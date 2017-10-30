NASCAR America – Special time 7-8 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Martinsville rewind

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs at a special time from 7-8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks back on Sunday’s wild race at Martinsville Speedway.
Carolyn Manno hosts from our Stamford, Connecticut studio, while Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte join us from Burton’s Garage.
On today’s show:
- For the first time ever, the NASCAR Cup Series went under the lights at Martinsville Speedway – and it was a doozy! After Denny Hamlin wrecked Chase Elliott out of a potential victory, Kyle Busch took control in overtime and clinched a spot in the Championship 4. We’ll recap an emotional playoff race at the venerable Virginia short track.
- Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski both contended for the win on Sunday, but while they came up short, they still got a good haul of valuable stage points. We’ll break down their solid afternoons.
- Plus, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney also exchanged words after racing each other hard on Sunday. With both drivers contending for the last transfer spot to the championship, is it a sign of things to come?
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at the special time of 7 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.