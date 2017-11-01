NASCAR America: Alex Bowman, William Byron from Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. ET

Today’s episode of NASCAR America comes to you live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame and features Alex Bowman and William Byron, the young drivers who will race full-time for Hendrick Motorsports next year.
The show airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Marty Snider hosts with Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett.
Bowman and Byron will talk about:
· Their respective ‘racing roots’ – Bowman from the dirt tracks of the Southwest and Byron from the world of iRacing.
· The role that racing simulators have played in advancing both of their careers.
· Their observations on this year’s NASCAR playoffs.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at the special time of 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.