Saturday’s Truck and Cup schedules at Martinsville Speedway

The Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series are both in action today at Martinsville Speedway.

The Truck Series hosts qualifying at 10 a.m., followed by the Texas Roadhouse 200 race at 1 p.m. ET.

Johnny Sauter is the defending winner of this race, while Chase Elliott won this past April at the .526-mile paper clip-shaped bullring.

Also today, the Cup Series holds two practice sessions. Qualifying will be at Noon ET Sunday for the First Data 500 race later that afternoon.

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, Oct. 28

6 a.m. — Truck garage opens

9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Truck qualifying (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – First Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – Texas Roadhouse 200 Truck race (200 laps, 105.2 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)