NASCAR America: Bubba Wallace can’t wait to get started in 2018 (video)

Three races remain in the Cup season: Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, Nov. 12 at Phoenix Raceway and Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Two of those races are on 1.5-mile tracks, which Martin Truex Jr. has dominated this season. Six of Truex’s seven races this year have been on 1.5-mile tracks.
Let’s check out Who’s Hot and Who’s Not heading to Texas:
WHO’S HOT:
No. 78 Martin Truex Jr. (Hot)
- Finished second at Martinsville, spent all but six laps in the top 10
- Finished top five in six of the seven playoff races
- 2nd in the standings, +67 to the cutline and 38 ahead of 3rd place Brad Keselowski
- Seven wins in 2017, the most by a driver since Matt Kenseth had seven in 2013
- Finished in the top 5 16 times and the top 10 23 times this season, both are the most
- Won 19 stages this season, the most
- 69 Playoff Points this season, the most
- Led a series-high 2,068 laps in 2017, led the most laps in eight races
- Winless at Texas in 24 starts, runner up in Spring 2013
- Finished top 10 in the last five races at Texas, led in the last four
- Six wins on 1.5-mile tracks in 2017, most ever in a season, won the last four
- Finished top five in all nine 1.5-mile races this season
- Martin Truex Jr. Look ahead to Phoenix:
- Best Phoenix finish is fifth in 2009
- Only one top-10 finish in the last seven Phoenix races
- Finished 11th at Phoenix in March
No. 18 Kyle Busch (HOT)
- Won at Martinsville on last-lap pass, his third win of the playoffs
- Advances to compete for the championship at Miami for the third time in the elimination format
- Five wins this season, all in the last 13 races
- Led laps in the last 16 races this season, a personal best and the best streak ever among the active
drivers
- Two-time Texas winner, both came in his last eight starts there
- Finished top 15 in his last 10 Texas starts (seven top fives)
- Finished 15th at Texas in April
- Led laps in the last six 1.5-mile races
- Finished top 10 in four of the last six 1.5-mile races
- Kyle Busch Look ahead to Phoenix:
- One Phoenix win, this race in 2005
- Finished top five in the last four Phoenix races, including leading 114 laps finishing 3rd in March
No. 11 Denny Hamlin (Hot)
- Finished fourth at Charlotte, sixth at Talladega, fifth at Kansas, seventh at Martinsville
- Finished top 10 in eight of the last 10 races
- Won both races at Texas in 2010, his only wins there in 23 starts, but has only three top-10 finishes
there in the 12 races since with no top fives
- Finished 25th at Texas in April
- Top-five finishes in the last five 1.5-mile races, his longest streak ever
- Denny Hamlin Look ahead to Phoenix:
- Finished top 10 in each of the last four races at Phoenix including a 10th in March
- Won at Phoenix in Spring 2012
No. 2 Brad Keselowski (Good)
- Finished fourth at Martinsville, led 108 laps after winning both stages, lost the lead with five laps to go
- Third in points, +29 to the cutline
- Advanced to the Round of 8 with his win at Talladega
- Winless at Texas in 18 starts, best finish of second in this race in 2015 after leading 312 of 334 laps
- Finished top 10 in seven of the last 10 races at Texas (sixth there in April)
- Only one top 10 in the last five 1.5-mile races (sixth at Chicagoland)
- Brad Keselowski Look Ahead to Phoenix:
- Winless at Phoenix in 16 starts, best finish of third in 2014
- Finished top 10 in five of the last seven races at Phoenix, including 5th in March
No. 4 Kevin Harvick (Decent)
- Finished fifth at Martinsville, fifth was the highest he ran all day
- Four top-10 finishes in the playoffs and three finishes of 17th or worse
- Currently fourth in points, +3 to the cutline
- Winless at Texas in 29 starts, two-time runner up
- Finished in the top 10 in the last six races at Texas (fourth in April)
- Top 10 finishes in eight of the nine 1.5-mile races this season, second most of all drivers
- Kevin Harvick Look ahead to Phoenix:
- Won six of the last 10 races at Phoenix, eight total
- Finished top six in the last eight Phoenix races
- Failed to lead in the last two Phoenix races
No. 21 Ryan Blaney (Solid runs lately)
- Finished eighth at Martinsville, scored points in both stages
- Finished top 10 in four of the last six races
- Sixth in points, -6 to the cutline
- Five Texas starts with a best finish of 12th in each of the last two races there
- Led 148 laps at Texas in April but finished 12th after sliding through his pit box from eighth on his last
stop
- Only two finishes outside the top 12 on 1.5-mile tracks this season
- Ryan Blaney Look ahead to Phoenix:
- Top 10 finishes in two of his three Phoenix starts, best of eighth in this race last year
- Finished 23rd in March after starting second
No. 24 Chase Elliott (His time is coming)
- Finished 27th at Martinsville after late-race wreck with Denny Hamlin while leading. He led 123 laps.
- Four top-five finishes in the playoffs rank second to Martin Truex Jr. (six)
- Eighth in points, -26 to the cutline
- Finished top 10 in all three of his Cup Texas starts with a best of fourth in October 2016
- Got his first Xfinity win at Texas in April 2014
- Finished top four in the last four 1.5-mile races
- Chase Elliott Look ahead to Phoenix:
- Best Phoenix finish is eighth, worst is 12th in three races
- Finished 12th in March at Phoenix, led 106 laps
No. 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Best streak of season and is good at Texas)
- Finished 11th at Martinsville
- Finished top 12 in the last five races, best streak this season, including three top 10s
- One Texas win, his first career win in 2000
- Finished top six in his last five races at Texas
- Finished top 10 in 10 of his last 12 Texas starts
WHO’S NOT HOT:
No. 48 Jimmie Johnson (Just doesn’t seem to have it lately)
- Finished 12th at Martinsville after starting at the rear, just didn’t have that normal Martinsville look
- Only one top-five finish in the last 20 races
- Top 10 finishes in four of the last eight races
- Four top-five finishes this season, three were wins
- Seven-time winner at Texas, most of all drivers
- Won six of the last 10 Texas races including the race there in April
- Only three top 10s in the nine races on 1.5-mile tracks this season, one top five (Texas win)
- Jimmie Johnson Look ahead to Phoenix:
- Four time Phoenix winner but none since 2009
- Only two top-10 finishes at Phoenix in the last six races there
- Finished ninth at Phoenix in March
No. 1 Jamie McMurray (Not – eliminated in Round of 12)
- Finished 29th at Martinsville, third straight finish of 29th or worse
- Left the round of 12 in 12th place -48
- 16 top-10 finishes this season, five more than this point last year
- Five DNF accidents in 2017
- Best Texas finish is second in 2005
- Finished top 10 in four of the last six Texas starts including seventh in April
- Top-10 finishes in seven of the nine 1.5-mile races this season
No. 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Not)
- Finished 10th at Martinsville, first top-10 finish since Daytona in July
- Left the round of 12 in 11th place, -46
- Best finish of 14th at Texas came in April in nine starts
- Only two career top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks in 56 starts, less than 4 percent
No. 20 Matt Kenseth (Unlucky)
- Finished ninth at Martinsville, ran around 10th all day, was first top 10 in the last five races
- Left the round of 12 in 10th place, -30
- Two Texas wins, last was 2011
- Only one top-10 finish in the last five races
- Only four top-10s in nine 1.5-mile starts this season
No. 42 Kyle Larson (Hot in 2017, Bad last two races)
- Finished 39th at Kansas and 37th at Martinsville, his worst two finishes in consecutive races since his first two Cup starts
- Left the round of 12 in 9th place, -9
- Eight runner-up finishes this season
- Four wins in 2017, had one entering this season
- Finished Texas-best second in April
- Only three top-10 finishes at Texas in eight starts
- Has yet to lead a lap at Texas
- Finished runner-up in five of the last 10 1.5-mile races
- Zero for 45 on 1.5-mile tracks
No. 3 Austin Dillon (Not hot – eliminated in Round of 16)
- Finished 13th at Martinsville, best finish in the last eight races
- Only four top-15 finishes in the last 14 races
- Finished 14th in the first round, -4
- Only four top-10 finishes this season, had 13 at this point last year
- Won on fuel mileage at Charlotte earlier this year
- Best Texas finish is 11th, Fall 2015
- Finished 33rd at Texas in April
No. 5 Kasey Kahne (Not)
- Finished 16th at Martinsville, his worst finish in the last five races
- Only three top-10 finishes in the last 23 races
- Finished 15th in the first round, -23 to the cut line
- Six DNFs due to accidents this season
- Won at Indianapolis ending a 102-race winless streak
- One Texas win, 2006
- Finished eighth in three of the last five Texas races, 38th in April (flat tire, contact with wall)
No. 31 Ryan Newman (Not good lately)
- Finished 14th at Martinsville
- DNF accident in two of the last four races (40th at Charlotte, 33rd at Kansas)
- Finished round one 13th in the standings, -2 to the cut line
- One Texas win, 2003, his second start at Texas
- Only three top-10 finishes at Texas in the last 18 races there, 26th in April
No. 41 Kurt Busch (Not Hot)
- Finished 22nd at Martinsville, finished 19th or worse in six of the seven playoff races
- Finished 16th in the first round, 25 points below the cut line
- One Texas win, this race in 2009 driving for Team Penske
- Finished top 10 in four of the last six races at Texas including 10th in April
No. 14 Clint Bowyer (Disappointing 2017)
- Finished third at Martinsville, first top five finish since Watkins Glen
- Was 88 points out of a Playoff spot
- Finished runner-up three times in 2017
- 13 top-10 finishes in 2017, had three in all of 2016
- Best Texas finish is second in 2011
- Finished 11th at Texas in April, best finish in the last six races there
No. 22 Joey Logano (Disappointing season)
- Finished 24th at Martinsville, flat tire after contact with Kyle Busch in final laps
- Thirteen finishes outside the top 20 in the last 24 races
- Won at Richmond after starting in the rear due to a transmission change, but win was ruled
encumbered due to illegal suspension
- First time he missed the playoffs with Team Penske
- Finished top five in seven of the last nine Texas starts including a win in Spring 2014
- Finished top three in the last three Texas races