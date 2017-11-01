NASCAR America: Bubba Wallace can’t wait to get started in 2018 (video)

Even though it has not been the year he had hoped, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. has taken a lot of positives from the 2017 season.

And that will only help him when he begins his first full season in the NASCAR Cup series in 2018, driving the No. 43 for NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty.

Wallace took time to talk about his new ride on Tuesday’s NASCAR America. He also talked about close friends Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott and their respective bids to contend for the Cup title this season.

“I think those guys kind of hold it in a little bit more,” Wallace said of his friends’ emotions. “I think Chase handled it a lot better than I would. It’s just circumstances that these playoff races produce. That’s what the fans and the sport needs. The fans love it and they love the attitude. They love the emotions. Who knows what’s going to happen at Texas if anything does happen.”

As for some of the lessons he learned during the time he’s not raced this season, Wallace said it’s just another thing to appreciate and learn from: “Looking back on how far you’ve come and what all you’ve done in your lifetime and career. It really shapes who you’re going to be, knowing I can go out there and win this race. … I felt like a Cup veteran when I was in the Truck race. It was a different and weird feeling.”

