Why Kansas Cup qualifying is more important than usual

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 20, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT
Friday’s NASCAR Cup qualifying not only set pit selection for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, it also set the pit stall selection for next week’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

That means Martin Truex Jr.’s pole will give him the No. 1 pit stall at Martinsville and aid his chances in winning at the historic track for the first time.

The reason for this is because qualifying takes place about three hours before next weekend’s race at Martinsville. This is the same thing that was done at Pocono (pit stall was based on qualifying at Indianapolis the week before)) and at Watkins Glen (based on Pocono qualifying).

Jimmie Johnson, who has not earned a pole this season – and just three poles since 2014 – knows the significance of the No. 1 pit stall at Martinsville. Three of Johnson’s nine wins there have come when he had the No. 1 pit stall.

“For Martinsville, yeah, this is huge,” said Johnson said, who qualified 13th Friday. “We all know how important that first pit box is.”

Pit selection at Martinsville is important because pit road there is tight and it’s easy to get boxed in by another team. Only a few pit stalls have an opening before or after them, making them more valuable. By having the No. 1 stall at the end of pit road, a driver can fire out of their stall instead of having to possibly go around somebody.

“The few times I have been in that (No. 1) pit box, I mean you just need an okay pit stop and you roll off ahead of everybody,” Johnson said. “I mean, it is a big advantage and everybody is aware that today counts for that pit box.”

Even Ryan Blaney, who qualified third Friday, was excited about what it meant for his pit stall at Martinsville.

“That just helps for the races,” he said.

 

Starting lineup for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 20, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. will start on the pole for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Kevin Harvick.

Toyota dominates the top quarter of the starting grid, holding six of the eight top spots with Truex (1st), Matt Kenseth (4th), Denny Hamlin (5th), Daniel Suarez (6th), Erik Jones (7th) and Kyle Busch (8th).

Ford holds the second (Harvick), third (Ryan Blaney) and Clint Bowyer (10th) spots, while the only Chevrolet to start in the top 10 is Jamie McMurray (ninth).

Sunday’s race is at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for starting lineup

Martin Truex Jr. roars to Kansas Speedway pole

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 20, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. rallied late in Friday’s final round of NASCAR Cup qualifying to earn the pole at Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

Truex (188.029 mph) earned his third pole of the season and 15th of his career as he pursues his seventh win of the 2017 season.

Qualifying first also has added significance. Truex will have first choice of pit stall selection not only for Sunday’s race, but also for next Sunday’s race at Martinsville.

“It’s pretty big, biggest one at this point in time, so that’s what matters,” Truex told NBCSN. “We knew this was a big one with next week’s pit selection. We’ve been working hard for Martinsville and that certainly is going to help us.”

He’s also chasing his fourth straight win on a 1.5-mile track, which has never been done before in NASCAR Cup history.

Kevin Harvick qualified second (187.682).

“Still a good job knowing what’s on the line the next couple of weeks for pit stall selection,” Harvick told NBCSN. “We have a good car, it’s been a good racetrack for us and we’re off to a good start.”

Qualifying third through 12th Ryan Blaney (187.617), Matt Kenseth (187.604), Denny Hamlin (187.461), Daniel Suarez (186.909), Erik Jones (186.716), Kyle Busch (186.329), Jamie McMurray (185.637), Clint Bowyer (185.599), Talladega winner Brad Keselowski (184.849) and Austin Dillon (184.093).

Click here for full qualifying results.

 

Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney fastest in final Xfinity practice at Kansas Speedway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 20, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT
NASCAR Cup regulars Erik Jones (177.189 mph) and Ryan Blaney (176.211) were fastest in Friday’s second and final Xfinity Series’ practice session at Kansas Speedway.

Ryan Sieg was third (176.154), Tyler Reddick was fourth (175.764) and Elliott Sadler (175.650).

Sixth through 10th were Justin Allgaier (175.513), William Byron (175.479), Ryan Reed (175.433), Austin Dillon (175.427) and Christopher Bell (175.387).

Qualifying for the Kansas Lottery 300 takes place Saturday at 12:05 p.m. ET, while the race takes the green flag shortly after 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for the full final practice speed chart.

 

Clint Bowyer explains what angered him at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 20, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Clint Bowyer admits his frustrations got the best of him last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway when he got upset with his team and crew chief Mike Bugarewicz after being collected in a crash.

“Those are frustrating races,’’ Bowyer said Friday at Kansas Speedway of restrictor-plate races at Talladega and Daytona. “It’s extremely nerve-racking. To be dead honest with you, when I’m at home, there’s only two tracks that I’m scared of. There’s only two tracks that in the back of my mind where I think I could lose my life. Those are the only two. When things get out of control, you’ve got to remember that. We’re still out there risking our lives. There’s a lot at stake.’’

Bowyer, whose last win came in Oct. 2012, also added his frustration was related to not having a chance to win.

“You get down to the end of those things, there’s a point, you can feel it as a fan, you can feel it in the car,’’ he said. “There’s a point in those races where you have to be in position, you have to be in  the hunt.

“The one common denominator there is that I knew and felt strongly that going into that race that a Ford was going to win that race. In the back of my mind, there’s a handful of tracks that we can competitively win at and beat these Toyotas right now and that was one of them. Just a lot of things going on there and confusion was definitely one of them, that’s for damn sure.’’

Brad Keselowski won, giving Ford its seventh consecutive restrictor-plate win.

Bowyer unleashed his anger in an expletive-laced rant on the radio after he was involved in a crash that brought out the caution on Lap 157.

“How in the … did we end in the … back. Stupid.’’

Bugarewicz asked: “Did you lose oil pressure or anything?’’

“Front end is knocked off it,’’ Bowyer said.

“We’re going to work on it,’’ Bugarewicz said.

“Maybe we can spend some … more time in the pits,’’ Bowyer yelled.

“We tore up a lot of other … this year,’’ Bugarewicz said.

“I’m not taking this …’’ Bowyer said.

“These guys don’t want to hear either. Let’s work on this,’’ Bugarewicz said.

Bowyer climbed out of his car and had a brief heated conversation with Bugarewicz before walking away.

Asked if he would consider a crew chief change for next year, Bowyer said Friday: “It’s time to start thinking about that. At the end of the day, it’s all about depth in an organization and building an organization. Who knows? There could be a lot of different things that happen in the off-season for Stewart-Haas. You don’t know that. I don’t know that. I think time will tell and paint a lot clearer picture and announcements were made.’’

