NASCAR America: Will Harvick, Kyle Busch be Truex’s biggest competition? (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 25, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Pete Pistone, co-host of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive,” made his weekly appearance.

Pistone debated with NBC NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte on who will be Martin Truex Jr.‘s biggest challengers in the Round of 8 — and potentially the championship in four weeks at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Although Letarte also likes a number of other contenders in the Round of 8, he and Pistone find common ground that Truex’s biggest foes will be Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

Check out the dueling analysis between the two in the above video.

NASCAR America: Breaking down championship chances for remaining Cup contenders

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 24, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT
With four races left, eight drivers remain with a shot at the Cup championship.

On Tuesday’s NASCAR America, analysts Parker Kligerman, Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte gave their take on the eight still in contention.

Each driver was given a tag line that best describes their championship bid.

Check out some of what our analysts had to say, the tag line for all eight drivers.

Martin Truex Jr. – “Domination on track … adversity off track”

Letarte: “They dominate every category, but I want to know with that huge lead and the Round of 8 almost secure, the question for me is will the pressure build, knowing that Miami is four weeks away. That can be great for preparation but can also just break your nerves down.”

Ryan: “It’s just been a very tumultuous year. But I think what gets forgotten sometimes is Martin Truex Jr. is no stranger to adversity. This is a guy who, in 2013 with Michael Waltrip Racing, had his ride taken away by one of the biggest scandals in NASCAR history. He weathered that with so much class, very admirably, that I think he emerged a changed man after that … and we’ve seen that this year.”

Kyle Busch – “If you ain’t first, you’re last”

Kligerman: “This driver cares only about one thing, and that is winning. He wants to win every time he steps in a race car, whether it’s a Super Late Model, an Xfinity car or a Cup car. If he wants to go on to win his second championship, it’s about winning. … He can most definitely win at Martinsville. He told Marty Snider after Kansas, ‘I want to win Martinsville, so I don’t have to worry’ (about earning berth into the Championship 4 at Miami).”

Letarte: “For the 18 to be good in the next round, it’s very important for them to look back. They should feel reborn coming out of the Round of 12 because it was a disaster and started with the driver making a mistake from Charlotte and it just tumbled from there.”

Brad Keselowski – “Legacy”

Ryan: “He feels as if he needs a second championship to validate the first one (2012). He’s heard whispers around the Cup garage that people think his 2012 title was a fluke. Until he wins another one, he feels like he’s not going to put his doubters to rest.”

Letarte: “That’s how Brad is. If you look at him, we’re going to know very quickly. His best shot to advance to Miami starts at Martinsville this weekend. He said Talladega was a must-win and he did it. I wouldn’t say Martinsville is a must-win … but he must run well. He has to be in the top two or three at Martinsville to feel good about Miami.”

Kevin Harvick – “Relentless”

Ryan: “I think (that tag line) is very fitting. His and crew chief Rodney Childers’ goal is to win everything, and not just races, but qualifying, practice sessions, it’s lead every lap. They want to be completely dominant. If that sounds like an unrealistic goal for a team that likes challenges, that IS Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers.”

Letarte: “He has the nickname of ‘The Closer’ because he does a great job of fighting through the races and being there at the end. … I expect Kevin Harvick to be his normal self, to be relentless. He will be there inside the top two or top three. If he doesn’t have a good enough car to take the lead, he’s going to put the pressure on the leader to make sure they execute correctly.”

Jimmie Johnson – “#Chasing8”

Kligerman: “He’s chasing that record eighth championship. They need to find speed. He’s confident they can find that speed and go to Miami and compete. Remember, they went into last year’s Championship 4 and not a lot of people had them going on to win it, but they found a way to win it. They’re a clutch team and that’s what it’s going to take.”

Letarte: “Waiting for Miami or needing it to happen at Miami, the odds go against them, the probability goes down. Somehow, they have to find a moment in the next three races to give themselves a little momentum and put themselves on the radar to make other competitors concerned.”

Denny Hamlin – “Redemption”

Letarte: “He’s been waiting for that chance to kind of emerge and get back on that stage. All year long, we’ve been talking about the 78 and 18 … while Denny Hamlin has been very quietly putting together what I consider a very good season. When you look at the tracks coming up, there’s no reason why he can’t win and that’s what it will take. Denny’s my sleeper. You get him into Miami, he has a lot to prove. Thirty-one wins without a championship. This is a Hall of Fame career. The only way to silence the critics is to win the championship.”

Ryan: “A driver like him is like what it was like for NBA stars competing against Michael Jordan. Clyde Drexler, who never won an NBA championship because he faced off against Michael Jordan. Denny Hamlin doesn’t want to be that person in NASCAR. Having raced in the Jimmie Johnson era, he needs to seize the opportunity to get that first title.”

Ryan Blaney – “Win it for the Wood Brothers”

Letarte: “It’s all about the race team he drives for, win it for the Wood Brothers. They believed him, gave him the opportunity, he got them win No. 99. … He’d love to win a championship for the Wood Brothers.”

Ryan: “He has a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. He’s listening to what people said about him advancing out of the Round of 12 … that he wasn’t going to make the Round of 8, which makes it all the more special (that Blaney did).”

Chase Elliott – “Youngest ever”

Kligerman: “He has been great through the playoffs here. If he were to win a championship at 21 years old, he’d be the youngest Cup series champion ever, which would be incredible. But there is an elephant in the room with the 24 team, and that is they’ve not won a race. … I look at Texas for the 24 team. This could be the best chance for them to get that elusive first victory and then propel themselves to fight for a championship.”

Letarte: “Could you think of a bigger win? What would be a bigger first career win then to do a walk-off at Miami for the first championship. … When the playoffs started, this team has risen up and have raised to the level of a championship-style race team.”

And don’t forget, on Wednesday’s NASCAR America on NBCSN, we’ll have special guest Joe Gibbs join us for a full hour from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The show airs from 5-6 p.m. ET.

Get the best sound clips from Sunday’s Kansas race on this week’s Scan All

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 24, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we had our weekly rewind of Sunday’s radio communications during the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Here’s some of the best lines:

“I guess winning the race takes care of everything else. You don’t have to worry about points. Easier said than done, but that’s the plan.” – Matt Kenseth

“267 exciting laps here at Kansas. Let’s do it the Truex way. See you in victory lane when it’s over.” – Clayton Hughes, Martin Truex Jr.’s spotter, must have had a premonition of how the race would wind up

“It’s (race director) David Hoots. He’s a (expletive) idiot. I don’t know what to tell you.” – Cole Pearn, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. in regards to the restart penalty Truex incurred.

“To the crew chief of the 78 (Pearn), this is directly from the driver’s meeting. The front row establishes the lane and the inside lane must be established above the painted line.” – Race director David Hoots explaining on NASCAR’s radio channel why Truex was penalized for a restart violation

“That sucked, shame on us. I guess they clearly explained that in the driver’s meeting and I guess I wasn’t listening. So, shame on me.” – Cole Pearn after Truex was penalized

“NBC, please check that out from our helmet cam. That was bad-ass.” — Denny Hamlin on avoiding the big wreck.

Check out the rest of the best radio conversations by clicking on the above video.

Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations at Kansas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 24, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT
There were no penalties assessed to NASCAR Cup teams from Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

However, NASCAR assessed monetary fines to two Xfinity Series crew chiefs for unsecured lug nut violations in last Saturday’s race at Kansas.

The No. 22 and No. 19 teams were penalized for violating: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Greg Erwin, crew chief of the Team Penske No. 22 Ford of third-place finishing driver Ryan Blaney, was fined $5,000.

Also fined $5,000 was Dave Rogers, crew chief of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of eighth-place finisher Matt Tifft.

NASCAR America at 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: What Round of 8 drivers must do for Cup title

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 24, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

On today’s edition of NASCAR America, Carolyn Manno and Parker Kligerman host from our Stamford, Connecticut studios, while Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte join us from NBC Charlotte

On today’s show:

  • What do each of the Round of 8 drivers need to do take home the 68-pound Monster Energy NASCAR Cup? We’ll discuss each driver’s storyline so far this season and attempt to figure out what needs to be done over the next three races to secure a spot in the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
  • After an emotional weekend at Kansas, Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 team took home the win. We’ll hear how it all went down from the perspective of the drivers, crew chiefs and spotters with Scan All: Kansas.
  • And with Truex’s pole win at Kansas, he also received the benefit of being the first driver to select his pit stall at Martinsville. We’ll ask Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone how many more wins the No. 78 can potentially get this season.

If you can't catch today's show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.