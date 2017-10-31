Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Jeff Burton supports Todd Gordon’s pit call (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 31, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
Todd Gordon said he made a mistake in not bringing Joey Logano and his severe tire rub onto pit road late in Sunday’s race at Martinsville.

But on Tuesday’s NASCAR America on NBCSN, analyst Jeff Burton didn’t look at Gordon’s strategy as a mistake at all.

Burton said Gordon should be applauded for trying to get his driver a much-needed win — although it admittedly may have hurt teammate Brad Keselowski‘s bid for a win.

Burton pushed back against fans and others criticizing Gordon, saying:

“His decision was based on what was best for the 22 car. … They didn’t race each other that we needed to get the 2 in the playoffs, they raced each other as if we need the 22 car to win. Thank God for that, and thank Todd Gordon and Joey Logano to do things as a race team to do things for their own self. I applaud that. Could he have made a better decision for Penske? Of course he could. … They want to win races and contend for championships and put themselves in position.

“With the year they’ve had and all the disappointment, they had a win in right in front of them, and clearly with the tire rub, they weren’t going to make it. … But Todd Gordon had to go from ‘I have a chance to win this race’ to ‘my day is over’ and do it that quick and think about the 2 car. I think it is unreasonable to think he could make that decision that quick. Could he have done it? Yes. But the fact he didn’t do it, I’m fine with it.

“I understand the disappointment and the people on the 2 car … but he has to race for him, his sponsor, his crew members. Everybody needs to get off Todd Gordon. … What’s in the best interests of the fans? (Multi-car teams) operate together Monday through Saturday, but on Sunday, they operate as individual teams because you pay to go watch your driver, mash that throttle, to give 100 percent and that team give 100 percent and that’s what NASCAR races should be about. That’s my opinion.

“I know some people disagree and that’s fine. But I want each individual team digging for what they can get because that’s what the people pay to watch.”

Check out all of what Burton said in the video above.

 

NASCAR America: It’s Halloween, NASCAR style (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 31, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT
They may be highly-paid race car drivers, but when it comes to Halloween, there’s still a lot of kid still inside NASCAR drivers like:

  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Danica Patrick, who went trick-or-treating as Happy Gilmore and Grandma from the Adam Sandler movie.
  • Jimmie Johnson, wife Chandra and their two daughters may have had one of the best family costumes, dressing up as members of the Von Trapp family from The Sound of Music.
  • There also was a young die-hard Joey Logano fan who celebrated his favorite driver in unique fashion.
  • And let’s not forget how Martin Truex Jr. was stumped by NBCSN’s Rutledge Wood when Truex was asked to explain the allure of the Zombie Apocalypse.

Check out the video above to see some great Halloween costumes and props.

And also, let’s check out some others that appeared on social media throughout the day:

Good times @ryanblaney10 #halloween2017 party. @danicapatrick and I love some #happygilmore

NASCAR America: Scan All from Martinsville (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 31, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT
There was plenty of action not only on the racetrack at Martinsville on Sunday, there was also plenty of action on team radios, from drivers to crew chiefs to spotters.

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we checked out some of the best lines overheard in this week’s edition of Scan All:

  • Danica Patrick watching the conflict between Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin: “Alright. Hell yeah. If only I had a camera right now. This is good.”
  • Brad Keselowski: “Probably one of the biggest things today is just not tear the nose off this thing.” To which Keselowski’s spotter, Joey Meier replied, “10-4, I’ll take care of it like it’s my dad’s (car).”
  • Clint Bowyer: “Everybody’s gotta be a legend, even if it’s in their own mind.”
  • Ryan Blaney on issues with Kevin Harvick throughout the race: “He’s been racing everyone like that all day. What’s (Harvick’s) problem?”
  • Chase Elliott on his team radio after Denny Hamlin spun him: “Yep, he definitely wrecked me.”

Check out the whole segment of Scan All in the video above.

NASCAR America: Did Keselowski make right choice on late restart at Martinsville? (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 31, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT
With all the drama that took place Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, one of the topics folks are still talking about is why Brad Keselowski took the outside lane on a restart while he was leading late in the race?

On Tuesday’s NASCAR America on NBCSN, analysts Parker Kligerman and Jeff Burton gave their take on whether Keselowski was right or wrong:

KLIGERMAN: “He had seen success in the outside lane, had seen it work earlier in the race for his teammate, Joey Logano, and it had worked for himself, too. … I felt like this would leave him vulnerable with what exactly happened when Chase Elliott muscled past him. … That late in the race, you can’t be that vulnerable when you’re going for a win.”

BURTON: “He picked the top (line) because it worked lap after lap and time after time. He was looking at the evidence that presented itself throughout the day. That’s why he made that decision. … Maybe his trust level with Chase Elliott is different than it is with some other people. Maybe he believed Chase Elliott wasn’t going to run him up the racetrack because for the most part, Chase has been a clean race car driver, to the point where some people are being critical about it, that he’s not aggressive enough. … Obviously, it wasn’t the right thing to do in retrospect, but when the 24 ran him up the track to take the lead, that makes starting on the outside the wrong decision.”

Kyle Busch has dominated in return trips to tracks this season

By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
You may have forgotten due to the post-race mayhem Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, but Kyle Busch won his fifth race of the season and third of the playoffs.

A last-lap pass of teammate Denny Hamlin allowed Busch to beat Martin Truex Jr. in an overtime finish.

Busch clinched the win after leading 183 laps early. Multiple late-race cautions allowed him to challenge for the victory.

This season Busch has benefited from visiting tracks a second time. All five of his Cup victories have come in the second visit to a track, beginning with his July 30 win at Pocono Raceway.

The victory was significant because it ended the longest winless streak of Busch’s career at 36 races.

Beginning with the July race at Daytona International Speedway, 13 of the final 20 races are return visits to tracks.

Martinsville marked the 11th return trip to a track since Daytona. Busch won at Pocono, Bristol, New Hampshire, Dover and Martinsville.

The other six return visits to tracks were won by Martin Truex Jr. (two), Kyle Larson (two), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (one) and Brad Keselowski (one).

Busch has three tops 10s in those six races.

Last season, all four of Busch’s wins came in his first trip to a track or a lone visit (Indianapolis).

Busch, who advanced to the championship race with his Martinsville victory, goes to Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile track that underwent a repave and a reconfiguration in Turns 1 and 2 in the offseason.

The banking in Turns 1-2 was lowered from 24 to 20 degrees and the racing surface width was expanded from 60 to 80 feet in those turns.

Busch finished 15th in the April race after starting 34th.

“We struggled there in the spring, but I have heard the track has changed color a bit, so maybe the summer wore down the surface just a bit,” Busch said in a media release. “Right out of the gate, going there, we’ll still be trying to put rubber down.”

Busch had two Texas wins prior to the reconfiguration, coming in the spring races in 2013 and 2016. His last win on a 1.5-mile track was in May 2016 at Kansas Speedway.

“Texas is a really fast mile-and-a-half racetrack,” Busch said. “Charlotte has been fast the last few years and Texas has always kind of been that way. You’ve got to be able to move around a little bit and run the middle, run the top and show some ability to go all over the racetrack, so getting back to doing that soon would be great. Hoping that the track has worn in a bit more since the spring, and I’m curious to see how it’s going to be this weekend.”