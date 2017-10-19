NASCAR America: Driver-to-driver with Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick spoke with NASCAR America’s Dale Jarrett about a variety of topics Wednesday in the “Driver-to-Driver” segment.
On Talladega’s placement in the playoffs:
“From a selfish competitor standpoint, it would be great to see it at the end of the regular season. Even if it wasn’t the end of the season, I think it would be great to leave it out of the playoffs just because we spend all year doing things that would be much more predictable in the last 10 weeks.”
Pressure of must-win scenarios in elimination races:
“I like those moments. I think they’re very challenging. I love the thrill of being able to succeed in those moments. Because there’s really no higher high than being able to accomplish something when you have no other option.”
On the Charlotte “Roval”:
“I love the fact that they’re mixing things ups … I like unique events. … I love that Charlotte Motor Speedway stepped out of the box and said hey, let’s run on the roval, the Charlotte road course, whatever you want to call it, have a unique event and see what people think of it.”
Watch the above video for the full interview.