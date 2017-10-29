Brad Keselowski wins Stage 2 at Martinsville after late pass of Kyle Busch

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — After winning Stage 1, Brad Keselowski doubled up with a win in Stage 2 of the First Data 500 at Martinsville, passing Kyle Busch with three laps left in the stage.

Keselowski passed Busch on Lap 258 after hounding his rear bumper for most of the 130-lap stage. Busch led 123 laps of the stage

After 260 laps, Keselowski leads over Busch, pole-sitter Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson.

Playoff driver Denny Hamlin finished the stage in 13th after he was caught speeding on pit road during the Stage 1 break. Hamlin stayed on the lead lap despite Busch trying to pass him for much of the closing laps of the stage.

Hamlin held up Busch enough for Keselowski to stay within reach and eventually pass Busch.

Keselowski has led 54 laps.

There were no cautions in the stage.

The race is scheduled to end after 500 laps.