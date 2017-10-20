Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Clint Bowyer explains what angered him at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 20, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Clint Bowyer admits his frustrations got the best of him last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway when he got upset with his team and crew chief Mike Bugarewicz after being collected in a crash.

“Those are frustrating races,’’ Bowyer said Friday at Kansas Speedway of restrictor-plate races at Talladega and Daytona. “It’s extremely nerve-racking. To be dead honest with you, when I’m at home, there’s only two tracks that I’m scared of. There’s only two tracks that in the back of my mind where I think I could lose my life. Those are the only two. When things get out of control, you’ve got to remember that. We’re still out there risking our lives. There’s a lot at stake.’’

Bowyer, whose last win came in Oct. 2012, also added his frustration was related to not having a chance to win.

“You get down to the end of those things, there’s a point, you can feel it as a fan, you can feel it in the car,’’ he said. “There’s a point in those races where you have to be in position, you have to be in  the hunt.

“The one common denominator there is that I knew and felt strongly that going into that race that a Ford was going to win that race. In the back of my mind, there’s a handful of tracks that we can competitively win at and beat these Toyotas right now and that was one of them. Just a lot of things going on there and confusion was definitely one of them, that’s for damn sure.’’

Brad Keselowski won, giving Ford its seventh consecutive restrictor-plate win.

Bowyer unleashed his anger in an expletive-laced rant on the radio after he was involved in a crash that brought out the caution on Lap 157.

“How in the … did we end in the … back. Stupid.’’

Bugarewicz asked: “Did you lose oil pressure or anything?’’

“Front end is knocked off it,’’ Bowyer said.

“We’re going to work on it,’’ Bugarewicz said.

“Maybe we can spend some … more time in the pits,’’ Bowyer yelled.

“We tore up a lot of other … this year,’’ Bugarewicz said.

“I’m not taking this …’’ Bowyer said.

“These guys don’t want to hear either. Let’s work on this,’’ Bugarewicz said.

Bowyer climbed out of his car and had a brief heated conversation with Bugarewicz before walking away.

Asked if he would consider a crew chief change for next year, Bowyer said Friday: “It’s time to start thinking about that. At the end of the day, it’s all about depth in an organization and building an organization. Who knows? There could be a lot of different things that happen in the off-season for Stewart-Haas. You don’t know that. I don’t know that. I think time will tell and paint a lot clearer picture and announcements were made.’’

Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney fastest in final Xfinity practice at Kansas Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 20, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT
NASCAR Cup regulars Erik Jones (177.189 mph) and Ryan Blaney (176.211) were fastest in Friday’s second and final Xfinity Series’ practice session at Kansas Speedway.

Ryan Sieg was third (176.154), Tyler Reddick was fourth (175.764) and Elliott Sadler (175.650).

Sixth through 10th were Justin Allgaier (175.513), William Byron (175.479), Ryan Reed (175.433), Austin Dillon (175.427) and Christopher Bell (175.387).

Qualifying for the Kansas Lottery 300 takes place Saturday at 12:05 p.m. ET, while the race takes the green flag shortly after 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for the full final practice speed chart.

 

NASCAR continues to study tire that flew off Kyle Busch’s car in Talladega crash

By Dustin LongOct 20, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — NASCAR confirmed Friday it is studying the left front tire that flew off Kyle Busch‘s car during a crash last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR took the tire back to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, after the race as part of the sanctioning body’s ongoing commitment to safety.

Busch’s left front tire came off the car during a 16-car crash that brought out the caution on Lap 173. The tire bounced away after Busch hit the outside SAFER barrier in Turn 3.

The Cup Rule Book states that the left and right spindles must be connected to the front sub-frame using two fiber cable tethers.

NASCAR mandated a second tether on front wheels during the 2003 season for each of its top three national series.

Matt Tifft fastest in first of two Xfinity practices at Kansas Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 20, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT
Matt Tifft was fastest in the first of Friday’s two NASCAR Xfinity practice sessions at Kansas Speedway.

Tifft covered the 1.5-mile oval at 177.936 mph.

Ryan Blaney was second (177.456 mph), followed by fellow NASCAR Cup regulars Erik Jones (176.754) and Austin Dillon (176.286), as well as Tyler Reddick (176.160).

Sixth through 10th were Elliott Sadler (175.936), Cole Custer (175.901), Brennan Poole (175.833), Justin Allgaier (175.433) and William Byron (175.222).

The second and final Xfinity practice session today is scheduled from 5 to 5:55 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice speed chart.

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist to feature Dale Earnhardt Jr. interview

NBC's “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist”
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 20, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT
If you’re a Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan, you don’t want to miss his interview on “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” — this Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on NBC.

Junior talks with Willie about his career and pending retirement from NASCAR Cup at the end of this season.

One thing Junior laments about is that his late father, Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, won’t be around to know Junior’s wife, Amy, and their children.

The couple announced earlier this week that Amy is due to have their first child, a daughter, in May.

“He was this really special, special person,” Dale Jr. said of his father. “He just was everybody’s hero. … People loved him. When he walked into a room, it changed.”

Click here for a clip of that interview.

Also during that wide-ranging interview, Junior took Willie on the ride of his life in a Chevrolet Corvette.

Make sure to catch the entire interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. this Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on NBC’s “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.”