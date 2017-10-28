Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR


Results from the Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville

By Nate RyanOct 28, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Noah Gragson scored his first Camping World Truck Series victory in his 22nd start on the circuit, winning Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

Matt Crafton finished second, his 19th top 10 in 32 races. Johnny Sauter, Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top five.

Click here for the results of Saturday's race at Martinsville Speedway.

 

 

Joey Logano fastest in final practice at Martinsville Speedway


By Nate RyanOct 28, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Joey Logano jumped to the top of the speed chart during the closing minute of final practice Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

The Team Penske driver turned a 94.416-mph lap in his No. 22 Ford, besting Chase Elliott (94.326), Martin Truex Jr. (94.289), Clint Bowyer (93.901) and Kasey Kahne (93.896).

Logano, who didn’t qualify for the playoffs, has three pole positions at Martinsville.

Other playoff drivers in the second of two sessions on the 0.526-mile oval: Brad Keselowski (seventh, 93.719), Kyle Busch (eighth, 93.664), Jimmie Johnson (13th, 93.451), Denny Hamlin (16th, 93.120), Ryan Blaney (22nd, 92.947) and Kevin Harvick (25th, 92.883).

Just as he did in the first practice, Kyle Busch led the 10-lap average speed, followed by Truex, Johnson and Keselowski.

Qualifying for the First Data 500 will be at noon ET Sunday, followed by NASCAR America, Countdown to Green and the green flag at 3:13 p.m. All coverage is on NBCSN.

Click here for speeds from the final practice session at Martinsville.

 

 

Truck points standings after Martinsville


By Nate RyanOct 28, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Christopher Bell rebounded from a midrace spin to finish eighth Saturday at Martinsville Speedway and take a slim lead in the Camping World Truck Series points standings.

After the opener of the Round of 6, Bell leads by three points over Johnny Sauter, who finished third in the Texas Roadhouse 200.

Runner-up Matt Crafton is ranked third, followed by playoff-eligible drivers Ben Rhodes, Austin Cindric and John Hunter Nemechek.

Click here for the truck standings after Martinsville.

 

Noah Gragson earns first Camping World Truck Series win with late pass at Martinsville


By Nate RyanOct 28, 2017, 2:57 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia – Noah Gragson scored the first win of his Camping World Truck Series career, passing Matt Crafton on a restart with 10 laps remaining at Martinsville Speedway.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver took first from the outside lane on a Lap 191 restart in the Texas Roadhouse 200.

“It’s really tough racing against these veterans,” Gragson told FS1. “You can’t pass on the outside at Martinsville, but I did it.”

Gragson, 19, celebrated by climbing the fronstretch fence at the 0.526-mile oval (and then vomiting after his descent).

“To be racing here in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, it’s a privilege,” he said after the fourth top five of his rookie season. “All those hours of hard work, I knew to myself this morning, I knew I could get it done. I’ve known it this whole year and I told myself I’m going to get that trophy today, and that’s what we did.”

Crafton finished second, but the playoff-eligible driver said it was “salt in the wound” after losing the lead on the restart. The race is the opener of the Round of 6 that will determine the four drivers who advance to the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and a victory would have put Crafton in the championship four.

“(Gragson) had a perfect restart, and I sucked,” a dejected Crafton said.

Johnny Sauter, also in the playoffs, finished third.

The finishing positions of the other playoff drivers: Christopher Bell (eighth), Ben Rhodes (ninth), Austin Cindric (10th) and John Hunter Nemechek, who finished 30th after crashing.

Denny Hamlin pleased with Martinsville conditions after pacing first practice


By Nate RyanOct 28, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Five-time Martinsville Speedway winner Denny Hamlin paced the first practice Saturday at the 0.526-mile oval.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who is among the remaining playoff drivers as the Round of 8 begins at Martinsville, turned a 95.415-mph lap in the No. 11 Toyota. Kyle Larson, who was eliminated from the playoffs in Sunday’s Round of 12 cutoff race at Kansas Speedway, was second fastest at 95.299 mph.

Hamlin also approved of the conditions at the track, which is trying a revamped two-day schedule. Qualifying will be Sunday, a few hours before the 3 p.m. race.

Ryan Blaney (fourth at 95.036 mph) was the next-fastest playoff driver followed by Kyle Busch (fifth, 95.003) and Brad Keselowski (sixth, 94.989).

How the rest of the Round of 8 fared: Chase Elliott 17th, Martin Truex Jr. 21st, Jimmie Johnson 22nd and Kevin Harvick 23rd.

Busch had the fastest 10-lap average at 94.460 mph.

Furniture Row Racing rookie Erik Jones didn’t turn a lap because of a steering problem. He is expected to run in the final practice, which will begin at 4 p.m. after the truck race at Martinsville.

Click here for speeds from the first Cup practice at Martinsville Speedway.

 