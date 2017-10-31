Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Entry lists for NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national series will continue their playoff runs this weekend with a trip to Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth, Texas.

The Cup Series holds the AAA Texas 500, while Xfinity teams take part in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300. The Camping World Truck Series has the Jag Metals 350.

All three series have three races left in their seasons.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three races.

Cup – AAA Texas 500

There are 40 cars entered.

Gray Gaulding is in BK Racing’s No. 83 Toyota and Corey LaJoie is in the No. 23 Toyota.

Ray Black II is in the No. 51 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing for his second Cup start of the year.

Joey Gase is entered in the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing. It will be his seventh Cup start of the year.

Jimmie Johnson won the April race at Texas after leading the final 17 laps, beating Kyle Larson and Joey Logano.

Carl Edwards is the defending winner of this race. Edwards was leading when rain shortened the race by 41 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

There are 40 cars entered. Cup drivers, Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and Erik Jones are entered.

Christopher Bell is entered into the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Jones won the April Texas race after leading 112 laps and beating Blaney and Kevin Harvick.

Larson is the defending winner of this race. He led 30 laps and beat Brad Keselowski and Harvick.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Jeg Metals 350

There are 31 trucks entered. No Cup drivers are entered.

Myatt Snider will make his seventh start of the year in the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He finished 16th at Texas in June after a crash.

Christopher Bell won the June race, starting 21st and leading 92 laps.

Johnny Sauter is the defending race winner. He won last year after passing Matt Crafton with three laps to go.

Click here for the entry list.

Bump & Run: Should NASCAR have penalized Denny Hamlin at Martinsville?

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By NBC SportsOct 31, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Should NASCAR have penalized Denny Hamlin for wrecking Chase Elliott at Martinsville?

Steve Letarte: Absolutely not. NASCAR has been clear in every conversation I’ve ever had with them that they’ll get involved in a case like Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano when one car is multiple laps down and it’s true retaliation. When it comes to two cars running for position, whether it was on purpose or not on purpose is between the drivers. I don’t think we want the sanctioning body becoming referees. They are the officials, and they have to run the race and make sure everybody runs the race according to the rules, but as far as rough driving or not rough driving when it comes for a position on the race track, I don’t think that’s the sanction body’s position to get involved.

Nate Ryan: No. NASCAR shouldn’t penalize a driver for trying to win a race, particularly when a championship berth is on the line.

Dustin Long: Why start now? NASCAR has made it abundantly clear that if two cars are racing for the lead they’re not likely to get involved. NASCAR Chairman Brian France says this is a contact sport. So NASCAR is going to let there be contact.

What are the chances Chase Elliott makes it to the championship round in Miami?

Steve Letarte: Without a doubt, it’s going to be an uphill battle. I think when you look at Chase’s numbers throughout the playoffs, they’ve been outstanding. While Martinsville was chaotic, I think Texas will be chaotic as well. No telling what can happen at Phoenix..

Nate Ryan: He has to win at Texas or Phoenix. He still has a shot at doing the former.

Dustin Long: With Kyle Busch locked in and Martin Truex Jr. penciled in with his big points advantage, it likely leaves two spots. The question is can Chase Elliott win one of the next two races to earn a spot in Miami? I still need to be convinced about this team.

Should Joey Logano have pitted when he had a tire rub to ensure there was no caution since his teammate, Brad Keselowski, was leading in the final laps and close to earning a spot in the championship round?

Steve Letarte: I don’t think this falls on Joey Logano at all. The real question is should his crew chief, Todd Gordon, have called him into the pits unless it’s a safety situation, which then of course the driver should make the decision. Obviously, Joey Logano felt like it was safe to continue. Then it’s purely on Todd Gordon to pull him into the pits if looking at the bigger picture. To be honest, I think that’s a conversation these bigger companies need to have. It’s easy to throw stones at Todd Gordon now. Todd Gordon is hired to present the best case for the No. 22 car. He obviously felt that was to stay on the race track. Numbers would say it’s stay on the race track. Even if you spin out at Martinsville, normally you don’t make severe contact. It’s easy to say now that he absolutely should have pitted. Perhaps that’s a conversation that should have happened before now. What if a guy has an engine down a cylinder and your other car is leading? Should you just park that car so it doesn’t blow up and bring a yellow? I think that conversation is worth having at all the big teams.

Nate Ryan: Ultimately, the decision should rest with the team and driver on whether it’s worth the risk to continue (though NASCAR also could intervene). But given the playoff implications in this instance, Logano probably should have pitted and ensured his teammate gained passage to Miami.

Dustin Long: Yes. Someone in upper management should have made the call for Logano to pit. Both Brad Keselowski and crew chief Paul Wolfe said after their Talladega win that Martinsville was a must-win situation for them based on how the other tracks likely would play out in this round. Joey Logano’s team might cost Keselowski and his team a chance at the championship and that is inexcusable.

Todd Gordon on not pitting Joey Logano late at Martinsville: ‘I missed the call’

By Dustin LongOct 31, 2017, 10:18 AM EDT
Crew chief Todd Gordon said he should have pitted Joey Logano after a tire rub late in Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway and knows it impacted teammate Brad Keselowski’s bid to make it to the championship round.

“I missed the call,’’ Gordon said Tuesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I just own that I missed the call myself.’’

Logano was running third with 12 laps left when contact with Kyle Busch created a left rear tire rub. Logano’s Team Penske teammate, Brad Keselowski, held a 1.4-second lead at that point and seemed headed to a victory that would put him in the championship race in Miami.

Instead, Logano — who is not in the playoffs — stayed out and spun, creating a caution that erased Keselowski’s lead. Keselowski, a playoff competitor, chose the outside lane on the ensuing restart and was moved up the track for the lead by Chase Elliott a lap before Denny Hamlin ran into the back of Elliott and wrecked Elliott for the lead. Keselowski finished fourth.

A question after the race was if Logano should have pitted to avoid being a caution. That would have allowed Keselowski to keep his lead. Logano said after the race he was not called to pit road. Gordon declined to talk to media after the event.

Both Keselowski and crew chief Paul Wolfe said after winning Talladega on Oct. 15 that they viewed Martinsville as a must-win situation in this round because of their struggles on 1.5-mile tracks (Sunday’s race is at Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile track) and the uncertainty of Phoenix.

Gordon admits he was more focused on his No. 22 team in those final laps at Martinsville.

“We were third at that point,’’ Gordon said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, explaining his mindset. “As big of a struggle as it has been all year, the piece that we looked at ahead of time was that this was a place we could build some momentum. A place that we have run well very frequently. I think it’s a racetrack that Joey gets very well. I think we’ve got a good setup for what we do there. In the time Kyle got into us, we were third and fighting, really (Elliott) was playing defense against us. I only got a couple of glimpses of (the tire rub). It was smoking.

“The first lap and half of that, I wasn’t sure how bad (the tire rub) was and as I saw, I didn’t know with a few laps left whether it was an external rub or whether it was on the tire contact patch, and the smoke kind of clouds it a little bit for me. Honestly, it was looking at the fact that I felt like if it was just a tire rub we might sacrifice a top-five finish out of the day, which for a momentum piece for this whole Shell-Pennzoil team would have been a great kind of add to the situation.

“As we saw it get worse — and it got worse — we were in a position where we had cars on the inside of us. I didn’t call him to pit road from the outside lane. By the time we finally got to the bottom, it blew in (Turns) 1 and 2.

“I guess I should have called him in earlier with the grander picture in my head. I missed the call. I just own that I missed the call myself.

“Regretful for that for our teammates and everybody here at Team Penske. Brad had a dominant car all day, and I think was in a great position. Wish you could take those things back but you can’t. At that time, my focus was on a momentum builder for our team. Saw that opportunity, didn’t know how bad the rub was and as it became more clear it became too late to react to that.’’

Asked on “The Morning Drive” about the balance of making decisions in the best interest of the No. 22 team while also factoring in what’s best for the entire organization, Gordon said:

“Emotionally you’ve got to figure out how to handle those things. I’ve looked back at it. There’s things I could have done differently. You always asses the situation afterwards to try to understand how you should have looked at the situation and how you can better prepare yourself because these things do happen and how you can better prepare yourself to make the right call.

“It’s tough there because it’s a two- to three-lap penalty to pit under green. There’s 13 to go. Your day is what it is. It’s a heat of the moment decision. I’ve talked to Paul about it and I’ve shared with him my shortcomings and thought process. I think we’re good with where we’re at.

“Obviously he was disappointed with it as he should be. I told him … I’d be upset if he weren’t upset. This is a passionate sport and we’re all trying to do great things, and they were in a good position, they are still in a good position, they are in a great position. Not to say something couldn’t happen in the last nine laps that would have caused a caution other than us, but we did cause a caution and it’s something we’ll move on from.’’

 and on Facebook

NASCAR America: What you see isn’t always what you saw (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 31, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte examined Sunday’s race at Martinsville from a number of different directions.

One of the more unique aspects was how Burton and Letarte had to re-watch a good chunk of the race to determine if what they saw was really accurate — or whether things seemed different after a second look-see.

Here’s an excerpt of what both analysts had to say:

JEFF BURTON: “I always look at wrecks in the sense with what I think I saw, but it isn’t always what I thought I saw. So I initially thought Denny Hamlin got in the corner too deep, the 24 blocked him and halfway down the straightaway, the 11 car said he wasn’t having anything to do with it and got into the back of him. That was my initial thought. The 24 had moved down the racetrack halfway down the back(stretch) and that he got Denny Hamlin mad for blocking him. The end result was the 24 went around.”

STEVE LETARTE (On why the Denny Hamlin-Chase Elliott incident happened): “I think Denny Hamlin answered that very quickly in his interview that there was a trip to Homestead on the line. NASCAR has created this format, which I’m a huge fan of. We didn’t think racecar drivers could drive any different, and I think we’ve been proved wrong week in and week out. Denny Hamlin said he has never spun the leader to win the race. I don’t know if that’s true, but I can’t remember a time when Denny has made obvious contact, but that’s what it was Sunday night at Martinsville. It was obvious to me that he had a plan and he was moving the 24 out of the way. Do I think he meant to spin him out, no, because I don’t think that helped Denny Hamlin. … It’s the chaos of the playoffs and what’s on the line, it’s that golden ticket, the magic ticket, the guaranteed spot at Miami.”

Check out the video above to get all their thoughts on what you see first isn’t always what you get the second time around.

NASCAR America: Praising Chase Elliott for standing up for himself (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 30, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

With Dale Earnhardt Jr. retiring from NASCAR Cup racing at the end of this season, NASCAR is in a major need of someone who will become the face of the sport, much like Junior has been for the last 15 years or so.

Sunday at Martinsville, NASCAR may have found Earnhardt’s successor — or at least took a big step in doing so.

Chase Elliott was so upset after the run-in with Denny Hamlin that after he was interviewed on NBCSN, he lifted his arms in the air and faced the crowd, imploring them to get loud.

And that’s what they did. They began cheering — for Elliott.

And during Hamlin’s TV interview, guess who was the object of boos? A wayward fan even found his way onto the frontstretch, intent on duking it out with Hamlin after what he did to Elliott.

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte gave their take on Elliott amping up the crowd. While the whole segment can be seen above, here’s some excerpts of what Burton and Letarte had to say:

STEVE LETARTE: “I finally saw a frustrated Chase Elliott that was ready to stand up for himself. He did nothing wrong, he led Martinsville throughout the day, had a chance to win that race and Denny Hamlin took it away from him. He took the opportunity. We all know NASCAR does not need to get involved. This is something that’s going to play out in the court of public opinion, and this was Chase Elliott right there saying ‘I have every right to sway the jury.’ And the majority of the fans made it known. That’s exactly what this sport has needed, the personalities that made it famous. Chase Elliott took the opportunity and whichever side of the fence you’re on, that’s the kind of emotion we’re looking for from these drivers.”

JEFF BURTON: “What I saw was him (Elliott) looking Denny Hamlin in the eye and said, ‘You wrecked me.’ And I was glad to see that because that’s what happened, he got wrecked and he should stand up for himself. … I’m glad he showed his emotion and stood up to Denny Hamlin because that took an opportunity to win a championship away from him because he wrecked him and had a terrible finish. He should have stood up for himself.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Letarte and Burton? If so, leave a comment.