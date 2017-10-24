Watch: Daniel Hemric’s 360-degree on-board camera at Charlotte road course test

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Last week four teams took part in the first Goodyear tire test on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Among the drivers who experienced the 2.42-mile, 18-turn circuit for the first time was Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric.

Along for the ride with Hemric during the test was a 360-degree Virtual Reality camera.

Below is the result, a video that captures a few laps around the circuit, which includes the infield road course and most of the 1.5-mile oval.

You can click on the video and drag around the view or click on the directional pad in the top left corner.

