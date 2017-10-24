Watch: Daniel Hemric’s 360-degree on-board camera at Charlotte road course test

Kasey Kahne will be paired with crew chief Travis Mack in 2018 in his first season in the No. 95 Chevrolet owned by Leavine Family Racing.
It will be Mack’s first full season as a Cup Series crew chief. He currently serves as the car chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Hendrick Motorsports.
Kahne will replace Michael McDowell in the No. 95 after six seasons driving the No. 5 for Hendrick.
Mack experienced his first race as a crew chief this season in the regular-season finale at Richmond when Greg Ives was suspended.
A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Mack joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2004. He moved to JR Motorsports in 2013, where he served as car chief for Regan Smith and Chase Elliott during Elliott’s 2014 championship season in the Xfinity Series. He became car chief on the No. 88 Cup car in 2015.
“As crew chief, Travis brings leadership and a solid experience to Leavine Family Racing,” said Jeremy Lange, VP and general manager of LFR in a press release. “His passion for racing and desire to win will fit well in our organization and, collectively, we all are looking forward to 2018 and beyond.”
Mack will remain with the No. 88 team through the end of the season.
Worked with TMack for years. Unlimited potential. Unquestionable work ethic. And just a damn great person. https://t.co/JDFfRhchxa
On Monday’s NASCAR America, Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan talked about how Sunday’s outcome impacted the playoffs.
Ryan noted that Larson’s elimination with a blown motor — the first since he began driving full-time for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2014 — was further exacerbated that CGR uses Hendrick Motorsports engines.
And while Larson is eliminated, along with teammate Jamie McMurray in a crash in the race, the two remaining playoff drivers from the Hendrick camp advanced.
“I think Chip Ganassi Racing and Kyle Larson will put a happy face on it and say, ‘Look, we won four races this season with Hendrick Motorsports horsepower, this thing can happen at any time,'” Ryan said. “But I think that if you ask them honestly, privately, they would probably say that, ‘Yeah, that stinks a little bit.
“‘We have the engine failure and the team that’s supplying us with the engines, both of their drivers — Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott — advance’ on a day when it appeared Kyle Larson may have had a faster car than both of them.”
NASCAR America: Matt Kenseth unable to realize potential due to team’s mistakes
Sunday’s pit road mistake — having seven crew members over the wall when only six are allowed — not only knocked Matt Kenseth out of the race, it also knocked him out of advancing in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
As a result, Kenseth lost out on his bid to earn a second Cup championship in what could potentially be his last season in the Cup series.
And it wasn’t the first time Kenseth has suffered through issues not of his making this season and in prior seasons.
On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan all gave their thoughts on what happened to Kenseth — and they didn’t hold back, either.
NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s picks for Championship 4
On Monday’s editions of NASCAR America, Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his predictions for which of the eight remaining championship-eligible drivers — including Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott — will make it to the Championship 4 round.
In addition to Johnson and Elliott, Junior also makes it known in the above video that he’s also pulling for Ryan Blaney. He may even throw in a surprise to his picks.
Our NASCAR America team of analysts go over Junior’s picks and give their take, as well.
