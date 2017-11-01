Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Hendrick Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne head to Texas with updated ‘Justice League’ paint schemes

By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hendrick Motorsports has revealed special Justice League paint schemes for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kasey Kahne in this weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. The movie will be released on Nov. 17.

Earnhardt’s scheme for the No. 88 Chevrolet includes Batman on the hood and Kahne’s No. 5 Chevrolet has Wonder Woman on its hood.

But the schemes the drivers will have this weekend are revisions to initial designs that were announced early Tuesday afternoon that had not been approved by NASCAR.

Updated Kasey Kahne scheme. Via: Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick’s original Justice League cars, shown below, violated a rule that paint schemes must be identical on each side.

The team and NASCAR worked together closely to get approved designs in place before the cars left for Texas.

Kahne’s car originally had an all red design for The Flash on the driver side and a blue design for Superman on the left.

Earnhardt’s car had a green-and-yellow design for Aquaman on the driver side and a gray-and-red look on the right side for Cyborg.

New images released by Hendrick just show the right sides of the cars.

But both cars are now mostly black on the front half.

Original schemes

Source: Lionel Racing

Here’s what the rulebook says:

“Both (left-hand side) and (right-hand side) of the vehicle must emulate each other in all colors, markings and graphics. Vehicles with a longitudinal centerline split in appearance extending from front bumper to rear bumper will not be permitted.”

The rule got attention in 2014 at Talladega. In his final Cup start, Terry Labonte was meant to have a scheme that paid tribute to two of his old cars. NASCAR forced the team to change it, citing safety issues with potential confusion among drivers and spotters.

Earnhardt made note of the rule in a brief video on Twitter not long after the schemes were initially announced.

“It has two different sides, which is not allowed by NASCAR,” Earnhardt said. “I saw the car for the first time Friday and when I saw it I said, ‘Hmmm, it has two different sides. I didn’t think that was allowed in NASCAR.’ So it’s going to be fun to see how this plays out.”

The change in paint schemes won’t impact anyone who pre-ordered diecasts. A representative of Lionel Racing told NBC Sports the diecasts have not been manufactured yet.

NASCAR America: Alex Bowman, William Byron from Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. ET

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America comes to you live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame and features Alex Bowman and William Byron, the young drivers who will race full-time for Hendrick Motorsports next year.

The show airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider hosts with Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett.

Bowman and Byron will talk about:

·   Their respective ‘racing roots’ – Bowman from the dirt tracks of the Southwest and Byron from the world of iRacing.

·   The role that racing simulators have played in advancing both of their careers.

·    Their observations on this year’s NASCAR playoffs.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at the special time of 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Clint Bowyer’s crew chief suspended one race for Martinsville post-race infraction

Getty Images.
By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

Mike Bugarewicz, crew chief for Clint Bowyer‘s No. 14 Chevrolet owned by Stewart-Haas Racing, has been suspended one Cup race and fined $25,000 for a L1 infraction at Martinsville Speedway.

Bowyer’s car violated Section 20.18.5.2 of the rule book for its TV Video Package simulated weight not meeting NASCAR specifications.

The weight is meant to simulate on-board cameras that are on select cars.

Bowyer’s team was also docked 10 driver and owner points and Bowyer’s third-place finish is encumbered. It was Bowyer’s first top-five finish since Watkins Glen in August.

SHR will not appeal the penalty or suspension. Richard Boswell, crew chief on the team’s No. 41 car in the Xfinity Series, has been named interim crew chief.

NASCAR also fined Daniel Suarez‘ crew chief, Scott Graves, and Ty Dillon‘s crew chief, Robert Barker, $10,000 each for having one unsecured lug nut each on their car.

and on Facebook

Xfinity Series to use Indianapolis package at Michigan, Pocono in 2018

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 1, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR Xfinity teams will use the drafting package that debuted at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July also at Michigan International Speedway and Pocono Raceway next season, the sanctioning body announced Wednesday.

William Byron won at Indy in July. That race featured an event-record 16 leads changes in 100 laps. The previous record for lead changes in that race was nine.

NASCAR equipped cars with aero ducts, a different spoiler (64 3/4 inches wide and 6 inches tall) and a 7/8-inch restrictor plate for that Indianapolis race. All of those items also will be used at Michigan and Pocono next year.

Some drivers liked the package at Indianapolis, but Kyle Busch did not, expressing his dissatisfaction after his two-year winning streak in that event ended with a 12th-place finish.

“They wanted to slow down the fastest guy here so the rest of the field could keep up and they did,’’ Busch said after the July race.

Ryan Reed, who finished sixth at Indy, had a different viewpoint.

“I think anytime you make the cars … slower, they’re easier to drive,’’ he said. “When they’re easier to drive, you’re able to put them in more difficult positions and come out the other end OK and you’re going to have a little more confidence. I think you’ve got to find a balance because at this level a high-rate of speed is what help defines the sport.

“You don’t want us to go down and run 140 miles an hour and wide open every track, otherwise who wants to watch that? Just find a balance. I think that this may be a step in the right direction. It seems like the racing was better.’’

 and on Facebook

Xfinity, Team USA on Matt Kenseth’s car at Texas Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt Kenseth will have a special Xfinity, Team USA paint scheme this weekend in the Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

In collaboration between Comcast and the United States Olympic Committee, the paint scheme’s appearance on track at Texas comes as the 100-day countdown begins for the 2018 Winter Olympics in‎ Pyeongchang‎, South Korea.

The games will open Feb. 9. and close Feb. 25 and will air on the NBC family of networks.

There are three races left for Kenseth in his tenure with Joe Gibbs racing and possibly his Cup career.

The 45-year-old driver is still looking for his first win of the year. He has not visited victory lane since a 2016 playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Kenseth also will be seeking his third Cup win at Texas. He earned his first two in 2002 and 2011.

In the April race, the No. 20 Toyota started eighth and finished 16th. Kenseth hasn’t earned a top five at Texas since the fall 2013 race.

“Looking back to our first race at Texas this year, it seems like the first race after a repave is always the most difficult race because you have so many notes that all of a sudden don’t apply anymore,” crew chief Jason Ratcliff said in a press release. “You definitely learn a lot and start with a clean slate the first time you have a race weekend on fresh pavement. For us, I think that we’ll be a lot better this time around since we didn’t have the results we wanted at Texas back in April, but we learned a lot that race weekend. … Turns 1 and 2 are so much flatter now than it is in Turns 3 and 4, so before the track was somewhat symmetrical in both ends, but now, it’s not at all.”

Kenseth’s best finish on a 1.5-mile track this season is third at Atlanta. He finished fourth in the Coke 600.

Kenseth was eliminated from the playoffs after the second round. He was ruled out of the elimination race at Kansas for his team sending too many crew members over the wall to repair his car.

Since the playoffs began, his best result is third at New Hampshire in the opening round.