NASCAR America: Alex Bowman, William Byron from Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. ET

Today’s episode of NASCAR America comes to you live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame and features Alex Bowman and William Byron, the young drivers who will race full-time for Hendrick Motorsports next year.

The show airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider hosts with Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett.

Bowman and Byron will talk about:

· Their respective ‘racing roots’ – Bowman from the dirt tracks of the Southwest and Byron from the world of iRacing.

· The role that racing simulators have played in advancing both of their careers.

· Their observations on this year’s NASCAR playoffs.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at the special time of 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.