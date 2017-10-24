Get the best sound clips from Sunday’s Kansas race on this week’s Scan All

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we had our weekly rewind of Sunday’s radio communications during the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Here’s some of the best lines:

“I guess winning the race takes care of everything else. You don’t have to worry about points. Easier said than done, but that’s the plan.” – Matt Kenseth

“267 exciting laps here at Kansas. Let’s do it the Truex way. See you in victory lane when it’s over.” – Clayton Hughes, Martin Truex Jr.’s spotter, must have had a premonition of how the race would wind up

“It’s (race director) David Hoots. He’s a (expletive) idiot. I don’t know what to tell you.” – Cole Pearn, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. in regards to the restart penalty Truex incurred.

“To the crew chief of the 78 (Pearn), this is directly from the driver’s meeting. The front row establishes the lane and the inside lane must be established above the painted line.” – Race director David Hoots explaining on NASCAR’s radio channel why Truex was penalized for a restart violation

“That sucked, shame on us. I guess they clearly explained that in the driver’s meeting and I guess I wasn’t listening. So, shame on me.” – Cole Pearn after Truex was penalized

“NBC, please check that out from our helmet cam. That was bad-ass.” — Denny Hamlin on avoiding the big wreck.

Check out the rest of the best radio conversations by clicking on the above video.