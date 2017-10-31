Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: What you see isn’t always what you saw (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 31, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte examined Sunday’s race at Martinsville from a number of different directions.

One of the more unique aspects was how Burton and Letarte had to re-watch a good chunk of the race to determine if what they saw was really accurate — or whether things seemed different after a second look-see.

Here’s an excerpt of what both analysts had to say:

JEFF BURTON: “I always look at wrecks in the sense with what I think I saw, but it isn’t always what I thought I saw. So I initially thought Denny Hamlin got in the corner too deep, the 24 blocked him and halfway down the straightaway, the 11 car said he wasn’t having anything to do with it and got into the back of him. That was my initial thought. The 24 had moved down the racetrack halfway down the back(stretch) and that he got Denny Hamlin mad for blocking him. The end result was the 24 went around.”

STEVE LETARTE (On why the Denny Hamlin-Chase Elliott incident happened): “I think Denny Hamlin answered that very quickly in his interview that there was a trip to Homestead on the line. NASCAR has created this format, which I’m a huge fan of. We didn’t think racecar drivers could drive any different, and I think we’ve been proved wrong week in and week out. Denny Hamlin said he has never spun the leader to win the race. I don’t know if that’s true, but I can’t remember a time when Denny has made obvious contact, but that’s what it was Sunday night at Martinsville. It was obvious to me that he had a plan and he was moving the 24 out of the way. Do I think he meant to spin him out, no, because I don’t think that helped Denny Hamlin. … It’s the chaos of the playoffs and what’s on the line, it’s that golden ticket, the magic ticket, the guaranteed spot at Miami.”

Check out the video above to get all their thoughts on what you see first isn’t always what you get the second time around.

Crew chief Todd Gordon on not pitting Joey Logano late at Martinsville: ‘I missed the call’

By Dustin LongOct 31, 2017, 10:18 AM EDT
Crew chief Todd Gordon said he should have pitted Joey Logano after a tire rub late in Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway and knows it impacted teammate Brad Keselowski’s bid to make it to the championship round.

“I missed the call,’’ Gordon said Tuesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I just own that I missed the call myself.’’

Logano was running third with 12 laps left when contact with Kyle Busch created a left rear tire rub. Logano’s Team Penske teammate, Brad Keselowski, held a 1.4-second lead at that point and seemed headed to a victory that would put him in the championship race in Miami.

Instead, Logano — who is not in the playoffs — stayed out and spun, creating a caution that erased Keselowski’s lead. Keselowski, a playoff competitor, chose the outside lane on the ensuing restart and was moved up the track for the lead by Chase Elliott a lap before Denny Hamlin ran into the back of Elliott and wrecked Elliott for the lead. Keselowski finished fourth.

A question after the race was if Logano should have pitted to avoid being a caution. That would have allowed Keselowski to keep his lead. Logano said after the race he was not called to pit road. Gordon declined to talk to media after the event.

Both Keselowski and crew chief Paul Wolfe said after winning Talladega on Oct. 15 that they viewed Martinsville as a must-win situation in this round because of their struggles on 1.5-mile tracks (Sunday’s race is at Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile track) and the uncertainty of Phoenix.

Gordon admits he was more focused on his No. 22 team in those final laps at Martinsville.

“We were third at that point,’’ Gordon said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, explaining his mindset. “As big of a struggle as it has been all year, the piece that we looked at ahead of time was that this was a place we could build some momentum. A place that we have run well very frequently. I think it’s a racetrack that Joey gets very well. I think we’ve got a good setup for what we do there. In the time Kyle got into us, we were third and fighting, really (Elliott) was playing defense against us. I only got a couple of glimpses of (the tire rub). It was smoking.

“The first lap and half of that, I wasn’t sure how bad (the tire rub) was and as I saw, I didn’t know with a few laps left whether it was an external rub or whether it was on the tire contact patch, and the smoke kind of clouds it a little bit for me. Honestly, it was looking at the fact that I felt like if it was just a tire rub we might sacrifice a top-five finish out of the day, which for a momentum piece for this whole Shell-Pennzoil team would have been a great kind of add to the situation.

“As we saw it get worse — and it got worse — we were in a position where we had cars on the inside of us. I didn’t call him to pit road from the outside lane. By the time we finally got to the bottom, it blew in (Turns) 1 and 2.

“I guess I should have called him in earlier with the grander picture in my head. I missed the call. I just own that I missed the call myself.

“Regretful for that for our teammates and everybody here at Team Penske. Brad had a dominant car all day, and I think was in a great position. Wish you could take those things back but you can’t. At that time, my focus was on a momentum builder for our team. Saw that opportunity, didn’t know how bad the rub was and as it became more clear it became too late to react to that.’’

Asked on “The Morning Drive” about the balance of making decisions in the best interest of the No. 22 team while also factoring in what’s best for the entire organization, Gordon said:

“Emotionally you’ve got to figure out how to handle those things. I’ve looked back at it. There’s things I could have done differently. You always asses the situation afterwards to try to understand how you should have looked at the situation and how you can better prepare yourself because these things do happen and how you can better prepare yourself to make the right call.

“It’s tough there because it’s a two- to three-lap penalty to pit under green. There’s 13 to go. Your day is what it is. It’s a heat of the moment decision. I’ve talked to Paul about it and I’ve shared with him my shortcomings and thought process. I think we’re good with where we’re at.

“Obviously he was disappointed with it as he should be. I told him … I’d be upset if he weren’t upset. This is a passionate sport and we’re all trying to do great things, and they were in a good position, they are still in a good position, they are in a great position. Not to say something couldn’t happen in the last nine laps that would have caused a caution other than us, but we did cause a caution and it’s something we’ll move on from.’’

NASCAR America: Praising Chase Elliott for standing up for himself (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 30, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT
With Dale Earnhardt Jr. retiring from NASCAR Cup racing at the end of this season, NASCAR is in a major need of someone who will become the face of the sport, much like Junior has been for the last 15 years or so.

Sunday at Martinsville, NASCAR may have found Earnhardt’s successor — or at least took a big step in doing so.

Chase Elliott was so upset after the run-in with Denny Hamlin that after he was interviewed on NBCSN, he lifted his arms in the air and faced the crowd, imploring them to get loud.

And that’s what they did. They began cheering — for Elliott.

And during Hamlin’s TV interview, guess who was the object of boos? A wayward fan even found his way onto the frontstretch, intent on duking it out with Hamlin after what he did to Elliott.

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte gave their take on Elliott amping up the crowd. While the whole segment can be seen above, here’s some excerpts of what Burton and Letarte had to say:

STEVE LETARTE: “I finally saw a frustrated Chase Elliott that was ready to stand up for himself. He did nothing wrong, he led Martinsville throughout the day, had a chance to win that race and Denny Hamlin took it away from him. He took the opportunity. We all know NASCAR does not need to get involved. This is something that’s going to play out in the court of public opinion, and this was Chase Elliott right there saying ‘I have every right to sway the jury.’ And the majority of the fans made it known. That’s exactly what this sport has needed, the personalities that made it famous. Chase Elliott took the opportunity and whichever side of the fence you’re on, that’s the kind of emotion we’re looking for from these drivers.”

JEFF BURTON: “What I saw was him (Elliott) looking Denny Hamlin in the eye and said, ‘You wrecked me.’ And I was glad to see that because that’s what happened, he got wrecked and he should stand up for himself. … I’m glad he showed his emotion and stood up to Denny Hamlin because that took an opportunity to win a championship away from him because he wrecked him and had a terrible finish. He should have stood up for himself.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Letarte and Burton? If so, leave a comment.

NASCAR America: Why NASCAR was right not stepping into Sunday’s drama (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 30, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
Depending on which driver you may be a fan of, some of you may have felt NASCAR should have stepped in to act as referee in some of the dramatic episodes of Sunday’s race at Martinsville.

There was plenty of drama to go around, including the Denny HamlinChase Elliott tangle late in the race that potentially could wind up costing Elliott a chance to advance to the championship round at Homestead. What happens if Sunday was his best shot, and Hamlin took it away?

There also was the Kevin HarvickRyan Blaney “discussion” after the race, although the two kept banging fenders throughout the race.

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, analyst Jeff Burton gave a very eloquent take on why NASCAR was right not to get involved (the whole video is above). Here’s part of what Burton had to say:

JEFF BURTON: “NASCAR is not going to step on, nor should they, and set a rule that says if you spin this guy out on purpose, we’re going to penalize that. If you start that, you’re judging events, you’re judging racing. That is not good at all. … It’s the values between one driver and another driver. If you’re a Denny Hamlin fan and he won the race, they’d be saying ‘my guy did what he had to do to win and I’m proud of him.’ Other people would say ‘that was ridiculous, it was uncalled for.’ … In this case, you’re going to have different opinions within the driver community, but clearly, wrecking someone to win a race or win a championship is going to be viewed as pushing a line. But we’re defining these rules as this playoff format develops.”

Do you agree with Burton’s take?

NASCAR America: Martinsville was ‘madness’ and ‘chaos’ (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 30, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT
Sunday’s wild race at Martinsville was seemingly like a non-stop roller coaster of action, everything from the drama between Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin, as well as Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney, to Kyle Busch‘s win, Joey Logano‘s failure to pit that may have cost teammate Brad Keselowski to win and so much more.

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, analysts Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton gave their take and used the perfect words to describe the race: madness and chaos.

Here’s some of what they had to say (check out the whole video above):

JEFF BURTON: “From the start of the green flag drop to the end of the race, it wasn’t all the madness we saw at the end of the race, it was constant battling for the lead throughout the entire race. It was one of the most fun races I’ve ever been to, ever watched, ever witnessed. It was a lot of fun to be there.”

STEVE LETARTE: “It was so much chaos that I had to watch it again today just to try and refresh myself on everything. The end was so crazy, but there was at least 400, 450 of the 500 laps where there was a battle for the lead within a second. It was a re-watch, for sure.”

Do you agree with their take?