NASCAR America: Martinsville was ‘madness’ and ‘chaos’ (video)

Sunday’s wild race at Martinsville was seemingly like a non-stop roller coaster of action, everything from the drama between Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin, as well as Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney, to Kyle Busch‘s win, Joey Logano‘s failure to pit that may have cost teammate Brad Keselowski to win and so much more.
On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, analysts Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton gave their take and used the perfect words to describe the race: madness and chaos.
Here’s some of what they had to say (check out the whole video above):
JEFF BURTON: “From the start of the green flag drop to the end of the race, it wasn’t all the madness we saw at the end of the race, it was constant battling for the lead throughout the entire race. It was one of the most fun races I’ve ever been to, ever watched, ever witnessed. It was a lot of fun to be there.”
STEVE LETARTE: “It was so much chaos that I had to watch it again today just to try and refresh myself on everything. The end was so crazy, but there was at least 400, 450 of the 500 laps where there was a battle for the lead within a second. It was a re-watch, for sure.”
Do you agree with their take?