Denny Hamlin pleased with Martinsville conditions after pacing first practice

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Five-time Martinsville Speedway winner Denny Hamlin paced the first practice Saturday at the 0.526-mile oval.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who is among the remaining playoff drivers as the Round of 8 begins at Martinsville, turned a 95.415-mph lap in the No. 11 Toyota. Kyle Larson, who was eliminated from the playoffs in Sunday’s Round of 12 cutoff race at Kansas Speedway, was second fastest at 95.299 mph.
Hamlin also approved of the conditions at the track, which is trying a revamped two-day schedule. Qualifying will be Sunday, a few hours before the 3 p.m. race.
Ryan Blaney (fourth at 95.036 mph) was the next-fastest playoff driver followed by Kyle Busch (fifth, 95.003) and Brad Keselowski (sixth, 94.989).
How the rest of the Round of 8 fared: Chase Elliott 17th, Martin Truex Jr. 21st, Jimmie Johnson 22nd and Kevin Harvick 23rd.
Busch had the fastest 10-lap average at 94.460 mph.
Furniture Row Racing rookie Erik Jones didn’t turn a lap because of a steering problem. He is expected to run in the final practice, which will begin at 4 p.m. after the truck race at Martinsville.
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Chase Briscoe and Matt Crafton will start in the front row for Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse 200 Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
Ben Rhodes and Johnny Sauter, who also are playoff-eligible drivers like Crafton, are in the second row.
Here are the starting positions for the other playoff drivers: Austin Cinrdic (sixth), Christopher Bell (15th) and John Hunter Nemechek (17th).
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Chase Briscoe captured the third pole position of his Camping World Truck Series career Saturday, turning a 95.762-mph lap at Martinsville Speedway.
The Brad Keselowski Racing rookie outqualified former series champion Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, Johnny Sauter and Noah Gragson.
Austin Cindric, Ryan Truex, Kaz Grala, Mason Diaz and Harrison Burton rounded out the top 10.
Stewart Friesen and Gray Gaulding also reached the final round of qualifying for Saturday’s race, which will begin at 1 p.m./
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Three of the eight remaining playoff drivers will be held from Cup practice Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.
Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott will miss the first 15 minutes of the final session on the 0.526-mile oval because of mulitple inspection failures at Kansas Speedway.
Danica Patrick, Matt Kenseth and Chris Buescher also will be held from the final practice, which will begin at 4 p.m. after the Camping World Truck Series race.
Ty Dillon will be held for 30 minutes from the final practice.
There are two practices Saturday at Martinsville with the first at 11:30 a.m. Qualifying for Sunday’s First Data 500 will be held Sunday at noon before the race at 3 p.m.
NBCSN’s Rutledge Wood takes you through the vast NASCAR history that originates from the state of Virginia.
While it hosts four Cup races a year at Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, many drivers and one of the most famous teams in NASCAR history, Wood Brothers Racing, call the state home.
The first NASCAR Cup race was held at Martinsville in 1949 and won by Red Byron.
The state was home to Hall of Famer Wendell Scott, the only African-American driver to win a Cup race, as well Ricky Rudd, and Jeff and Ward Burton.
Watch the above video for the full look at Virginia’s place in NASCAR history.