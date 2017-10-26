Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Ganassi Racing pit crews among Comcast Community Champion Award nominees

By Daniel McFadinOct 26, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
NASCAR America announced the three finalists for the Comcast Community Champion Award. Created two years ago, the award highlights charity work in the NASCAR community.

This year’s nominees are Brad Keselowski and his Checkered Flag Foundation, which supports military veterans, Jimmie Johnson and the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, which provides grants for public education and the Chip Ganassi Racing pit crew department, which works with various charities in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

Comcast makes donations to the affiliated charities of all three finalists.

Watch the above video to see all the work that CGR pit crews do under the direction of their coaches Shaun Peet and Mike Metcalf.

 

NASCAR America: Championship contenders part of Homestead-Miami test

By Daniel McFadinOct 26, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT
With only three races left until the NASCAR season ends at Homestead-Miami Speedway, some of the remaining playoff contenders got a chance to take part in a two-day test at the 1.5-mile track.

Eight teams were present for the test, including five of the eight that are still in the playoffs.

Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and defending race winner and champion Jimmie Johnson took part.

NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Parker Kligerman discussed what teams can gain from the test, especially this close to the championship race.

“You have sometimes where it’s a younger driver who is trying actually to learn the track, it’s invaluable seat time,” Kligerman said. “(Jimmie Johnson) doesn’t need to learn that track. He knows how to get around there, he knows how to win. But he also knows the feel he’s looking for within that race car to make it as good as it has been when he’s won there before.”

Said Burton: “When you have a test in April, you’re more testing setups, you’re more testing principles and ideas. But it’s very difficult for this test, (for) the last race of the year, to not be specifically about that race track. Because when you go back, there’s so much on the line. If you’re testing in May and June, you’re thinking big picture.”

Watch the above video to hear from drivers at the test and more.

Danica Patrick documentary premiering Nov. 8

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 26, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
A documentary looking at life on and off the track for Stewart-Haas Racing’s Danica Patrick is set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 8 on Epix.

Patrick announced the premiere date of Danica on social media.

The film, directed by ESPN’s Hannah Storm, was announced in June and has been in the works since the beginning of the year.

Deadline.com described the documentary as taking “a rare, candid look at an icon, capturing never-before-seen moments on and off the track with Danica Patrick and those closest to her.”

Patrick, 35, is nearing the end of her fifth and final season with Stewart-Haas Racing. Patrick announced in September she would not be returning to the team due to a lack of sponsorship.

At the end of last month, Patrick said she’d had “some but not a ton” of conversations about a ride in 2018.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Martinsville preview, Comcast Community Champion finalists

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 26, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gives you one last preview of this weekend’s racing at Martinsville Speedway, which opens the third round of the Cup playoffs.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • With Martinsville set to kick off the Round of 8, who’s left in the race to Miami? Four former champions, two young stars, a five-time Martinsville winner and the hottest driver in the sport. But which of those eight is carrying the most urgency to win this weekend?
  • Parker Kligerman jumps in the iRacing Simulator to see why Martinsville is still tough as ever.
  • More on Darrell Wallace Jr.’s move to the Cup Series, as he takes over the No. 43 car at Richard Petty Motorsports next season. How can “Bubba” add to the Petty legacy?
  • We reveal the 2017 finalists for the Comcast Community Champion Award that honors members of the NASCAR community and their charitable service.

Brad Keselowski goes for season sweep at Martinsville Speedway (video)

By Daniel McFadinOct 26, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski‘s win last April at Martinsville Speedway was a big deal, not just for the Team Penske driver, but for team’s manufacturer.

The victory was Keselowski’s first at the oldest track on the NASCAR circuit in 15 starts. But it was the first for Ford at the short track in 28 races.

Ford hadn’t celebrated a win at the half-mile track since Kurt Busch won in 2002.

Keselowski’s triumph also made him the first repeat Cup winner of the season after his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Both were his first win at each track.

In Sunday’s First Date 500 at Martinsville (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN), Keselowski, who is one of the eight remaining drivers in the Cup playoffs, will try do something only Kyle Larson has done this year.

A win by Keselowski would make him and Larson the only drivers to sweep Cup races at a track. Larson accomplished the feat with his victories at Michigan in June and August.

But in his eight full-time Cup seasons, Keselowski has yet to complete a sweep at a track.

Keselowski’s recent stats at Martinsville have been favorable. In his last five starts, the No. 2 Ford has four top fives and three finishes in the top two. The only outlier is a 32nd-place finish in the fall 2015 race.

But in the last four races of the year, Keselowski’s win at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 15 is his only result better than 10th.

The N0. 2 team views Martinsville as a must-win situation in its quest to advance to the championship four at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which would be a first for Keselowski.

“I think I’ve told my team that,” crew chief Paul Wolfe said after Keselowski’s victory at Talladega. “We’ve looked at it.  You’ve got to be realistic about where you’re at right now, where our cars are at speed‑wise, what our strengths and weaknesses are, and you’ve got to do your best to capitalize when you can.  Absolutely, I look at Martinsville as we need to go there and win, and if we can do that, we’ll race for a championship.”

Should Keselowski make a return trip to Martinsville’s victory lane on its start-finish line, it would be his fifth on a short track. It would tie Dale Earnhardt Jr. with for seventh among active drivers.

Active Short Track Winners Wins
Jimmie Johnson 14 (9 at Martinsville)
Kyle Busch 11 (1)
Denny Hamlin 9 (5)
Kurt Busch 9 (2)
Kevin Harvick 6 (1)
Matt Kenseth 6
Dale Earnhardt Jr 5 (1)
Brad Keselowski 4 (1)
Joey Logano 4
Clint Bowyer 2
Kasey Kahne 2
Ryan Newman 2 (1)
Kyle Larson 1