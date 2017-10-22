Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Denny Hamlin stays out on old tires in one-lap shootout, captures Stage 2 at Kansas

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 22, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT
In a one-lap shootout to wrap up Stage 2, Denny Hamlin on old tires held off the rest of the field to win the middle stage of Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

Kevin Harvick (on new tires) was second, followed by Brad Keselowski, Matt Kenseth and Kyle Busch (also on new tires).

The younger Busch brother has dominated the race thus far, winning Stage 1, leading 57 laps in Stage 2 and a total of 94 laps of the first 180 laps in the scheduled 267-lap event.

Hamlin and Keselowski were both penalized for speeding on pit road after the stage ended.

Among incidents during Stage 2:

* Martin Truex Jr. came off Turn 4 and made an abrupt entry onto pit road on Lap 92 after complaining of a vibration in his Toyota, potentially from a loose wheel. Truex took four tires and fuel and returned to the track.

* Denny Hamlin misunderstood a command from crew chief Mike Wheeler on pit road during his stop on Lap 128. After the jack dropped, Hamlin hesitated because he thought he heard Wheeler say “hold up” on the team radio. Wheeler actually said “Hard out.” The miscue cost Hamlin a couple of seconds and returned to the track in 17th position.

* Brett Moffitt hit the outside wall for the second time in the race on Lap 156, bringing out the caution in the waning moments of Stage 2 to set up the one-lap shootout. He also hit the wall on Lap 46 in Stage 1.

Kyle Larson’s playoff hopes in jeopardy after losing engine early at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinOct 22, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
Kyle Larson‘s chances of advancing to the third round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs were all but dashed near the end of Stage 1 Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

The engine on his No. 42 Chevrolet expired four laps from the end of the segment after Larson came to pit road on Lap 65 with engine issues.

“I felt it drop a cylinder or something,” Larson told NBCSN. “Disappointing way to finish our race and probably our season. But we’ll be alright.”

Larson entered the elimination race third in the standings, 29 points above the cutoff.

After the visit to pit road, he was 10th in the standings, more than 15 points back from the cutoff. He will finish the race in 39th.

“Obviously, I’m going to watch (the rest of the race,) cross my fingers,” Larson said. “Pray to anything I can pray to. I don’t think 29 points is enough. Disappointing, but we’ve had a good year.”

It is Larson’s first DNF since the Brickyard 400, but his second poor finish in a row. He finished 12th, a lap down last week at Talladega after being involved in a crash.

He started the round with a 10th-place finish at Charlotte.

Kyle Busch takes Stage 1 at Kansas, engine issues befall Kyle Larson

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 22, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT
Kyle Buch won Stage 1 of Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Busch led 37 of the 80 laps. The stage ended under caution brought out when Kyle Larson‘s engine blew up on Lap 76.

Kevin Harvick finished the stage second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Jamie McMurray.

Among incidents during the first stage:

* The No. 00 of Derrike Cope was penalized twice for driving through too many pit boxes, as well as for speeding.

Cope also took the car to the garage after the first penalty before returning to the track and eventually adding the second pit box penalty.

* Points leader Martin Truex Jr. was penalized on Lap 36 for a restart violation on the restart following the competition caution on Lap 30. Truex served his pass-through penalty on Lap 38.

During the pre-race driver/crew chief meeting, NASCAR Cup Series Director Richard Buck told drivers:

“Restarts, just want to remind everybody to get lined up in the order of race control, bumper to bumper, door handle to door handle. A reminder to stay in your lane until you cross the start-finish line. The front row establish the lanes and the inside lane must be established above the inside painted line.’’

* The No. 83 of Brett Moffitt brought out the second caution when he hit the wall on Lap 46.

* Larson came to pit road with 15 laps left in the stage with apparent engine issues. After his team looked under the hood, Larson came back on the track and crew chief Chad Johnson told him over the team radio to run the car as much – and as long – as he could.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last very long as on Lap 76, Larson’s engine blew up — although he’s still technically in the playoffs, 29 points above the cut line, depending on what happens in the final two stages. It’s the first engine failure for Larson since he became a full-time Cup driver, according to NBCSN.

“I felt it drop a cylinder or something,” Larson told NBCSN. “It’s a disappointing way to finish our race and probably our season, but we’ll be alright.

“I’ll cross my fingers and pray to anything I can pray to, but I don’t think 29 points (the margin he was above the cut-line coming into the race) is enough. It sucks to have an engine failure, but it is what it is. … Disappointing, but still a long race left to go, so maybe we can get lucky.”

Martin Truex Jr. latest driver to lead 2,000 laps in a season

By Daniel McFadinOct 22, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. is now the latest driver in NASCAR Cup history to lead 2,000 laps in a season.

Truex reached the accomplishment by leading the first 23 laps in today’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

He entered the race with 1,977 laps led through 31 races.

This is just the 11th time the mark has been reached since 1990 and Truex is the seventh different driver to reach it in that time.

The last driver was Kevin Harvick, who topped 2,000 laps in 2014 (2,137 laps) and 2015 (2,294 laps).

Others who have topped the mark since 1990 are: Harvick, Jimmie Johnson (2009), Jeff Gordon (2001, 1996, 1995), Dale Jarrett (1997), Rusty Wallace (1994, 1993) and Dale Earnhardt (1990).

 

Jimmie Johnson: ‘I honestly welcome the challenge’ of playoff format

By Daniel McFadinOct 22, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT
No matter the playoff format that’s been thrown at Jimmie Johnson, his No. 48 team has bested them, earning seven Cup championships.

This is the first year that the elimination format has included the stage format in races and Johnson said on NBCSN’s “Countdown to Green” that “I honestly welcome the challenge” of it.

The challenge for Johnson Sunday at Kansas Speedway is to stay on the positive side of the cutoff line. He sits in the final transfer spot, seven points above Kyle Busch. Four drivers will be eliminated from contention following the race (3 p.m. ET on NBCN).

“I’m in a position where I have to win, I think, going forward,” Johnson said. “I’m going to regret not being at the front at the start of races to collect those first stage points or the second stage as often as we should have. I honestly welcome the challenge.”

Added Johnson: “This might not be our best year with this format, but give us a little time and we’ll sort it out.”

Watch the above video for the full interview, including Johnson talking about meting the family of a fan who was killed in a car accident.

 