Joey Logano fastest in final practice at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Joey Logano jumped to the top of the speed chart during the closing minute of final practice Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.
The Team Penske driver turned a 94.416-mph lap in his No. 22 Ford, besting Chase Elliott (94.326), Martin Truex Jr. (94.289), Clint Bowyer (93.901) and Kasey Kahne (93.896).
Logano, who didn’t qualify for the playoffs, has three pole positions at Martinsville.
Other playoff drivers in the second of two sessions on the 0.526-mile oval: Brad Keselowski (seventh, 93.719), Kyle Busch (eighth, 93.664), Jimmie Johnson (13th, 93.451), Denny Hamlin (16th, 93.120), Ryan Blaney (22nd, 92.947) and Kevin Harvick (25th, 92.883).
Just as he did in the first practice, Kyle Busch led the 10-lap average speed, followed by Truex, Johnson and Keselowski.
Qualifying for the First Data 500 will be at noon ET Sunday, followed by NASCAR America, Countdown to Green and the green flag at 3:13 p.m. All coverage is on NBCSN.
