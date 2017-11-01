Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing announces 2018 sponsor for Ryan Newman

By Dustin LongNov 1, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Liberty National Life Insurance Company will be a primary sponsor on Ryan Newman‘s car for select races in 2018 and an associate sponsor for the entire year, Richard Childress Racing announced Wednesday.

The team did not state how many races the company would serve as a primary sponsor on Newman’s car. RCR also announced that Liberty National Life Insurance Company becomes an official benefits provider to the race team.

“Liberty National Racing is excited to continue in NASCAR in 2018 with Richard Childress Racing, Ryan Newman, and the No. 31 crew,” said Steve DiChiaro, president of Liberty National’s Agency Division, in a statement. “Liberty National has sustained its place in the industry since 1900 because of the relentless pursuit of excellence by our independent agents and agency owners who help build our organization, give back to local communities where we have offices, and service our customers. We feel Richard Childress Racing is a great fit for our vision and values. This opportunity with RCR is a vehicle to expose and expand our brand to new audiences in 2018 and to reward our people and customers with once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the tracks. On behalf of our independent agents, agency owners, and policyholders, we look forward to seeing our logo on Ryan Newman’s car next year.”

Newman qualified for the playoffs this season with a win at Phoenix. Newman is in his fourth season at Richard Childress Racing and has 18 career Cup victories.

 and on Facebook

Darian Grubb to serve as crew chief for William Byron in 2018

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 1, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Darian Grubb will be William Byron‘s crew chief next season in Byron’s rookie Cup campaign, Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday.

The move completes the driver-crew chief lineup for 2018 at Hendrick Motorsports. Alan Gustafson remains with Chase Elliott, Chad Knaus remains with Jimmie Johnson and Greg Ives will be with Alex Bowman.

“This is our last major piece of the puzzle for next season,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “Darian is an all-around terrific person and a proven winner. The experience and leadership he brings will be a difference-maker for William and everyone on the team. He has a clear vision for the future and already is plugged in with our other crew chiefs. He’s a great fit.’’

Grubb won the 2011 Cup title with Tony Stewart. Grubb joined Joe Gibbs Racing from 2012-15, winning nine races. He rejoined Hendrick Motorsports in 2016 — he was with the organization from 2003-08 — to oversee race car manufacturing as vehicle production director and was promoted to director of competition systems in August. Last month, Grubb was named crew chief for the No. 5 team of Kasey Kahne for the remaining nine races of the season, replacing Keith Rodden. In 2018, that No. 5 team will field the No. 24 car for Byron.

“The opportunity to work with William and the No. 24 team is big,” said Grubb, a native of Floyd, Virginia, with a mechanical engineering degree from Virginia Tech. “William is a phenomenal young driver and already a great communicator in the race car. I’m looking forward to building a strong relationship with him and working with Alan, Chad, Greg and all of our talented people. Everyone on the team will be committed to continuing the winning tradition of the No. 24.’’

Said Byron: “I have so much respect for Darian and everything he’s accomplished in this sport. There aren’t many people with a résumé like his, and I will definitely tap into that knowledge from day one. He knows how to win races and win championships. To have that kind of person leading the No. 24 team gives me a ton of confidence about what we can all do together.”

 and on Facebook

Who’s Hot and Who’s Not heading into Sunday’s race at Texas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 1, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Three races remain in the Cup season: Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, Nov. 12 at Phoenix Raceway and Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Two of those races are on 1.5-mile tracks, which Martin Truex Jr. has dominated this season. Six of Truex’s seven races this year have been on 1.5-mile tracks.

Let’s check out Who’s Hot and Who’s Not heading to Texas:

WHO’S HOT:

No. 78 Martin Truex Jr. (Hot)

  • Finished second at Martinsville, spent all but six laps in the top 10
  • Finished top five in six of the seven playoff races
  • 2nd in the standings, +67 to the cutline and 38 ahead of 3rd place Brad Keselowski
  • Seven wins in 2017, the most by a driver since Matt Kenseth had seven in 2013
  • Finished in the top 5 16 times and the top 10 23 times this season, both are the most
  • Won 19 stages this season, the most
  • 69 Playoff Points this season, the most
  • Led a series-high 2,068 laps in 2017, led the most laps in eight races
  • Winless at Texas in 24 starts, runner up in Spring 2013
  • Finished top 10 in the last five races at Texas, led in the last four
  • Six wins on 1.5-mile tracks in 2017, most ever in a season, won the last four
  • Finished top five in all nine 1.5-mile races this season
  • Martin Truex Jr. Look ahead to Phoenix:
  • Best Phoenix finish is fifth in 2009
  • Only one top-10 finish in the last seven Phoenix races
  • Finished 11th at Phoenix in March

No. 18 Kyle Busch (HOT)

  • Won at Martinsville on last-lap pass, his third win of the playoffs
  • Advances to compete for the championship at Miami for the third time in the elimination format
  • Five wins this season, all in the last 13 races
  • Led laps in the last 16 races this season, a personal best and the best streak ever among the active  drivers
  • Two-time Texas winner, both came in his last eight starts there
  • Finished top 15 in his last 10 Texas starts (seven top fives)
  • Finished 15th at Texas in April
  • Led laps in the last six 1.5-mile races
  • Finished top 10 in four of the last six 1.5-mile races
  • Kyle Busch Look ahead to Phoenix:
  • One Phoenix win, this race in 2005
  • Finished top five in the last four Phoenix races, including leading 114 laps finishing 3rd in March

No. 11 Denny Hamlin (Hot)

  • Finished fourth at Charlotte, sixth at Talladega, fifth at Kansas, seventh at Martinsville
  • Finished top 10 in eight of the last 10 races
  • Won both races at Texas in 2010, his only wins there in 23 starts, but has only three top-10 finishes  there in the 12 races since with no top fives
  • Finished 25th at Texas in April
  • Top-five finishes in the last five 1.5-mile races, his longest streak ever
  • Denny Hamlin Look ahead to Phoenix:
  • Finished top 10 in each of the last four races at Phoenix including a 10th in March
  • Won at Phoenix in Spring 2012

No. 2 Brad Keselowski (Good)

  • Finished fourth at Martinsville, led 108 laps after winning both stages, lost the lead with five laps to go
  • Third in points, +29 to the cutline
  • Advanced to the Round of 8 with his win at Talladega
  • Winless at Texas in 18 starts, best finish of second in this race in 2015 after leading 312 of 334 laps
  • Finished top 10 in seven of the last 10 races at Texas (sixth there in April)
  • Only one top 10 in the last five 1.5-mile races (sixth at Chicagoland)
  • Brad Keselowski Look Ahead to Phoenix:
  • Winless at Phoenix in 16 starts, best finish of third in 2014
  • Finished top 10 in five of the last seven races at Phoenix, including 5th in March

No. 4 Kevin Harvick (Decent)

  • Finished fifth at Martinsville, fifth was the highest he ran all day
  • Four top-10 finishes in the playoffs and three finishes of 17th or worse
  • Currently fourth in points, +3 to the cutline
  • Winless at Texas in 29 starts, two-time runner up
  • Finished in the top 10 in the last six races at Texas (fourth in April)
  • Top 10 finishes in eight of the nine 1.5-mile races this season, second most of all drivers
  • Kevin Harvick Look ahead to Phoenix:
  • Won six of the last 10 races at Phoenix, eight total
  • Finished top six in the last eight Phoenix races
  • Failed to lead in the last two Phoenix races

No. 21 Ryan Blaney (Solid runs lately)

  • Finished eighth at Martinsville, scored points in both stages
  • Finished top 10 in four of the last six races
  • Sixth in points, -6 to the cutline
  • Five Texas starts with a best finish of 12th in each of the last two races there
  • Led 148 laps at Texas in April but finished 12th after sliding through his pit box from eighth on his last  stop
  • Only two finishes outside the top 12 on 1.5-mile tracks this season
  • Ryan Blaney Look ahead to Phoenix:
  • Top 10 finishes in two of his three Phoenix starts, best of eighth in this race last year
  • Finished 23rd in March after starting second

No. 24 Chase Elliott (His time is coming)

  • Finished 27th at Martinsville after late-race wreck with Denny Hamlin while leading. He led 123 laps.
  • Four top-five finishes in the playoffs rank second to Martin Truex Jr. (six)
  • Eighth in points, -26 to the cutline
  • Finished top 10 in all three of his Cup Texas starts with a best of fourth in October 2016
  • Got his first Xfinity win at Texas in April 2014
  • Finished top four in the last four 1.5-mile races
  • Chase Elliott Look ahead to Phoenix:
  • Best Phoenix finish is eighth, worst is 12th in three races
  • Finished 12th in March at Phoenix, led 106 laps

No. 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Best streak of season and is good at Texas)

  • Finished 11th at Martinsville
  • Finished top 12 in the last five races, best streak this season, including three top 10s
  • One Texas win, his first career win in 2000
  • Finished top six in his last five races at Texas
  • Finished top 10 in 10 of his last 12 Texas starts

WHO’S NOT HOT:

No. 48 Jimmie Johnson (Just doesn’t seem to have it lately)

  • Finished 12th at Martinsville after starting at the rear, just didn’t have that normal Martinsville look
  • Only one top-five finish in the last 20 races
  • Top 10 finishes in four of the last eight races
  • Four top-five finishes this season, three were wins
  • Seven-time winner at Texas, most of all drivers
  • Won six of the last 10 Texas races including the race there in April
  • Only three top 10s in the nine races on 1.5-mile tracks this season, one top five (Texas win)
  • Jimmie Johnson Look ahead to Phoenix:
  • Four time Phoenix winner but none since 2009
  • Only two top-10 finishes at Phoenix in the last six races there
  • Finished ninth at Phoenix in March

No. 1 Jamie McMurray (Not – eliminated in Round of 12)

  • Finished 29th at Martinsville, third straight finish of 29th or worse
  • Left the round of 12 in 12th place -48
  • 16 top-10 finishes this season, five more than this point last year
  • Five DNF accidents in 2017
  • Best Texas finish is second in 2005
  • Finished top 10 in four of the last six Texas starts including seventh in April
  • Top-10 finishes in seven of the nine 1.5-mile races this season

No. 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Not)

  • Finished 10th at Martinsville, first top-10 finish since Daytona in July
  • Left the round of 12 in 11th place, -46
  • Best finish of 14th at Texas came in April in nine starts
  • Only two career top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks in 56 starts, less than 4 percent

No. 20 Matt Kenseth (Unlucky)

  • Finished ninth at Martinsville, ran around 10th all day, was first top 10 in the last five races
  • Left the round of 12 in 10th place, -30
  • Two Texas wins, last was 2011
  • Only one top-10 finish in the last five races
  • Only four top-10s in nine 1.5-mile starts this season

No. 42 Kyle Larson (Hot in 2017, Bad last two races)

  • Finished 39th at Kansas and 37th at Martinsville, his worst two finishes in consecutive races since his first two Cup starts
  • Left the round of 12 in 9th place, -9
  • Eight runner-up finishes this season
  • Four wins in 2017, had one entering this season
  • Finished Texas-best second in April
  • Only three top-10 finishes at Texas in eight starts
  • Has yet to lead a lap at Texas
  • Finished runner-up in five of the last 10 1.5-mile races
  • Zero for 45 on 1.5-mile tracks

No. 3 Austin Dillon (Not hot – eliminated in Round of 16)

  • Finished 13th at Martinsville, best finish in the last eight races
  • Only four top-15 finishes in the last 14 races
  • Finished 14th in the first round, -4
  • Only four top-10 finishes this season, had 13 at this point last year
  • Won on fuel mileage at Charlotte earlier this year
  • Best Texas finish is 11th, Fall 2015
  • Finished 33rd at Texas in April

No. 5 Kasey Kahne (Not)

  • Finished 16th at Martinsville, his worst finish in the last five races
  • Only three top-10 finishes in the last 23 races
  • Finished 15th in the first round, -23 to the cut line
  • Six DNFs due to accidents this season
  • Won at Indianapolis ending a 102-race winless streak
  • One Texas win, 2006
  • Finished eighth in three of the last five Texas races, 38th in April (flat tire, contact with wall)

No. 31 Ryan Newman (Not good lately)

  • Finished 14th at Martinsville
  • DNF accident in two of the last four races (40th at Charlotte, 33rd at Kansas)
  • Finished round one 13th in the standings, -2 to the cut line
  • One Texas win, 2003, his second start at Texas
  • Only three top-10 finishes at Texas in the last 18 races there, 26th in April

No. 41 Kurt Busch (Not Hot)

  • Finished 22nd at Martinsville, finished 19th or worse in six of the seven playoff races
  • Finished 16th in the first round, 25 points below the cut line
  • One Texas win, this race in 2009 driving for Team Penske
  • Finished top 10 in four of the last six races at Texas including 10th in April

No. 14 Clint Bowyer (Disappointing 2017)

  • Finished third at Martinsville, first top five finish since Watkins Glen
  • Was 88 points out of a Playoff spot
  • Finished runner-up three times in 2017
  • 13 top-10 finishes in 2017, had three in all of 2016
  • Best Texas finish is second in 2011
  • Finished 11th at Texas in April, best finish in the last six races there

No. 22 Joey Logano (Disappointing season)

  • Finished 24th at Martinsville, flat tire after contact with Kyle Busch in final laps
  • Thirteen finishes outside the top 20 in the last 24 races
  • Won at Richmond after starting in the rear due to a transmission change, but win was ruled  encumbered due to illegal suspension
  • First time he missed the playoffs with Team Penske
  • Finished top five in seven of the last nine Texas starts including a win in Spring 2014
  • Finished top three in the last three Texas races

NASCAR America: Bubba Wallace can’t wait to get started in 2018 (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 1, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Even though it has not been the year he had hoped, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. has taken a lot of positives from the 2017 season.

And that will only help him when he begins his first full season in the NASCAR Cup series in 2018, driving the No. 43 for NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty.

Wallace took time to talk about his new ride on Tuesday’s NASCAR America. He also talked about close friends Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott and their respective bids to contend for the Cup title this season.

“I think those guys kind of hold it in a little bit more,” Wallace said of his friends’ emotions. “I think Chase handled it a lot better than I would. It’s just circumstances that these playoff races produce. That’s what the fans and the sport needs. The fans love it and they love the attitude. They love the emotions. Who knows what’s going to happen at Texas if anything does happen.”

As for some of the lessons he learned during the time he’s not raced this season, Wallace said it’s just another thing to appreciate and learn from: “Looking back on how far you’ve come and what all you’ve done in your lifetime and career. It really shapes who you’re going to be, knowing I can go out there and win this race. … I felt like a Cup veteran when I was in the Truck race. It was a different and weird feeling.”

Check out the whole interview with Wallace in the video above.

 

NASCAR America: It’s Halloween, NASCAR style (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 31, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

They may be highly-paid race car drivers, but when it comes to Halloween, there’s still a lot of kid still inside NASCAR drivers like:

  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Danica Patrick, who went trick-or-treating as Happy Gilmore and Grandma from the Adam Sandler movie.
  • Jimmie Johnson, wife Chandra and their two daughters may have had one of the best family costumes, dressing up as members of the Von Trapp family from The Sound of Music.
  • There also was a young die-hard Joey Logano fan who celebrated his favorite driver in unique fashion.
  • And let’s not forget how Martin Truex Jr. was stumped by NBCSN’s Rutledge Wood when Truex was asked to explain the allure of the Zombie Apocalypse.

Check out the video above to see some great Halloween costumes and props.

And also, let’s check out some others that appeared on social media throughout the day:

Good times @ryanblaney10 #halloween2017 party. @danicapatrick and I love some #happygilmore

A post shared by @stenhousejr on