Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Denny Hamlin: ‘It was just a mess in the end’

By Dustin LongOct 29, 2017, 8:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — They cheered him after each of his five victories at Martinsville Speedway, and many mores times as he ran near the front at his historic half-mile track through the years.

Sunday, under the lights, fans booed Denny Hamlin after he wrecked Chase Elliott for the lead in the final laps, costing Elliott a chance for his first Cup victory and a spot in the championship race next month in Miami.

Those upset at Hamlin got their revenge. Kyle Busch moved Hamlin, his teammate, up the track on the final lap to win the First Data 500 to earn a spot in the championship round.

After the race, Elliott forced Hamlin’s car up into the backstretch wall. They both climbed from their cars and had a heated exchange.

“He said I wrecked him,’’ said Hamlin, who finished seventh. “Obviously Ray Charles saw that. Obviously it wasn’t intentional. I wanted to move him out of the way. It was just not enough grip on the race track for him to save it. He washed (Brad Keselowski) up the race track as well. We can play favorites if we want. Unfortunately, this is a ticket to Homestead at stake.’’

Said Elliott of Hamlin’s late move: It’s unnecessary and uncalled for. I got punted from behind and wrecked in Turn 3 leading the race.

Elliott moved Keselowski, who was leading, up the track to take the top spot on Lap 497. Hamlin pushed Elliott, sending Elliott spinning and Hamlin into the lead on Lap 498, creating a caution. Busch took the lead from Hamlin on the last lap, which ended with several cars crashing.

“Everybody wrecked everyone at the end,’’ Hamlin said. “It was complete … chaos. I got into the back of him and he spun out, and somebody got in the back of me and I wrecked too. It was just a mess in the end. Everybody was doing the exact same thing. I hate it for his team. I understand he had a win for a long time coming. This is a ticket for Homestead. I’m not sitting here saying that I wrecked him on purpose. I tried to move him out of the way and (he) spun out.’’

Hamlin’s interview on NBCSN was played on the track’s speaker system. A crescendo of boos rained upon him from the stands.

“I don’t care,’’ he said of the boos. “I don’t care about that. I’m just trying to get to Homestead.’’

Hamlin didn’t express much displeasure about Busch’s move on him for the win.

“I can’t judge too much,’’ Hamlin said. “I spun (Elliott) out. I don’t know. I didn’t think he’d move me, but you never know. It’s all fair in love and war when it comes to Homestead.’’

Hamlin said what happened in the final laps was simply short track racing.

“Everybody is trying to battle for their own position,’’ he said. “I watched a Late Model race here a month ago that was just like the exact same thing. You come to a race track like this, you get late-race restarts and you know a Cup series championship chance is on the line, that can happen.’’

He later added on Twitter:

 and on Facebook

What drivers said after Martinsville

Getty Images
By NBC SportsOct 29, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What drivers said after the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the opening race of the third round of playoffs.

Kyle Busch – Winner: “Awesome to get to victory lane here at Martinsville. You know I wanted to win Charlotte, Martinsville and Homestead and that’ll make us this year’s champions, so we’ve got one more. Just wanted to say our guys did an awesome job preparing this car. We weren’t the best all day, but we put ourselves in the right spots there at the end and there was kind of chaos ensuing and none of it was our fault, we just came out on the right end of the stick. Can’t say enough about NOS Energy Drinks, Cessna, DVX Sunglasses. My son Brexton’s at home, he’s not here with us this weekend, so want to say hey to him, we’ll see you later tonight buddy. Looking forward to going to Homestead.”

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 2nd: “You know to run second here is awesome. I think we had a fifth or sixth-place car all day long. We couldn’t quite get better than that, but I’m really proud of that effort for everybody – for all our guys. So we fought hard all day, we didn’t give up and we had a shot at it there (on) the last lap. Got inside of Kyle (Busch), just couldn’t get the power down off of (Turn) 4. I didn’t want to be the one to knock him out-of-the-way for the win. Maybe I should have, but I don’t know. Those guys kept knocking each other out-of-the-way up there in the front, I’m not sure that’s the way to do it.”

Clint Bowyer – Finished 3rd: “It seems we’ve been struggling here lately trying to get some consistency in there to say the least, but fell back and got back up through them. Then we had some more trouble and we’d gain some and lose some, gain some and lose some and we finally got there at the end. I wish they would have got into each other one more time and I just went ahead and finished the last one off if it was down to one, but it’s just a product of that situation. Those guys are racing for a lot, there’s a lot on the line and you know on a green-white-checker at a place like this all hell is gonna break loose. The only thing I can say is why we don’t race at night is beyond me here.  You should definitely utilize those lights for something other than a green-white-checkered because it’s pretty damn cool under the lights.”

Brad Keselowski – Finished 4th: “I just knew I got in the corner and he was inside me and we had contact. I haven’t seen anymore of that to really have any clarity to it. The track is just real slick on the restarts for everybody. You saw that. It takes about five laps for anyone to get going or more, especially the leader, but there was a lot of hard fighting here because it’s a short track. That’s what short tracks are kind of about is rooting and gauging. You try not to take anybody out, but you’ve got to sometimes rub a little bit.”

Kevin Harvick – Finished 5th: “Four races to go at Martinsville, playoff time and everybody is trying to get everything they can. It was a crazy finish. But for us our goal was to score stage points. I think we scored(four) stage points and got a top-five. My goal was a top 10. The goal was to not lose it today. I’m really proud of everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing. They built this car in two weeks after our test.We were way more competitive here. And as you look at the results, they show it. We have bent up fenders but it looks like the whole field does.”

Denny Hamlin – Finished 7th: “Well (Chase Elliott) said I wrecked him and obviously, you know Ray Charles saw that. Obviously it wasn’t intentional, I wanted to move him out of the way and there was just not enough grip on the race track for him to save it. There’s no difference, he washed the 2 (Brad Keselowski) up the race track as well. I mean, we can play favorites with who we want. Unfortunately, this is a ticket to Homestead at stake.”

Ryan Blaney – Finished 8th: “I felt the first half of our day was pretty good. We lost a lot of handle the second half after the second stage and really were struggling. On short runs I thought we were OK for 20 laps or so, but the last handful of restarts were just pandemonium. It was pretty ridiculous with everyone wrecking each other and running into each other. I thought we were gonna make it through the last one, but we just kind of got caught up off of four in all that stuff.  At least we salvaged a decent day.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – Finished 11th: “Yeah, we ran pretty good there toward the end of the race.  I liked the car.  We were sitting there on that long run saving the rear tires.  If it would have went green we were going to get a bunch of cars.  But, just had that caution when the No. 66 (Carl Long) blew the tire, so we had to run hard for the rest of the race.  But, man I can’t believe how everybody crossed the finish line.  I ain’t seen nothing like that … I don’t know if I ever have seen it.  Trying to think back.  I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like that.  There was a wreck one time at Richmond before they ever reconfigured it in the Xfinity race on the front straightaway in like 1982… that is the only thing I ever seen like it.  But, crazy finish.  Decent run.  I think that is, let’s see, 12th place is our worst finish in the last six weeks, pretty decent for us this year.”

Jimmie Johnson – Finished 12th: “We were just terrible all day.  Oh, what a bummer.  We had high hopes for this weekend.  Man, it just didn’t turn out so well.  So, we scored some points here and there.  We will go to the next one and try to get more.”

Joey Logano – Finished 24th: “I was passing the 24 (Chase Elliott). I had a good run on him and the 18 (Kyle Busch) sent it three-wide. I tried to give him room and he slid up. I don’t know. I have to watch the replay, but he slid up and got up in the left rear and cut it down.”

CHASE ELLIOTT – Finished 27th: “We had a great car today and we had an opportunity. We had a good restart there at the end and felt like I was doing what I needed to do. And I can’t control (Denny Hamlin’s) decisions and whatever the hell that was. We’re on to Texas.”

Ty Dillon – Finished 30th: “Our No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet SS was just a bit tight in the center of the corners tonight, but the crew made some good adjustments for that. We were able to run competitive speeds during the long green flag runs. Unfortunately, it was an uphill battle for us after we had the early problems. We knocked a hole in the left front and sustained some left rear damage when we were part of the first caution, then we ended up getting a flat left rear tire. We were never able to get all those laps back.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 37th: “I just got tight up off (Turn) 2 and got into a lapper’s left-rear and I just spun really quick and hit the inside wall. Another Martinsville for us. I’ve got to figure out how to get around this place. I suck here.”

Kyle Busch closes in, but Martin Truex Jr. still No. 1 in Cup standings

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 29, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

He may have finished runner-up, but Martin Truex Jr. remains No. 1 in the NASCAR Cup driver standings.

Truex leads Sunday’s race winner, Kyle Busch, by 17 points. Brad Keselowski trails Truex by 38 points, followed by Kevin Harvick, 64 points behind Truex.

And then there’s the four drivers below the cutoff line: Jimmie Johnson is fifth (67 points behind Truex and 3 points behind Harvick for the fourth and final spot playoff spot for Homestead.

Sixth through eighth are: Ryan Blaney (70 behind Truex, 3 behind Johnson), Denny Hamlin (72 points behind Truex, five behind Johnson) and Chase Elliott (90 points behind Truex, 18 points behind Johnson).

The next race is Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Click here for the updated driver standings after Martinsville.

WATCH: Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin argue in heated altercation after crash while racing for lead

By Nate RyanOct 29, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — The fireworks that started on Lap 497 of the First Data 500 continued after the race Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

Chase Elliott slammed his No. 24 Chevrolet into Denny Hamlin‘s No. 11 Toyota on the backstretch during the cooldown lap, retaliating after Hamlin had spun Elliott from the lead with the Hendrick Motorsports driver two laps from taking his first checkered flag in the Cup Series.

Hamlin got out of his car after the race and confronted Elliott, who could be seen continually responding “You wrecked me. You wrecked me,” and added a “Come on, man” when Hamlin attempted to explain his side.

Watch video of the incident above.

After the race, NBCSN spoke with both drivers about the incident.

First, is this video of Elliott and his take on things:

Then there’s Hamlin’s post-race interview and how he saw things:

Results, stats from First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 29, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT
3 Comments

While Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott got into each other in the closing laps, Kyle Busch was the real beneficiary of the conflict, almost quietly slipping by and then holding on for the win in Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

In earning his fifth win of 2017, Busch becomes the first driver to clinch a spot in the NASCAR Cup championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in three weeks. Three races remain in the season: next week at Texas, Phoenix in two weeks and then the season finale at Homestead-Miami.

Busch, who led a race-high 184 laps of the extended 505-lap, has now qualified for the playoffs for three consecutive seasons and he now has a chance of adding a second championship to the one he won in 2015.

Busch managed to carry on to the end despite having late-race contact with Joey Logano.

Martin Truex Jr. finished a close second, followed by Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick. Sixth through 10th were Trevor Bayne, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Matt Kenseth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Click here for full results from today’s race.