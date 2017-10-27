Friday’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway — all about the Trucks

This weekend’s racing action at Martinsville Speedway begins with the attention focused on the Camping World Truck Series.
The Trucks have two practice sessions today. They’ll qualify and race Saturday.
The Cup Series isn’t on track until Saturday.
(All times are Eastern)
10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck garage open
1 – 1:55 p.m. — First Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)
3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)
NASCAR America announced the three finalists for the Comcast Community Champion Award. Created two years ago, the award highlights charity work in the NASCAR community.
This year’s nominees are Brad Keselowski and his Checkered Flag Foundation, which supports military veterans, Jimmie Johnson and the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, which provides grants for public education and the Chip Ganassi Racing pit crew department, which works with various charities in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.
Comcast makes donations to the affiliated charities of all three finalists.
Watch the above video to see all the work that CGR pit crews do under the direction of their coaches Shaun Peet and Mike Metcalf.
With only three races left until the NASCAR season ends at Homestead-Miami Speedway, some of the remaining playoff contenders got a chance to take part in a two-day test at the 1.5-mile track.
Eight teams were present for the test, including five of the eight that are still in the playoffs.
Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and defending race winner and champion Jimmie Johnson took part.
NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Parker Kligerman discussed what teams can gain from the test, especially this close to the championship race.
“You have sometimes where it’s a younger driver who is trying actually to learn the track, it’s invaluable seat time,” Kligerman said. “(Jimmie Johnson) doesn’t need to learn that track. He knows how to get around there, he knows how to win. But he also knows the feel he’s looking for within that race car to make it as good as it has been when he’s won there before.”
Said Burton: “When you have a test in April, you’re more testing setups, you’re more testing principles and ideas. But it’s very difficult for this test, (for) the last race of the year, to not be specifically about that race track. Because when you go back, there’s so much on the line. If you’re testing in May and June, you’re thinking big picture.”
Watch the above video to hear from drivers at the test and more.
A documentary looking at life on and off the track for Stewart-Haas Racing’s Danica Patrick is set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 8 on Epix.
Patrick announced the premiere date of Danica on social media.
The film, directed by ESPN’s Hannah Storm, was announced in June and has been in the works since the beginning of the year.
Deadline.com described the documentary as taking “a rare, candid look at an icon, capturing never-before-seen moments on and off the track with Danica Patrick and those closest to her.”
Patrick, 35, is nearing the end of her fifth and final season with Stewart-Haas Racing. Patrick announced in September she would not be returning to the team due to a lack of sponsorship.
At the end of last month, Patrick said she’d had “some but not a ton” of conversations about a ride in 2018.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gives you one last preview of this weekend’s racing at Martinsville Speedway, which opens the third round of the Cup playoffs.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.
On today’s show:
- With Martinsville set to kick off the Round of 8, who’s left in the race to Miami? Four former champions, two young stars, a five-time Martinsville winner and the hottest driver in the sport. But which of those eight is carrying the most urgency to win this weekend?
- Parker Kligerman jumps in the iRacing Simulator to see why Martinsville is still tough as ever.
- More on Darrell Wallace Jr.’s move to the Cup Series, as he takes over the No. 43 car at Richard Petty Motorsports next season. How can “Bubba” add to the Petty legacy?
- We reveal the 2017 finalists for the Comcast Community Champion Award that honors members of the NASCAR community and their charitable service.
