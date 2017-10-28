Three playoff drivers will be held during final Cup practice at Martinsville

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Three of the eight remaining playoff drivers will be held from Cup practice Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott will miss the first 15 minutes of the final session on the 0.526-mile oval because of mulitple inspection failures at Kansas Speedway.

Danica Patrick, Matt Kenseth and Chris Buescher also will be held from the final practice, which will begin at 4 p.m. after the Camping World Truck Series race.

Ty Dillon will be held for 30 minutes from the final practice.

There are two practices Saturday at Martinsville with the first at 11:30 a.m. Qualifying for Sunday’s First Data 500 will be held Sunday at noon before the race at 3 p.m.