Weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup and the Xfinity Series head to Kansas Speedway for playoff races this weekend.
Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, the sixth of 10 NASCAR Cup playoff races, wraps up the Round of 12. After the checkered flag falls, four of the 12 remaining playoff drivers will be eliminated.
Kevin Harvick won this race last fall, while Martin Truex Jr. won there in May.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action with Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300, the first of three races in the Round of 8. Kyle Busch won this race last year.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend and returns next weekend at Martinsville.
Here is this weekend’s schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
Friday, Oct. 20
10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup garage open
12 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
1 – 2:25 p.m. — First Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
2:30 – 3:25 p.m. First Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
5 – 5:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
6:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, threee rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)
Saturday, Oct. 21
8 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens
9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open
11 – 11:55 p.m. — Second Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)
12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)
1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3 p.m. – Kansas 300 Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles) (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, Oct. 22
9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens
1 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting
2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
3 p.m. – Hollywood Casino 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)