Matt Tifft fastest in first of two Xfinity practices at Kansas Speedway

Matt Tifft was fastest in the first of Friday’s two NASCAR Xfinity practice sessions at Kansas Speedway.
Tifft covered the 1.5-mile oval at 177.936 mph.
Ryan Blaney was second (177.456 mph), followed by fellow NASCAR Cup regulars Erik Jones (176.754) and Austin Dillon (176.286), as well as Tyler Reddick (176.160).
Sixth through 10th were Elliott Sadler (175.936), Cole Custer (175.901), Brennan Poole (175.833), Justin Allgaier (175.433) and William Byron (175.222).
The second and final Xfinity practice session today is scheduled from 5 to 5:55 p.m. ET.
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — NASCAR confirmed Friday it is studying the left front tire that flew off Kyle Busch‘s car during a crash last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR took the tire back to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, after the race as part of the sanctioning body’s ongoing commitment to safety.
Busch’s left front tire came off the car during a 16-car crash that brought out the caution on Lap 173. The tire bounced away after Busch hit the outside SAFER barrier in Turn 3.
The Cup Rule Book states that the left and right spindles must be connected to the front sub-frame using two fiber cable tethers.
NASCAR mandated a second tether on front wheels during the 2003 season for each of its top three national series.
If you're a Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan, you don't want to miss his interview on "Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist" — this Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on NBC.
Junior talks with Willie about his career and pending retirement from NASCAR Cup at the end of this season.
One thing Junior laments about is that his late father, Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, won’t be around to know Junior’s wife, Amy, and their children.
The couple announced earlier this week that Amy is due to have their first child, a daughter, in May.
“He was this really special, special person,” Dale Jr. said of his father. “He just was everybody’s hero. … People loved him. When he walked into a room, it changed.”
Also during that wide-ranging interview, Junior took Willie on the ride of his life in a Chevrolet Corvette.
Kyle Larson was fastest in Friday’s lone NASCAR Cup practice session at Kansas Speedway.
Larson covered the 1.5-mile oval at 189.056 mph.
The next fastest driver, Kevin Harvick, was more than 1.5 mph slower at 187.500 mph.
Kyle Busch was third (187.331), followed by Ryan Blaney (187.182), Martin Truex Jr. (187.123), Kurt Busch (187.045), Daniel Suarez (187.045), Matt Kenseth (186.909), Clint Bowyer (186.548) and Jamie McMurray (186.503).
The Cup drivers will have one more on-track session later today when they qualify for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at 6:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
There will be two other Cup practices on Saturday.
Only two drivers are safely in the third round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs. Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski secured spots through their wins at Charlotte and Talladega.
That leaves six spots to be decided Sunday at Kansas Speedway.
NASCAR America analysts Parker Kligerman and Kyle Petty broke down the drivers competing for spots. Both of them agreed that Chase Elliott, who has finished in second in three of the five playoff races, has a great chance to make it all the way to the championship race in Miami.
“If Talladega had played out, he was either going to be in victory lane or in the top two or three,” Petty said. “When you look at that, he has had the most solid playoffs of any driver out there. We keep talking about the big three: Larson, Busch and Truex. This guy is a sleeper. But he’s my No. 4.”
Said Kligerman: “He’s been the biggest surprise. That 24 team has been incredible through the playoffs. One thing I’ve noticed about that team, just speaking to (crew chief) Alan Gustafson, speaking to Chase, it’s almost as if they want that first win more than they care about the playoffs.”
Watch the above video for more on the playoff drivers.