Kevin Harvick unhappy after ‘cheap shots’ from Ryan Blaney at Martinsville

By Daniel McFadinOct 30, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Most eyes at Martinsville Speedway last night were on Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin as they took part in a heated exchange on the backstretch after the checkered flag flew on a chaotic finish under the lights.

They weren’t the only drivers who had a post-race discussion.

On pit road, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney met up not far from their battered Fords, which finished fifth and eighth respectively, with Blaney’s car the most damaged.

Both were involved in the massive crash that broke out as the field took the checkered flag for the First Data 500.

But not all the damage inflicted upon Blaney’s No. 21 and Harvick’s No. 4 came from the pileup. The damaged sheet metal also was the result of contact between the two drivers from extended battles that began in Stage 2 and stretched into the final segment.

One bit of battle saw Blaney on Harvick’s inside as they exited Turn 4. Harvick ran out of room and glanced off the outside wall.

The drivers, both among the eight remaining in the playoffs, hounded each other until the closing laps, when multiple restarts created “pandemonium” according to Blaney.

“It was pretty ridiculous with everyone wrecking each other and running into each other,” Blaney said. “I thought we were gonna make it through the last one, but we just kind of got caught up off of (Turn) 4 in all that stuff.  At least we salvaged a decent day. Honestly, a lot of cars got torn up.”

As the dust began to settle, Harvick parked his car behind Blaney’s on pit road.

“I just told him … ‘Look, if you’re gonna park it at Martinsville, you’re gonna get hit,'” Harvick said. “He didn’t like getting hit, and I didn’t like the cheap shots, the brake checks and the hitting down the straightaway. It’s like I told him, I said, ‘If you want to race hard and you want to run into me after I pass you, that’s fine, but slamming me down the straightaway and brake-checking me is another thing.’  That’s the easy way to race.”

When their conversation was over, Harvick parted with a shot to Blaney’s ribs. Blaney’s response was a little harder.

Even with some bad feelings, Harvick found some enjoyment in the late-race mayhem and post-race arguments.

“It’s just Martinsville,” Harvick said. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s championship time.  It’s time to get physical. … Bent fenders, hurt feelings. I love it.”

NASCAR explains why Denny Hamlin was not penalized for Chase Elliott crash

By Dustin LongOct 30, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
2 Comments

A NASCAR executive reaffirmed Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio the sanctioning body’s decision not to penalize Denny Hamlin for wrecking Chase Elliott in the final laps of Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

Elliott led when Hamlin rammed him in the back, causing Elliott to spin and hit the wall on Lap 498 of the 505-lap race.

As they drove at reduced speed after the race, Elliott turned his car into Hamlin’s car and forced it into the wall. They both exited their cars and had a heated exchange.

Asked on “The Morning Drive” about NASCAR’s perspective of the incident during the race, Steve O’Donnell, the sanctioning body’s chief racing development officer, said:

“Certainly, what Chase was able to do in an attempt to win his first race there, I think you saw by the fans how much he has a fan base and how much everyone wants to see him win. Denny, I think, did in his mind what he needed to do and probably went too far.

“We did not make a call there. That race stands. We’re not in the business of calling an in-race penalty postrace. That was good hard racing, for the most part, all day at Martinsville.

“I think Denny might have crossed the line as he put out there on Twitter, and I thought Chase handled himself very well postrace. Showed some passion. That’s what the sport is all about. He’s got a long career ahead of him. I think he’ll be up front leading many times.’’

Asked if there was any discussion about the postrace contact Elliott made with Hamlin’s car as Hamlin’s window net was down, O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

“Not really. You’re at a short track and not at speed. … For us, that was just part of Martinsville.’’

Martin Truex Jr. takes the safe route to runner-up finish at Martinsville

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 30, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. came close to earning a fourth win in this season’s first seven NASCAR Cup playoffs in Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

But when the checkered flag fell, Truex wound up with a runner-up finish — by about a car length — to race winner Kyle Busch, Truex’s 16th top-five finish of the season.

Truex counted himself lucky that he wasn’t involved in any of the late race issues like between Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

“It’s just Martinsville you know? Short-track racing,” he said.

But it was more than just close racing at Martinsville, Truex added.

“At the end everybody’s trying to get to Homestead – punch your ticket,” he said. “But you know, it was a really good day for our team.”

It was Truex’s best career finish at the .526-mile paper clip-shaped bullring. Prior to Sunday, his best finish at the southern Virginia track were a pair of fifth-place finishes.

“This has been a struggle for us, this place,” Truex said. “You know, to run second here is awesome. I think we had a fifth- or sixth-place car all day long.

“We couldn’t quite get better than that, but I’m really proud of that effort for everybody – for all our guys. So we fought hard all day, we didn’t give up and we had a shot at it there at the last lap. Got inside of Kyle (Busch), just couldn’t get the power down off of (turn) four.”

While Truex raced Busch clean, he wondered – especially after the Denny Hamlin-Chase Elliott wreck with three laps to go in regulation – if maybe he shouldn’t have been so much Mr. Nice Guy. But there’s always the chance that he could also wind up wrecking himself, so he demurred.

“I didn’t want to be the one to knock him out of the way for the win,” Truex said of Busch. “Maybe I should have, but I don’t know.

“Those guys kept knocking each other out of the way up there in the front, I’m not sure that’s the way to do it.”

Truex and the rest of the NASCAR Cup contingent move on to next Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. Truex has to be considered one of the frontrunners in that race, as six of his seven wins this season have come on a 1.5-mile track just like TMS.

“You know, good day for us and we’ll go to Texas next week and see if we can’t continue our mile-and-half runs,” Truex said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: End of final Martinsville Cup race ‘a big deal’ for NASCAR

By Daniel McFadinOct 29, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT
2 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia – The last Martinsville race of Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Cup career left the driver “jacked up.”

And he didn’t even finish in the top 10.

Fresh off a 11th-place finish in the First Data 500 in his special “Gray Ghost” paint scheme, the 14-time most popular driver took to Periscope with a big grin on his face and a simple message.

“That’s what NASCAR needs every week.”

The racing, cheering, booing and the anger. All of it going on seemingly non-stop for 15 minutes after the race’s chaotic finish.

“I was so jacked up when I got out of the car I felt like I had drank a pot of coffee with everything going on at the end at the finish,” Earnhardt said.

It started when Joey Logano spun 13 laps from the overtime finish because of a cut tire he received after contact with Kyle Busch and continued when Chase Elliott forced Brad Keselowski out of the racing groove to take the lead during the ensuing restart.

It escalated when Denny Hamlin turned race leader Elliott into the outside wall with two laps to go in the original 500-lap distance. Hamlin then lost the lead on the last lap of the overtime finish when Busch, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, forced  him out of the way in Turn 1. It all concluded after a Talladega-like crash at the checkered flag with a shower of jeers and cheers as Elliott and Hamlin exchanged words on the track.

“That was a wiiiild finish, man!” Earnhardt said. “I ain’t seen nothing like that ever. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a short track finish that was so crazy.”

At the time of his Periscope, Earnhardt didn’t even know where he had finished. But he was sure of something else after the first Cup race at Martinsville to finish under the lights.

“That’s what NASCAR needs every week,” Earnhardt said. “NASCAR needs short track racing, particularly and preferably under the lights. If that was going on more often than not in the sport, you wouldn’t have enough tickets. You’d have to build tracks just like Bristol with all the grandstands you can find.

“That’s so much better than a lot of the things that we do. I don’t really know how to put it into words. But that kind of action and drama, that’s what grows the sport and gets people talking. My God. We don’t need guys getting turned around and wrecked every week. I guess what I’m saying is, drama and exciting finishes, the fans in the grandstands cheering like crazy and booing and cheering and booing and cheering after every interview for 15, 20 minutes after the race.

“We need that every weekend.”

Earnhardt, who has three races left as a full-time Cup driver, also was excited about the discussions the race will prompt in the week leading up to this coming weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Woo, that was a big deal for the sport,” Earnhardt said. “We’ll be talking about that a lot this week. Man, is it going to be dominating the headlines and storylines. We won’t be talking about PJ1 and all that mess.

“Martinsville under the lights sure did deliver.”

Long: Denny Hamlin did not need to apologize for Chase Elliott wreck

By Dustin LongOct 29, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT
4 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Denny Hamlin apologized to Chase Elliott and his fans on Twitter after Sunday’s race.

It wasn’t needed.

This is what short-track racing has become, whether you like it or not. Especially with a spot in the championship round next month in Miami.

What happened Sunday night was what has happened at many short tracks throughout the country at lower levels, just that punches weren’t thrown in this case. Give Hamlin and Elliott credit for having a heated discussion on the backstretch that didn’t lead to fisticuffs.

As NASCAR Chairman Brian France has said many times, stock car racing is a contact sport. That’s what fans saw Sunday under the lights at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR didn’t issue any penalties or send anyone to the hauler after the race, thus it obviously was fine with what happened between Elliott and Brad Keselowski and then Hamlin and Elliott in the final laps.

So the apology Denny Hamlin sent after the race wasn’t necessary.

Want to be mad? Sure you can be mad at Hamlin, but be mad at NASCAR for setting up a win-and-you’re-in playoff system. Of course that’s the same system many of you cheered when it wasn’t your driver who lost a chance to win because of a similar type finish.

Give credit to Hamlin for saying that young drivers shouldn’t race like he did in the final laps, but that’s how most drivers races now and it’s not going to change … unless NASCAR wants it to change and NASCAR saw nothing wrong with the “bull—- chaos’’ in the final laps, as Hamlin called it. 

Fact is, that’s how most everyone races. Mark Martin is gone.

Let’s be honest, an apology doesn’t change things. It doesn’t put Elliott back into the lead. It doesn’t make him less angry. It doesn’t take away the fact that he’s got a major payback to deliver to Hamlin just about any time he wants. 

“I got punted from behind and wrecked in Turn 3 leading the race,’’ Elliott said. “I don’t know what his problem was. It was unnecessary. I hadn’t raced him dirty all day long. There was no reason for that. He comes over and talks to me a second ago and tells me he has somebody pushing him into Turn 3. And I thought that was funny because there was no one within two car lengths of him into Turn 3 behind myself.

“We had an opportunity to go straight to Homestead and because of him, we don’t.”

Said Hamlin: “He said I wrecked him. Obviously Ray Charles saw that. Obviously it wasn’t intentional. I wanted to move him out of the way. It was just not enough grip on the race track for him to save it. He washed (Keselowski) up the race track as well. We can play favorites if we want. Unfortunately, this is a ticket to Homestead at stake.’’

Yes, there’s a limit but until NASCAR is willing to be more aggressive in how it officiates the end of these races, then what Hamlin did was fair game.

As winner Kyle Busch said afterward: “Life ain’t fair.’’

And neither is short-track racing.

