Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: William Byron, Alex Bowman on how simulators help them at the track

By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the most popular tools NASCAR teams use today to help prepare drivers for races are simulators, which can recreate racing without anyone having to actually visit a track.

NBCSN’s Ato Boldon recently spent time with Alex Bowman to find out more about simulators. Bowman has worked on the team’s simulator this season as he prepares to take over the No. 88 Chevrolet from Dale Earnhardt Jr. next season.

After the feature, which you can watch above, NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett spoke with Bowman and William Byron about how simulator work helps them prepare for a race weekend.

“So you have your first lap of you’re not really sure how far you can get it in the corner,” Bowman said. “(The simulator) takes that away. You show up at the track, you’re ready to go right off the truck. The more real we make that, the better it’s going to be.”

Said Byron: “Your lift points and everything, where you pick up on the throttle, is the same. The feeling when you go into the corner for the first time, you don’t have that shock of what it’s going to feel like. It’s a good to to get yourself acclimated for the weekend.”

Watch the above video for more, including the drivers talking about their relationships with teammates Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson.

NASCAR America: William Byron, Alex Bowman have very different racing roots

By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The routes William Byron and Alex Bowman took to become full-time drivers for Hendrick Motorsports beginning next year couldn’t be more different.

Bowman, 24, grew up racing in Arizona and rose up through USAC and ARCA before he wound up competing full-time in the Cup series from 2014-15 with small teams. In 2016, without a full-time ride, he substituted for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 10 races as he recovered from a concussion. His performance led to Hendrick hiring him to drive the No. 88 full-time starting next season.

Byron, 19, went to his first NASCAR race at 7 when his father took him to Martinsville Speedway. But the native of Charlotte, North Carolina, didn’t begin racing until five years ago. Byron got his first taste what it could be like on the iRacing simulator game and is now nearing the end of his rookie season in the Xfinity Series. With JR Motorsports, Byron has three wins, including at Daytona and Indianapolis.

Byron will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet next season.

On NASCAR America, both drivers discussed they’re drastically different paths to the top of stock car racing.

Bowman said he wasn’t ready for Cup racing when the opportunity came.

“I feel like some of my (career) moves were necessary and forced almost,” Bowman said. “I didn’t want to go Cup racing when I first went Cup racing by any means. It was go Cup racing or sit on the couch. … I got to do two years full-time in the Cup Series with really nobody watching and no expectations.”

Byron is getting his Cup shot after winning a K&N Pro Series title, winning a rookie record seven races in the Camping World Truck Series and making it deep into the Xfinity playoffs.

“It was different for me because I didn’t come from a racing family,” Byron said. “So I didn’t have the expectations of going out there and winning.”

Watch the above video for more, including the drivers talking about the importance of their fathers to their careers.

 

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne head to Texas with updated ‘Justice League’ paint schemes

Hendrick Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Hendrick Motorsports has revealed special Justice League paint schemes for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kasey Kahne in this weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. The movie will be released on Nov. 17.

Earnhardt’s scheme for the No. 88 Chevrolet includes Batman on the hood and Kahne’s No. 5 Chevrolet has Wonder Woman on its hood.

But the schemes the drivers will have this weekend are revisions to initial designs that were announced early Tuesday afternoon that had not been approved by NASCAR.

Updated Kasey Kahne scheme. Via: Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick’s original Justice League cars, shown below, violated a rule that paint schemes must be identical on each side.

The team and NASCAR worked together closely to get approved designs in place before the cars left for Texas.

Kahne’s car originally had an all red design for The Flash on the driver side and a blue design for Superman on the left.

Earnhardt’s car had a green-and-yellow design for Aquaman on the driver side and a gray-and-red look on the right side for Cyborg.

New images released by Hendrick just show the right sides of the cars.

But both cars are now mostly black on the front half.

Original schemes

Source: Lionel Racing

Here’s what the rulebook says:

“Both (left-hand side) and (right-hand side) of the vehicle must emulate each other in all colors, markings and graphics. Vehicles with a longitudinal centerline split in appearance extending from front bumper to rear bumper will not be permitted.”

The rule got attention in 2014 at Talladega. In his final Cup start, Terry Labonte was meant to have a scheme that paid tribute to two of his old cars. NASCAR forced the team to change it, citing safety issues with potential confusion among drivers and spotters.

Earnhardt made note of the rule in a brief video on Twitter not long after the schemes were initially announced.

“It has two different sides, which is not allowed by NASCAR,” Earnhardt said. “I saw the car for the first time Friday and when I saw it I said, ‘Hmmm, it has two different sides. I didn’t think that was allowed in NASCAR.’ So it’s going to be fun to see how this plays out.”

The change in paint schemes won’t impact anyone who pre-ordered diecasts. A representative of Lionel Racing told NBC Sports the diecasts have not been manufactured yet.

NASCAR America: Alex Bowman, William Byron from Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. ET

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America comes to you live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame and features Alex Bowman and William Byron, the young drivers who will race full-time for Hendrick Motorsports next year.

The show airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider hosts with Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett.

Bowman and Byron will talk about:

·   Their respective ‘racing roots’ – Bowman from the dirt tracks of the Southwest and Byron from the world of iRacing.

·   The role that racing simulators have played in advancing both of their careers.

·    Their observations on this year’s NASCAR playoffs.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at the special time of 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Clint Bowyer’s crew chief suspended one race for Martinsville post-race infraction

Getty Images.
By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

Mike Bugarewicz, crew chief for Clint Bowyer‘s No. 14 Chevrolet owned by Stewart-Haas Racing, has been suspended one Cup race and fined $25,000 for a L1 infraction at Martinsville Speedway.

Bowyer’s car violated Section 20.18.5.2 of the rule book for its TV Video Package simulated weight not meeting NASCAR specifications.

The weight is meant to simulate on-board cameras that are on select cars.

Bowyer’s team was also docked 10 driver and owner points and Bowyer’s third-place finish is encumbered. It was Bowyer’s first top-five finish since Watkins Glen in August.

SHR will not appeal the penalty or suspension. Richard Boswell, crew chief on the team’s No. 41 car in the Xfinity Series, has been named interim crew chief.

NASCAR also fined Daniel Suarez‘ crew chief, Scott Graves, and Ty Dillon‘s crew chief, Robert Barker, $10,000 each for having one unsecured lug nut each on their car.

and on Facebook