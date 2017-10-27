Friday’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway — all about the Trucks

With only three races left until the NASCAR season ends at Homestead-Miami Speedway, some of the remaining playoff contenders got a chance to take part in a two-day test at the 1.5-mile track.

Eight teams were present for the test, including five of the eight that are still in the playoffs.

Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and defending race winner and champion Jimmie Johnson took part.

NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Parker Kligerman discussed what teams can gain from the test, especially this close to the championship race.

“You have sometimes where it’s a younger driver who is trying actually to learn the track, it’s invaluable seat time,” Kligerman said. “(Jimmie Johnson) doesn’t need to learn that track. He knows how to get around there, he knows how to win. But he also knows the feel he’s looking for within that race car to make it as good as it has been when he’s won there before.”

Said Burton: “When you have a test in April, you’re more testing setups, you’re more testing principles and ideas. But it’s very difficult for this test, (for) the last race of the year, to not be specifically about that race track. Because when you go back, there’s so much on the line. If you’re testing in May and June, you’re thinking big picture.”

Watch the above video to hear from drivers at the test and more.