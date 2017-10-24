Travis Mack named crew chief for Kasey Kahne in 2018

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kasey Kahne will be paired with crew chief Travis Mack in 2018 in his first season in the No. 95 Chevrolet owned by Leavine Family Racing.

It will be Mack’s first full season as a Cup Series crew chief. He currently serves as the car chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Hendrick Motorsports.

Kahne will replace Michael McDowell in the No. 95 after six seasons driving the No. 5 for Hendrick.

Mack experienced his first race as a crew chief this season in the regular-season finale at Richmond when Greg Ives was suspended.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Mack joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2004. He moved to JR Motorsports in 2013, where he served as car chief for Regan Smith and Chase Elliott during Elliott’s 2014 championship season in the Xfinity Series. He became car chief on the No. 88 Cup car in 2015.

“As crew chief, Travis brings leadership and a solid experience to Leavine Family Racing,” said Jeremy Lange, VP and general manager of LFR in a press release. “His passion for racing and desire to win will fit well in our organization and, collectively, we all are looking forward to 2018 and beyond.”

Mack will remain with the No. 88 team through the end of the season.

Worked with TMack for years. Unlimited potential. Unquestionable work ethic. And just a damn great person. https://t.co/JDFfRhchxa — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 24, 2017

Happy for @T_Mack88, he was my car chief on the 7 car in 2013. He’s more than ready for this role. https://t.co/MQCDbrNNOO — Regan Smith (@ReganSmith) October 24, 2017

MORE: Travis Mack delivers own baby daughter

