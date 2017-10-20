Martin Truex Jr. roars to Kansas Speedway pole

Martin Truex Jr. rallied late in Friday’s final round of NASCAR Cup qualifying to earn the pole at Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.
Truex (188.029 mph) earned his third pole of the season and 15th of his career as he pursues his seventh win of the 2017 season.
Qualifying first also has added significance. Truex will have first choice of pit stall selection not only for Sunday’s race, but also for next Sunday’s race at Martinsville.
“It’s pretty big, biggest one at this point in time, so that’s what matters,” Truex told NBCSN. “We knew this was a big one with next week’s pit selection. We’ve been working hard for Martinsville and that certainly is going to help us.”
He’s also chasing his fourth straight win on a 1.5-mile track, which has never been done before in NASCAR Cup history.
Kevin Harvick qualified second (187.682).
“Still a good job knowing what’s on the line the next couple of weeks for pit stall selection,” Harvick told NBCSN. “We have a good car, it’s been a good racetrack for us and we’re off to a good start.”
Qualifying third through 12th Ryan Blaney (187.617), Matt Kenseth (187.604), Denny Hamlin (187.461), Daniel Suarez (186.909), Erik Jones (186.716), Kyle Busch (186.329), Jamie McMurray (185.637), Clint Bowyer (185.599), Talladega winner Brad Keselowski (184.849) and Austin Dillon (184.093).
