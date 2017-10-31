Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET: Scan All, Darrell Wallace Jr.

By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to look at the big stories from last weekend at Martinsville

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • With all the drama at Martinsville, there’s still more talk about. Why did Brad Keselowski take the outside lane on a restart while he was leading late in the race? Who is in the best shape on the playoff leaderboard, and who needs a win at Texas to secure a spot in the championship race.
  • Darrell Wallace Jr. took time to talk to us about his full-time ride at Richard Petty Motorsports for next season and his friends Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott contending for this year’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup title.
  • Plus – It’s our favorite feature of the week! We’ll take a listen to the best audio action from Martinsville Speedway with Scan All: Martinsville.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at the special time of 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Kyle Busch has dominated in return trips to tracks this season

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

You may have forgotten due to the post-race mayhem Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, but Kyle Busch won his fifth race of the season and third of the playoffs.

A last-lap pass of teammate Denny Hamlin allowed Busch to beat Martin Truex Jr. in an overtime finish.

Busch clinched the win after leading 183 laps early. Multiple late-race cautions allowed him to challenge for the victory.

This season Busch has benefited from visiting tracks a second time. All five of his Cup victories have come in the second visit to a track, beginning with his July 30 win at Pocono Raceway.

The victory was significant because it ended the longest winless streak of Busch’s career at 36 races.

Beginning with the July race at Daytona International Speedway, 13 of the final 20 races are return visits to tracks.

Martinsville marked the 11th return trip to a track since Daytona. Busch won at Pocono, Bristol, New Hampshire, Dover and Martinsville.

The other six return visits to tracks were won by Martin Truex Jr. (two), Kyle Larson (two), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (one) and Brad Keselowski (one).

Busch has three tops 10s in those six races.

Last season, all four of Busch’s wins came in his first trip to a track or a lone visit (Indianapolis).

Busch, who advanced to the championship race with his Martinsville victory, goes to Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile track that underwent a repave and a reconfiguration in Turns 1 and 2 in the offseason.

The banking in Turns 1-2 was lowered from 24 to 20 degrees and the racing surface width was expanded from 60 to 80 feet in those turns.

Busch finished 15th in the April race after starting 34th.

“We struggled there in the spring, but I have heard the track has changed color a bit, so maybe the summer wore down the surface just a bit,” Busch said in a media release. “Right out of the gate, going there, we’ll still be trying to put rubber down.”

Busch had two Texas wins prior to the reconfiguration, coming in the spring races in 2013 and 2016. His last win on a 1.5-mile track was in May 2016 at Kansas Speedway.

“Texas is a really fast mile-and-a-half racetrack,” Busch said. “Charlotte has been fast the last few years and Texas has always kind of been that way. You’ve got to be able to move around a little bit and run the middle, run the top and show some ability to go all over the racetrack, so getting back to doing that soon would be great. Hoping that the track has worn in a bit more since the spring, and I’m curious to see how it’s going to be this weekend.”

Bump & Run: Should NASCAR have penalized Denny Hamlin at Martinsville?

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By NBC SportsOct 31, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Should NASCAR have penalized Denny Hamlin for wrecking Chase Elliott at Martinsville?

Steve Letarte: Absolutely not. NASCAR has been clear in every conversation I’ve ever had with them that they’ll get involved in a case like Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano when one car is multiple laps down and it’s true retaliation. When it comes to two cars running for position, whether it was on purpose or not on purpose is between the drivers. I don’t think we want the sanctioning body becoming referees. They are the officials, and they have to run the race and make sure everybody runs the race according to the rules, but as far as rough driving or not rough driving when it comes for a position on the race track, I don’t think that’s the sanction body’s position to get involved.

Nate Ryan: No. NASCAR shouldn’t penalize a driver for trying to win a race, particularly when a championship berth is on the line.

Dustin Long: Why start now? NASCAR has made it abundantly clear that if two cars are racing for the lead they’re not likely to get involved. NASCAR Chairman Brian France says this is a contact sport. So NASCAR is going to let there be contact.

What are the chances Chase Elliott makes it to the championship round in Miami?

Steve Letarte: Without a doubt, it’s going to be an uphill battle. I think when you look at Chase’s numbers throughout the playoffs, they’ve been outstanding. While Martinsville was chaotic, I think Texas will be chaotic as well. No telling what can happen at Phoenix..

Nate Ryan: He has to win at Texas or Phoenix. He still has a shot at doing the former.

Dustin Long: With Kyle Busch locked in and Martin Truex Jr. penciled in with his big points advantage, it likely leaves two spots. The question is can Chase Elliott win one of the next two races to earn a spot in Miami? I still need to be convinced about this team.

Should Joey Logano have pitted when he had a tire rub to ensure there was no caution since his teammate, Brad Keselowski, was leading in the final laps and close to earning a spot in the championship round?

Steve Letarte: I don’t think this falls on Joey Logano at all. The real question is should his crew chief, Todd Gordon, have called him into the pits unless it’s a safety situation, which then of course the driver should make the decision. Obviously, Joey Logano felt like it was safe to continue. Then it’s purely on Todd Gordon to pull him into the pits if looking at the bigger picture. To be honest, I think that’s a conversation these bigger companies need to have. It’s easy to throw stones at Todd Gordon now. Todd Gordon is hired to present the best case for the No. 22 car. He obviously felt that was to stay on the race track. Numbers would say it’s stay on the race track. Even if you spin out at Martinsville, normally you don’t make severe contact. It’s easy to say now that he absolutely should have pitted. Perhaps that’s a conversation that should have happened before now. What if a guy has an engine down a cylinder and your other car is leading? Should you just park that car so it doesn’t blow up and bring a yellow? I think that conversation is worth having at all the big teams.

Nate Ryan: Ultimately, the decision should rest with the team and driver on whether it’s worth the risk to continue (though NASCAR also could intervene). But given the playoff implications in this instance, Logano probably should have pitted and ensured his teammate gained passage to Miami.

Dustin Long: Yes. Someone in upper management should have made the call for Logano to pit. Both Brad Keselowski and crew chief Paul Wolfe said after their Talladega win that Martinsville was a must-win situation for them based on how the other tracks likely would play out in this round. Joey Logano’s team might cost Keselowski and his team a chance at the championship and that is inexcusable.

Entry lists for NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

All three of NASCAR’s national series will continue their playoff runs this weekend with a trip to Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth, Texas.

The Cup Series holds the AAA Texas 500, while Xfinity teams take part in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300. The Camping World Truck Series has the Jag Metals 350.

All three series have three races left in their seasons.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three races.

Cup – AAA Texas 500

There are 40 cars entered.

Gray Gaulding is in BK Racing’s No. 83 Toyota and Corey LaJoie is in the No. 23 Toyota.

Ray Black II is in the No. 51 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing for his second Cup start of the year.

Joey Gase is entered in the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing. It will be his seventh Cup start of the year.

Jimmie Johnson won the April race at Texas after leading the final 17 laps, beating Kyle Larson and Joey Logano.

Carl Edwards is the defending winner of this race. Edwards was leading when rain shortened the race by 41 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

There are 40 cars entered. Cup drivers, Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and Erik Jones are entered.

Christopher Bell is entered into the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Jones won the April Texas race after leading 112 laps and beating Blaney and Kevin Harvick.

Larson is the defending winner of this race. He led 30 laps and beat Brad Keselowski and Harvick.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Jeg Metals 350

There are 31 trucks entered. No Cup drivers are entered.

Myatt Snider will make his seventh start of the year in the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He finished 16th at Texas in June after a crash.

Christopher Bell won the June race, starting 21st and leading 92 laps.

Johnny Sauter is the defending race winner. He won last year after passing Matt Crafton with three laps to go.

Click here for the entry list.

Todd Gordon on not pitting Joey Logano late at Martinsville: ‘I missed the call’

By Dustin LongOct 31, 2017, 10:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Crew chief Todd Gordon said he should have pitted Joey Logano after a tire rub late in Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway and knows it impacted teammate Brad Keselowski’s bid to make it to the championship round.

“I missed the call,’’ Gordon said Tuesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I just own that I missed the call myself.’’

Logano was running third with 12 laps left when contact with Kyle Busch created a left rear tire rub. Logano’s Team Penske teammate, Brad Keselowski, held a 1.4-second lead at that point and seemed headed to a victory that would put him in the championship race in Miami.

Instead, Logano — who is not in the playoffs — stayed out and spun, creating a caution that erased Keselowski’s lead. Keselowski, a playoff competitor, chose the outside lane on the ensuing restart and was moved up the track for the lead by Chase Elliott a lap before Denny Hamlin ran into the back of Elliott and wrecked Elliott for the lead. Keselowski finished fourth.

A question after the race was if Logano should have pitted to avoid being a caution. That would have allowed Keselowski to keep his lead. Logano said after the race he was not called to pit road. Gordon declined to talk to media after the event.

Both Keselowski and crew chief Paul Wolfe said after winning Talladega on Oct. 15 that they viewed Martinsville as a must-win situation in this round because of their struggles on 1.5-mile tracks (Sunday’s race is at Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile track) and the uncertainty of Phoenix.

Gordon admits he was more focused on his No. 22 team in those final laps at Martinsville.

“We were third at that point,’’ Gordon said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, explaining his mindset. “As big of a struggle as it has been all year, the piece that we looked at ahead of time was that this was a place we could build some momentum. A place that we have run well very frequently. I think it’s a racetrack that Joey gets very well. I think we’ve got a good setup for what we do there. In the time Kyle got into us, we were third and fighting, really (Elliott) was playing defense against us. I only got a couple of glimpses of (the tire rub). It was smoking.

“The first lap and half of that, I wasn’t sure how bad (the tire rub) was and as I saw, I didn’t know with a few laps left whether it was an external rub or whether it was on the tire contact patch, and the smoke kind of clouds it a little bit for me. Honestly, it was looking at the fact that I felt like if it was just a tire rub we might sacrifice a top-five finish out of the day, which for a momentum piece for this whole Shell-Pennzoil team would have been a great kind of add to the situation.

“As we saw it get worse — and it got worse — we were in a position where we had cars on the inside of us. I didn’t call him to pit road from the outside lane. By the time we finally got to the bottom, it blew in (Turns) 1 and 2.

“I guess I should have called him in earlier with the grander picture in my head. I missed the call. I just own that I missed the call myself.

“Regretful for that for our teammates and everybody here at Team Penske. Brad had a dominant car all day, and I think was in a great position. Wish you could take those things back but you can’t. At that time, my focus was on a momentum builder for our team. Saw that opportunity, didn’t know how bad the rub was and as it became more clear it became too late to react to that.’’

Asked on “The Morning Drive” about the balance of making decisions in the best interest of the No. 22 team while also factoring in what’s best for the entire organization, Gordon said:

“Emotionally you’ve got to figure out how to handle those things. I’ve looked back at it. There’s things I could have done differently. You always asses the situation afterwards to try to understand how you should have looked at the situation and how you can better prepare yourself because these things do happen and how you can better prepare yourself to make the right call.

“It’s tough there because it’s a two- to three-lap penalty to pit under green. There’s 13 to go. Your day is what it is. It’s a heat of the moment decision. I’ve talked to Paul about it and I’ve shared with him my shortcomings and thought process. I think we’re good with where we’re at.

“Obviously he was disappointed with it as he should be. I told him … I’d be upset if he weren’t upset. This is a passionate sport and we’re all trying to do great things, and they were in a good position, they are still in a good position, they are in a great position. Not to say something couldn’t happen in the last nine laps that would have caused a caution other than us, but we did cause a caution and it’s something we’ll move on from.’’

 and on Facebook