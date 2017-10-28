NASCAR America: Virginia is rich in stock car history

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s Rutledge Wood takes you through the vast NASCAR history that originates from the state of Virginia.

While it hosts four Cup races a year at Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, many drivers and one of the most famous teams in NASCAR history, Wood Brothers Racing, call the state home.

The first NASCAR Cup race was held at Martinsville in 1949 and won by Red Byron.

The state was home to Hall of Famer Wendell Scott, the only African-American driver to win a Cup race, as well Ricky Rudd, and Jeff and Ward Burton.

Watch the above video for the full look at Virginia’s place in NASCAR history.