NASCAR continues to study tire that flew off Kyle Busch’s car in Talladega crash

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — NASCAR confirmed Friday it is studying the left front tire that flew off Kyle Busch‘s car during a crash last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR took the tire back to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, after the race as part of the sanctioning body’s ongoing commitment to safety.

Busch’s left front tire came off the car during a 16-car crash that brought out the caution on Lap 173. The tire bounced away after Busch hit the outside SAFER barrier in Turn 3.

The Cup Rule Book states that the left and right spindles must be connected to the front sub-frame using two fiber cable tethers.

NASCAR mandated a second tether on front wheels during the 2003 season for each of its top three national series.

