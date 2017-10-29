Kyle Busch wins First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Kyle Busch won the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway, edging Martin Truex Jr. in an overtime finish as a large multi-car wreck unfolded at the start-finish line.
It clinches Busch a spot in the championship race.
The shootout was setup when Denny Hamlin got into the back of race leader Chase Elliott with three laps to go, turning the No. 24 and sending it intp the Turn 4 wall.
The top five was Busch, Truex, Cllint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — After winning Stage 1, Brad Keselowski doubled up with a win in Stage 2 of the First Data 500 at Martinsville, passing Kyle Busch with three laps left in the stage.
Keselowski passed Busch on Lap 258 after hounding his rear bumper for most of the 130-lap stage. Busch led 123 laps of the stage
After 260 laps, Keselowski leads over Busch, pole-sitter Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson.
Playoff driver Denny Hamlin finished the stage in 13th after he was caught speeding on pit road during the Stage 1 break. Hamlin stayed on the lead lap despite Busch trying to pass him for much of the closing laps of the stage.
Hamlin held up Busch enough for Keselowski to stay within reach and eventually pass Busch.
Keselowski has led 54 laps.
There were no cautions in the stage.
The race is scheduled to end after 500 laps.
Brad Keselowski led 47 laps on his way to winning Stage 1 of Sunday’s First Data 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Keselowski, the defending winner at the short track, led Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Kasey Kahne, Austin Dillon and Denny Hamlin.
The Team Penske drivers of Keselowski and Joey Logano combined to lead 106 laps in the first 130-lap stage. Logano led 59 laps from the pole.
Johnson, Dillon, and Kahne finished in the top 10 due to pitting out of sequence during one of the stage’s three cautions. Keselowski passed Johnson for the lead on Lap 113. Johnson, who had to start from the rear along with Dillon for unapproved changes, led 24 laps.
It is just the second time Johnson has led since the July race at Daytona. He led five laps at Dover.
The first caution came out on Lap 36 for an accident involving Michael McDowell, Ty Dillon and Ricky Stenhouse Jr as they exited Turn 2. The accident replaced the competition caution that was scheduled for Lap 45.
The second caution came on Lap 62 when David Ragan was spun from contact with McDowell in Turn 4.
The yellow flag waved for the third time on Lap 87 when AJ Allmendinger spun from contact with Danica Patrick in Turn 2. The No. 47 Chevrolet was ruled out of the race for not fixing the car in under five minutes.
If there’s one word that may best describe Furniture Row Racing, it’s “focused.”
So much so that you could easily call it “Focused Row Racing.”
During NBCSN’s pre-race show before today’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway, Nate Ryan told the tale of FRR and why it is so focused as a race team, particularly this season.
FRR is located in suburban Denver — more than 1,000 miles away from the NASCAR hotbed of North Carolina. It calls a nondescript industrial park its home. There’s nothing like the pretentiousness of other teams’ homes in the Charlotte area. In fact, if you went looking for FRR’s home, you’d have a hard time finding it — and that’s the way the team likes it.
The reason: to remain solely focused on the tasks at hand of winning and not worrying about distractions of other teams around it.
FRR has a driver (Martin Truex Jr.), crew chief (Cole Pearn) and a pit crew that are focused on winning only. Anything less is unacceptable. Again, it’s all about focus.
That’s why Truex has won three of the first six Cup playoff races, including Chicago, Charlotte and Kansas. The Kansas win was also the seventh win of 2017 for the team, six of which have come on 1.5-mile race tracks.
And now, as NASCAR begins its Round of 8 semifinals, Truex and the rest of FRR is focused on winning today. If they do it, they’ll receive an automatic berth into the Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway three weeks from now.
Check out the Nate Ryan-voiced video and see why focus on more wins and ultimately the championship is the biggest thing for Furniture Row going forward.
Denny Hamlin is one of the best — and most dominant — drivers at Martinsville Speedway.
Coming into today’s First Data 500 at the legendary .526-mile track, Hamlin has been nothing short of spectacular there.
In 23 starts, Hamlin has 5 wins, 12 top-fives and 17 top-10s. He starts today’s race from the sixth position.
That’s why Hamlin expects to build off his success in the Round of 12 and make a serious run at the winner’s circle today as we begin the Round of 8 semifinal round for the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
Eight drivers remain eligible for the championship: Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski.
Hamlin joined Krista Voda, Kyle Petty and Jeff Burton before today’s race to talk about his chances for win No. 6, the track’s unique challenges and how he’ll race not only the other 7 championship competitors, but also the 32 other drivers in the field.
Check out the video above.