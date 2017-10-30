Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America – Special time 7-8 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Martinsville rewind

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 30, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs at a special time from 7-8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks back on Sunday’s wild race at Martinsville Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts from our Stamford, Connecticut studio, while Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte join us from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • For the first time ever, the NASCAR Cup Series went under the lights at Martinsville Speedway – and it was a doozy! After Denny Hamlin wrecked Chase Elliott out of a potential victory, Kyle Busch took control in overtime and clinched a spot in the Championship 4. We’ll recap an emotional playoff race at the venerable Virginia short track.
  • Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski both contended for the win on Sunday, but while they came up short, they still got a good haul of valuable stage points. We’ll break down their solid afternoons.
  • Plus, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney also exchanged words after racing each other hard on Sunday. With both drivers contending for the last transfer spot to the championship, is it a sign of things to come?

NASCAR America: Praising Chase Elliott for standing up for himself (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 30, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT
With Dale Earnhardt Jr. retiring from NASCAR Cup racing at the end of this season, NASCAR is in a major need of someone who will become the face of the sport, much like Junior has been for the last 15 years or so.

Sunday at Martinsville, NASCAR may have found Earnhardt’s successor — or at least took a big step in doing so.

Chase Elliott was so upset after the run-in with Denny Hamlin that after he was interviewed on NBCSN, he lifted his arms in the air and faced the crowd, imploring them to get loud.

And that’s what they did. They began cheering — for Elliott.

And during Hamlin’s TV interview, guess who was the object of boos? A wayward fan even found his way onto the frontstretch, intent on duking it out with Hamlin after what he did to Elliott.

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte gave their take on Elliott amping up the crowd. While the whole segment can be seen above, here’s some excerpts of what Burton and Letarte had to say:

STEVE LETARTE: “I finally saw a frustrated Chase Elliott that was ready to stand up for himself. He did nothing wrong, he led Martinsville throughout the day, had a chance to win that race and Denny Hamlin took it away from him. He took the opportunity. We all know NASCAR does not need to get involved. This is something that’s going to play out in the court of public opinion, and this was Chase Elliott right there saying ‘I have every right to sway the jury.’ And the majority of the fans made it known. That’s exactly what this sport has needed, the personalities that made it famous. Chase Elliott took the opportunity and whichever side of the fence you’re on, that’s the kind of emotion we’re looking for from these drivers.”

JEFF BURTON: “What I saw was him (Elliott) looking Denny Hamlin in the eye and said, ‘You wrecked me.’ And I was glad to see that because that’s what happened, he got wrecked and he should stand up for himself. … I’m glad he showed his emotion and stood up to Denny Hamlin because that took an opportunity to win a championship away from him because he wrecked him and had a terrible finish. He should have stood up for himself.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Letarte and Burton?

NASCAR America: Why NASCAR was right not stepping into Sunday’s drama (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 30, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
Depending on which driver you may be a fan of, some of you may have felt NASCAR should have stepped in to act as referee in some of the dramatic episodes of Sunday’s race at Martinsville.

There was plenty of drama to go around, including the Denny HamlinChase Elliott tangle late in the race that potentially could wind up costing Elliott a chance to advance to the championship round at Homestead. What happens if Sunday was his best shot, and Hamlin took it away?

There also was the Kevin HarvickRyan Blaney “discussion” after the race, although the two kept banging fenders throughout the race.

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, analyst Jeff Burton gave a very eloquent take on why NASCAR was right not to get involved (the whole video is above). Here’s part of what Burton had to say:

JEFF BURTON: “NASCAR is not going to step on, nor should they, and set a rule that says if you spin this guy out on purpose, we’re going to penalize that. If you start that, you’re judging events, you’re judging racing. That is not good at all. … It’s the values between one driver and another driver. If you’re a Denny Hamlin fan and he won the race, they’d be saying ‘my guy did what he had to do to win and I’m proud of him.’ Other people would say ‘that was ridiculous, it was uncalled for.’ … In this case, you’re going to have different opinions within the driver community, but clearly, wrecking someone to win a race or win a championship is going to be viewed as pushing a line. But we’re defining these rules as this playoff format develops.”

Do you agree with Burton's take?

NASCAR America: Martinsville was ‘madness’ and ‘chaos’ (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 30, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT
Sunday’s wild race at Martinsville was seemingly like a non-stop roller coaster of action, everything from the drama between Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin, as well as Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney, to Kyle Busch‘s win, Joey Logano‘s failure to pit that may have cost teammate Brad Keselowski to win and so much more.

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, analysts Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton gave their take and used the perfect words to describe the race: madness and chaos.

Here’s some of what they had to say (check out the whole video above):

JEFF BURTON: “From the start of the green flag drop to the end of the race, it wasn’t all the madness we saw at the end of the race, it was constant battling for the lead throughout the entire race. It was one of the most fun races I’ve ever been to, ever watched, ever witnessed. It was a lot of fun to be there.”

STEVE LETARTE: “It was so much chaos that I had to watch it again today just to try and refresh myself on everything. The end was so crazy, but there was at least 400, 450 of the 500 laps where there was a battle for the lead within a second. It was a re-watch, for sure.”

Do you agree with their take?

Kevin Harvick on playoff bubble after Martinsville

By Daniel McFadinOct 30, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT
After a chaotic race at Martinsville Speedway to open the third round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs, the only drivers breathing easy are race-winner Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr (+67) and Brad Keselowski (+29).

The rest of the eight playoff drivers are in dangerous positions with two races left to determine the championship four at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kevin Harvick is in the final transfer spot after finishing fifth at Martinsville. He is only three points in the final four, while Jimmie Johnson is the first driver out.

The driver in the biggest hole is Chase Elliott, who is in eighth, 26 points back from the final transfer spot after his late-race accident with Denny Hamlin relegated him to a 27th-place finish.

Below is the full playoff leaderboard following Sunday’s race.

Also, here’s the grid covering all rounds of the playoffs to date: