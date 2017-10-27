Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Jeff Burton gets up close and personal with Martinsville’s challenges

By Daniel McFadinOct 27, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Thursday on NASCAR America, Jeff Burton discussed some of the pitfalls when it comes to pit selection at Martinsville Speedway.

On Friday, Jeff Burton was at Martinsville and showed in person what drivers have to deal with on pit road and in the deceptively banked turns at the half-mile track.

“(Pit road) looks really wide, but it’s not,” Burton said. “It gets very narrow. And when we see all those guys start to slow down at the end of pit road, trying to get to the bottom lane, that’s where we’re ultimately going to see a wreck. At some point they’re going to stack up.”

Burton then ventured out to Turns 1 and 2 of the short track to show what dangers can unexpectedly ruin a driver’s day, mainly the curbs on the inside of the track.

“This curb plays such a huge role in the race, because look at how tall it is,” Burton said. “At most race tracks you have concrete and asphalt and then grass.  … This curb is a good eight inches tall. When you get your left side tire on this thing, it’s horrible.”

The best way to pass at Martinsville is low and when the car hits the curb, Burton said it “completely messes up the way your car drives.”

Watch the below video for more of Burton’s examination of Martinsville.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. enters last Martinsville start coming off best four-race stretch of year

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 27, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT
With four races left in his Cup career, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is coming off the best four races of his season yet.

Earnhardt enters Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) following earning three top 10s in the last four events. He finished seventh at Dover, Talladega and Kansas.

That brings his season total for top 10s to … seven. That tops his total of six from last season when he missed the last 18 races due to a concussion.

With a 12th-place finish at Charlotte, his average finish for those four races was a season-best 8.25.

The uptick in Earnhardt’s performance as his full-time career comes to a close is after the No. 88 Chevrolet only finished in the top 10 in consecutive races once previously, at Michigan and Sonoma.

Earnhardt didn’t finish in the top 15 until he placed fifth at Texas, the seventh race of the year. In the first 22 races, Earnhardt failed to finish seven times.

In the 10 races since an engine problem ended his day at Watkins Glen after 22 laps, Earnhardt has finished worse than 30th once (New Hampshire, 34th).

Now the 14-time most popular drive will try to extend his season-best streak – and possible earn his last Cup win – at one of his best tracks.

Earnhardt earned his only Martinsville win in 34 starts in the fall 2014 race. But he has 18 top 10s and 13 top fives. Though one would think Earnhardt has led his most laps at Daytona or Talladega, Martinsville is the track he’s been out front the most at, leading 972 laps.

Talladega follows with 967 laps led.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Martinsville preview, Virginia’s NASCAR history

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 27, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and breaks down the big storylines before the race weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Krista Voda hosts with Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty at NBC Charlotte. Jeff Burton joins them from Martinsville.

On today’s show:

  • Martinsville Speedway has produced a different winner in each of its last seven Cup races. Will that trend continue this weekend? We are live from the historic “paperclip”  to discuss the various challenges that await eight remaining Playoff drivers hoping to secure a spot in the Championship 4 with a win on Sunday.
  • The Commonwealth of Virginia, home to Martinsville, has a rich racing history. Rutledge Wood takes us on a trip to the Old Dominion State to show us Virginia’s last impact on NASCAR.
  • We tell the story of Chip Ganassi Racing crew member Reuben Kauffman, who left his Amish life in Wisconsin to pursue a dream of working in NASCAR.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Stewart Friesen fastest in final Truck practice at Martinsville

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 27, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT
With practice extended 12 minutes due to a mid-session red flag, Stewart Friesen roared to the top of the Camping World Truck Series speed chart late in Friday’s second and final practice session.

Friesen covered the .526-mile paper clip-shaped oval at 94.713 mph.

Harrison Burton was second at 94.055 mph, followed by defending Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter (94.050), Ben Rhodes (94.036) and Kaz Grala (93.924).

Sixth through 10th were Noah Gragson (93.687), Matt Crafton (93.659), Chase Briscoe (93.631), John Hunter Nemechek (93.608) and Justin Haley (93.451).

There was only one significant incident in the session:

Rookie Dawson Cram stopped on the frontstretch with about 31 minutes left after suffering what appeared to be an engine issue. The 16-year-old Cram is hoping to make his Truck Series debut in Saturday’s race.

Safety crews put Cram’s truck in a flat-bed to prevent further spreading of oil from his engine on the racetrack. As a result, the track was placed under red-flag conditions for approximately 12 minutes to clean up oil from Cram’s vehicle.

As a result, the end of practice was extended from 3:55 p.m. ET to 4:07 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice speed grid.

Marco Andretti interested in possible Xfinity race with JR Motorsports

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 27, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
It’s been seven years since a member of the Andretti family competed in a NASCAR race.

Marco Andretti has again indicated he’s interested in giving stock car racing a try.

The son of Michael Andretti, the IndyCar veteran said on Twitter Thursday he’s had conversations with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owners of JR Motorsports, about “maybe” competing in an Xfinity race.

Andretti was answering a fan question about a potential ride in NASCAR.

In April, the 30-year-old driver said he’d talked with Stewart-Haas Racing owner Tony Stewart about dipping his toes into NASCAR

“I don’t think I should jump right to Cup,” Andretti told the AP. “I think there’s probably some Xfinity stuff that could be a possibility. ‘Smoke’ hates restrictor plate races to begin with, so he’s not very high on me wanting to do it. But I think if we could put something together it would be fun.”

The topic was raised after SHR driver Kurt Busch, who drove for Andretti Autosport in the 2014 Indianapolis 500, said he wanted to see Andretti race in the Daytona 500.

“I think that would be a huge event for him, for our sport,” Busch said. “I think Marco would do real well at a Daytona-style track because he loves the draft and he loves to be around other cars. That’s what I would think would work the best.”

Andretti recently finished his 12th season in IndyCar. He has two wins in 200 starts.

If he were to show up on a Xfinity starting grid, he’d be the first Andretti in NASCAR since his cousin John Andretti competed in the 2010 Daytona 500.

A winner of the 1997 Pepsi 400 at Daytona, John Andretti earned two wins in 393 Cup starts beginning in 1993 and made 37 Xfinity starts.

But the Andretti name in NASCAR goes back to Marco’s grandfather, Mario Andretti.

The elder Andretti made 14 Cup starts from 1966-69. His lone win came in the 1967 Daytona 500. Two years later he earned the Andretti family’s only victory in the Indianapolis 500.