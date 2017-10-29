Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 29, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
The NASCAR Cup playoffs start their kick into the home stretch with today’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Eight drivers remain in title contention. Martin Truex Jr. comes into the race as the hottest driver. His win at Kansas was his third in six playoff races and his series-leading seventh triumph of 2017.

But Truex has never won at NASCAR’s smallest short track (.526-mile). In fact, his best finish there has only been a pair of fifth-place showings in 23 starts.

Here are all the important info you need for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Frank Bisignano, First Data CEO and Chairman, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 3:13 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 laps (263 miles) around the .526-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 130. Stage 2 ends at Lap 260.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 6:30 a.m. Driver-crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Gaither Vocal Band will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO:  NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com, starting with its pre-race show at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 46 degrees and a 23 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Jimmie Johnson earned his ninth career win at Martinsville during last year’s playoffs, helping to propel him to his record-tying seventh Cup championship. Johnson beat Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin. In April, Keselowski won, holding off Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at noon today.

Joey Logano fastest in final practice at Martinsville Speedway

By Nate RyanOct 28, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Joey Logano jumped to the top of the speed chart during the closing minute of final practice Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

The Team Penske driver turned a 94.416-mph lap in his No. 22 Ford, besting Chase Elliott (94.326), Martin Truex Jr. (94.289), Clint Bowyer (93.901) and Kasey Kahne (93.896).

Logano, who didn’t qualify for the playoffs, has three pole positions at Martinsville.

Other playoff drivers in the second of two sessions on the 0.526-mile oval: Brad Keselowski (seventh, 93.719), Kyle Busch (eighth, 93.664), Jimmie Johnson (13th, 93.451), Denny Hamlin (16th, 93.120), Ryan Blaney (22nd, 92.947) and Kevin Harvick (25th, 92.883).

Just as he did in the first practice, Kyle Busch led the 10-lap average speed, followed by Truex, Johnson and Keselowski.

Qualifying for the First Data 500 will be at noon ET Sunday, followed by NASCAR America, Countdown to Green and the green flag at 3:13 p.m. All coverage is on NBCSN.

Click here for speeds from the final practice session at Martinsville.

 

 

Truck points standings after Martinsville

By Nate RyanOct 28, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Christopher Bell rebounded from a midrace spin to finish eighth Saturday at Martinsville Speedway and take a slim lead in the Camping World Truck Series points standings.

After the opener of the Round of 6, Bell leads by three points over Johnny Sauter, who finished third in the Texas Roadhouse 200.

Runner-up Matt Crafton is ranked third, followed by playoff-eligible drivers Ben Rhodes, Austin Cindric and John Hunter Nemechek.

Click here for the truck standings after Martinsville.

 

Results from the Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville

By Nate RyanOct 28, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Noah Gragson scored his first Camping World Truck Series victory in his 22nd start on the circuit, winning Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

Matt Crafton finished second, his 19th top 10 in 32 races. Johnny Sauter, Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top five.

Click here for the results of Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

 

 

Noah Gragson earns first Camping World Truck Series win with late pass at Martinsville

By Nate RyanOct 28, 2017, 2:57 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia – Noah Gragson scored the first win of his Camping World Truck Series career, passing Matt Crafton on a restart with 10 laps remaining at Martinsville Speedway.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver took first from the outside lane on a Lap 191 restart in the Texas Roadhouse 200.

“It’s really tough racing against these veterans,” Gragson told FS1. “You can’t pass on the outside at Martinsville, but I did it.”

Gragson, 19, celebrated by climbing the fronstretch fence at the 0.526-mile oval (and then vomiting after his descent).

“To be racing here in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, it’s a privilege,” he said after the fourth top five of his rookie season. “All those hours of hard work, I knew to myself this morning, I knew I could get it done. I’ve known it this whole year and I told myself I’m going to get that trophy today, and that’s what we did.”

Crafton finished second, but the playoff-eligible driver said it was “salt in the wound” after losing the lead on the restart. The race is the opener of the Round of 6 that will determine the four drivers who advance to the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and a victory would have put Crafton in the championship four.

“(Gragson) had a perfect restart, and I sucked,” a dejected Crafton said.

Johnny Sauter, also in the playoffs, finished third.

The finishing positions of the other playoff drivers: Christopher Bell (eighth), Ben Rhodes (ninth), Austin Cindric (10th) and John Hunter Nemechek, who finished 30th after crashing.