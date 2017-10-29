Best word to describe Furniture Row Racing’s title hopes: ‘Focused’

If there’s one word that may best describe Furniture Row Racing, it’s “focused.”

So much so that you could easily call it “Focused Row Racing.”

During NBCSN’s pre-race show before today’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway, Nate Ryan told the tale of FRR and why it is so focused as a race team, particularly this season.

FRR is located in suburban Denver — more than 1,000 miles away from the NASCAR hotbed of North Carolina. It calls a nondescript industrial park its home. There’s nothing like the pretentiousness of other teams’ homes in the Charlotte area. In fact, if you went looking for FRR’s home, you’d have a hard time finding it — and that’s the way the team likes it.

The reason: to remain solely focused on the tasks at hand of winning and not worrying about distractions of other teams around it.

FRR has a driver (Martin Truex Jr.), crew chief (Cole Pearn) and a pit crew that are focused on winning only. Anything less is unacceptable. Again, it’s all about focus.

That’s why Truex has won three of the first six Cup playoff races, including Chicago, Charlotte and Kansas. The Kansas win was also the seventh win of 2017 for the team, six of which have come on 1.5-mile race tracks.

And now, as NASCAR begins its Round of 8 semifinals, Truex and the rest of FRR is focused on winning today. If they do it, they’ll receive an automatic berth into the Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway three weeks from now.

Check out the Nate Ryan-voiced video and see why focus on more wins and ultimately the championship is the biggest thing for Furniture Row going forward.