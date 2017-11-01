Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Xfinity Series to use Indianapolis package at Michigan, Pocono in 2018

By Dustin LongNov 1, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT
NASCAR Xfinity teams will use the drafting package that debuted at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July also at Michigan International Speedway and Pocono Raceway next season, the sanctioning body announced Wednesday.

William Byron won at Indy in July. That race featured an event-record 16 leads changes in 100 laps. The previous record for lead changes in that race was nine.

NASCAR equipped cars with aero ducts, a different spoiler (64 3/4 inches wide and 6 inches tall) and a 7/8-inch restrictor plate for that Indianapolis race. All of those items also will be used at Michigan and Pocono next year.

Some drivers liked the package at Indianapolis, but Kyle Busch did not, expressing his dissatisfaction after his two-year winning streak in that event ended with a 12th-place finish.

“They wanted to slow down the fastest guy here so the rest of the field could keep up and they did,’’ Busch said after the July race.

Ryan Reed, who finished sixth at Indy, had a different viewpoint.

“I think anytime you make the cars … slower, they’re easier to drive,’’ he said. “When they’re easier to drive, you’re able to put them in more difficult positions and come out the other end OK and you’re going to have a little more confidence. I think you’ve got to find a balance because at this level a high-rate of speed is what help defines the sport.

“You don’t want us to go down and run 140 miles an hour and wide open every track, otherwise who wants to watch that? Just find a balance. I think that this may be a step in the right direction. It seems like the racing was better.’’

NASCAR America: Alex Bowman, William Byron from Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. ET

By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America comes to you live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame and features Alex Bowman and William Byron, the young drivers who will race full-time for Hendrick Motorsports next year.

The show airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider hosts with Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett.

Bowman and Byron will talk about:

·   Their respective ‘racing roots’ – Bowman from the dirt tracks of the Southwest and Byron from the world of iRacing.

·   The role that racing simulators have played in advancing both of their careers.

·    Their observations on this year’s NASCAR playoffs.

Clint Bowyer’s crew chief suspended one race for Martinsville post-race infraction

By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT
Mike Bugarewicz, crew chief for Clint Bowyer‘s No. 14 Chevrolet owned by Stewart-Haas Racing, has been suspended one Cup race and fined $25,000 for a L1 infraction at Martinsville Speedway.

Bowyer’s car violated Section 20.18.5.2 of the rule book for its TV Video Package simulated weight not meeting NASCAR specifications.

The weight is meant to simulate on-board cameras that are on select cars.

Bowyer’s team was also docked 10 driver and owner points and Bowyer’s third-place finish is encumbered. It was Bowyer’s first top-five finish since Watkins Glen in August.

SHR will not appeal the penalty or suspension. Richard Boswell, crew chief on the team’s No. 41 car in the Xfinity Series, has been named interim crew chief.

NASCAR also fined Daniel Suarez‘ crew chief, Scott Graves, and Ty Dillon‘s crew chief, Robert Barker, $10,000 each for having one unsecured lug nut each on their car.

Xfinity, Team USA on Matt Kenseth’s car at Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT
Matt Kenseth will have a special Xfinity, Team USA paint scheme this weekend in the Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

In collaboration between Comcast and the United States Olympic Committee, the paint scheme’s appearance on track at Texas comes as the 100-day countdown begins for the 2018 Winter Olympics in‎ Pyeongchang‎, South Korea.

The games will open Feb. 9. and close Feb. 25 and will air on the NBC family of networks.

There are three races left for Kenseth in his tenure with Joe Gibbs racing and possibly his Cup career.

The 45-year-old driver is still looking for his first win of the year. He has not visited victory lane since a 2016 playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Kenseth also will be seeking his third Cup win at Texas. He earned his first two in 2002 and 2011.

In the April race, the No. 20 Toyota started eighth and finished 16th. Kenseth hasn’t earned a top five at Texas since the fall 2013 race.

“Looking back to our first race at Texas this year, it seems like the first race after a repave is always the most difficult race because you have so many notes that all of a sudden don’t apply anymore,” crew chief Jason Ratcliff said in a press release. “You definitely learn a lot and start with a clean slate the first time you have a race weekend on fresh pavement. For us, I think that we’ll be a lot better this time around since we didn’t have the results we wanted at Texas back in April, but we learned a lot that race weekend. … Turns 1 and 2 are so much flatter now than it is in Turns 3 and 4, so before the track was somewhat symmetrical in both ends, but now, it’s not at all.”

Kenseth’s best finish on a 1.5-mile track this season is third at Atlanta. He finished fourth in the Coke 600.

Kenseth was eliminated from the playoffs after the second round. He was ruled out of the elimination race at Kansas for his team sending too many crew members over the wall to repair his car.

Since the playoffs began, his best result is third at New Hampshire in the opening round.

Richard Childress Racing announces 2018 sponsor for Ryan Newman

By Dustin LongNov 1, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT
Liberty National Life Insurance Company will be a primary sponsor on Ryan Newman‘s car for select races in 2018 and an associate sponsor for the entire year, Richard Childress Racing announced Wednesday.

The team did not state how many races the company would serve as a primary sponsor on Newman’s car. RCR also announced that Liberty National Life Insurance Company becomes an official benefits provider to the race team.

“Liberty National Racing is excited to continue in NASCAR in 2018 with Richard Childress Racing, Ryan Newman, and the No. 31 crew,” said Steve DiChiaro, president of Liberty National’s Agency Division, in a statement. “Liberty National has sustained its place in the industry since 1900 because of the relentless pursuit of excellence by our independent agents and agency owners who help build our organization, give back to local communities where we have offices, and service our customers. We feel Richard Childress Racing is a great fit for our vision and values. This opportunity with RCR is a vehicle to expose and expand our brand to new audiences in 2018 and to reward our people and customers with once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the tracks. On behalf of our independent agents, agency owners, and policyholders, we look forward to seeing our logo on Ryan Newman’s car next year.”

Liberty National has been a primary sponsor on Trevor Bayne‘s No. 6 Ford for three races this season.

Newman qualified for the playoffs this season with a win at Phoenix. Newman is in his fourth season at Richard Childress Racing and has 18 career Cup victories.

