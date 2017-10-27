Here’s your Cup Round of 8 and Martinsville history primer

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Many said that qualifying for last Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway was the most important qualifying session of the year.

That’s because it played two roles. It set the field for the race but it also determined the selection order for pit stalls for this weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway, which opens the third round of the playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr. won the pole at Kansas (and the race) and the right to the first pit stall.

NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Parker Kligerman discussed why pit stall location at the half-mile track is so important.

“It’s tight, it’s congested, you have pit boxes that are on the corner where it’s very hard to see around the corner in these race cars,” Kligerman said.

Kilgerman also talks about the games drivers will play while leaving pit road to get a better restart position.

