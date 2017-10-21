Kyle Larson posts fastest lap in Saturday morning practice

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Kansas – Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Cup practice at Kansas Speedway with a lap of 181.671 mph.

He was followed by Kevin Harvick (181.586 mph), Daniel Suarez (181.513), Paul Menard (181.269) and Clint Bowyer (181.178).

Ryan Blaney, who will start last in the 40-car field after his car failed inspection after qualifying on Friday, was sixth on the speed chart with a lap of 181.038 mph.

Harvick claimed the fastest 10-lap average at 180.768 mph. Chase Elliott was second at 179.661 mph.

There were no incidents in the session.

The final Cup session is scheduled from 1:30 – 2:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Six teams will be docked 15 minutes of time in that session, including playoff contenders Chase Elliott and Jamie McMurray.

Click here for the practice report.