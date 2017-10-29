Brad Keselowski wins Stage 1 at Martinsville Speedway

Brad Keselowski led 47 laps on his way to winning Stage 1 of Sunday’s First Data 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Keselowski, the defending winner at the short track, led Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Kasey Kahne, Austin Dillon and Denny Hamlin.

The Team Penske drivers of Keselowski and Joey Logano combined to lead 106 laps in the first 130-lap stage. Logano led 59 laps from the pole.

Johnson, Dillon, and Kahne finished in the top 10 due to pitting out of sequence during one of the stage’s three cautions. Keselowski passed Johnson for the lead on Lap 113. Johnson, who had to start from the rear along with Dillon for unapproved changes, led 24 laps.

It is just the second time Johnson has led since the July race at Daytona. He led five laps at Dover.

The first caution came out on Lap 36 for an accident involving Michael McDowell, Ty Dillon and Ricky Stenhouse Jr as they exited Turn 2. The accident replaced the competition caution that was scheduled for Lap 45.

The second caution came on Lap 62 when David Ragan was spun from contact with McDowell in Turn 4.

The yellow flag waved for the third time on Lap 87 when AJ Allmendinger spun from contact with Danica Patrick in Turn 2. The No. 47 Chevrolet was ruled out of the race for not fixing the car in under five minutes.