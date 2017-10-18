Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Dale Jr. on last run at ‘Dega, thoughts on rising new stars (videos)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 18, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
In a way, Sunday’s Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was another example of the changing of the guard in NASCAR.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his last ride around the place, starting from the pole and finishing a respectable seventh.

As a special guest on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, Junior recalled the thrill of his final Cup race at the sport’s longest racetrack, the emotion that went with it and how he felt his day went overall. Check out the video above for his thoughts.

At the same time, Earnhardt also said Sunday’s race was a good example of how some of NASCAR’s young up-and-coming stars like Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are really starting to make their presence felt in the sport.

When Earnhardt retires at season’s end, it’ll be up to drivers like Elliott, Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Austin and Ty Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and others to keep the sport advancing and growing.

Earnhardt also revealed on the show that he had a “passing the baton” moment at Talladega with both Elliott and Blaney.

He also noticed that in addition to the sell-out crowd cheering him on as it has for the last 18 years, a large number of fans cheered loudly and noticeably when Elliott took the lead.

Will many of Junior’s fans ultimately gravitate to start following drivers like Elliott and others as he closes in on retirement at season’s end?

Check out his thoughts in the following video, as well. 

NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on building fan base, answers fan questions (videos)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 17, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
For Dale Earnhardt Jr., it’s always been about his fans.

NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver the last 14 years, Earnhardt appeared on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America — with dozens of fans clustered around him, naturally — at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte.

Junior talked about wanting to find success on the track deserving of the fan base he inherited from his father, as well as the new fans he attracted through his own racing merits and success. (See video above).

Junior also spent part of the show taking questions from fans. See the video below to get his responses to all of the fan questions.

NASCAR America: Dale Jr. on father’s advice, racing in his shadow, Kelley’s influence (videos)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 17, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the special guest for the entire hour of Tuesday’s NASCAR America, which was live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Among some of the revelations Junior offered was how his father rarely gave him racing advice early in his career, and how his father left him in victory lane following his first NASCAR Cup win at Texas in 2000.

“Pulling into victory lane, seeing Dad, knowing he was there,” Junior said. “We had already celebrated a few wins with him in the Xfinity Series, but that was the first Cup win you just dream about, just making it to the Cup Series. Celebrating with Dad, I’ll never forget it.”

Junior related another story from that celebration when his father left early.

“I would fly with him, jump on the plane and go with Dad,” Junior said. “We won the race and he’s like, ‘I’m not sticking around for all this. You’re going to be another hour or two, so find a ride home but have fun.”

But before the elder Earnhardt left, he passed along some excellent advice to his son.

“He said enjoy this, make sure you let this sink in,” Junior said.

Junior also talked about being a third-generation champion, following in the footsteps of his seven-time Cup champion father Dale Sr., and his grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt.

Junior admitted that when he first started racing, he not only had to work at everything, but also feared the prospect of having to race in his father’s shadow.

“If we showed the initiative and the will to do the work, he would help us out,” Junior said. “I wanted to drive. I remember racing go-karts for a while as a 12-year-old but I kept flipping out of the thing and dad didn’t like that, so he finally put a stop to it.

“He didn’t like that I didn’t have a roll cage or a seatbelt and I kept flying out of the thing. I asked him when do I get to race? He said the next opportunity you get to race is when you get your driver’s license. I couldn’t imagine waiting three or four more years to race. I’m going to go crazy waiting. I had to find something.

“I wanted to race pretty bad but I was really scared of racing in his shadow. I knew, even at a young age, that was going to be so hard. I was really nervous about that, not living up to everyone’s expectations. But it was not as hard, honestly, as I made it out to be as a kid.”

As for the little advice his father gave him, Junior understood why his father did that.

“The first half of my career, people would ask what was the best advice my dad gave me,” Junior said. “Nothing. The only thing I can resort to was there was one day he gave me racing advice. I was at Bristol (Motor Speedway). He gets up on his truck during Xfinity practice, got on the radio and told me where to lift and when to get back on the gas. It was not where I was thinking. He said, ‘lift at the flagstand.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, this is way better.’ I was driving it way too hard and making it much harder than it needed to be.

“That was the only time he ever did anything like that. We never talked about the draft, being calm, taking your time, pace yourself, we never did any of that. Any time I asked him questions, it would always ended up going somewhere else and always wound up being more about life lessons, having your head on straight and showing initiative and appreciation.

“He wanted to see me working my guts out for it, and that would spur him to be involved and start to give me that advice. But he wasn’t just going to hand it over.”

NASCAR America: Dale Jr. and wife ‘giddy’ over baby due in May (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 17, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the special guest during Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

One of the biggest topics is Monday’s news that Junior and wife Amy are expecting their first child, a daughter.

Earnhardt further revealed during Tuesday’s show that Amy is due to deliver in May.

Here’s some of his thoughts on fatherhood:

  • “I am (ready to be a dad). It’s a very exciting thing and me and Amy are thrilled and over the moon.”
  • “I have no idea what I’ve got myself into and I couldn’t be more excited about it. This is something Amy and I have been working toward for a really long time.”
  • “All those little tiny moments during this short period of time, there’s been so many cool little moments. Me and her have been giggling … and giddy for so long. It’s finally good to be able to tell everybody, to share with my mother, my sister. their reactions were priceless. And obviously, we’re getting a tremendous amount of support from everybody.”

Hear more from Dale Jr. during his appearance Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in the video above.

NASCAR America: Dale Jr. ‘just wanted to have fun’ at Talladega (videos)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 17, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT
When Dale Earnhardt Jr. arrived last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, he hoped to recapture some of the magic that led him to six wins at NASCAR’s longest track earlier in his career.

It would be Earnhardt’s final time that he’d race at his favorite and most successful track and he wanted to take in as much of the experience and commit it to his memory bank as possible.

He had success on the track, earning his first career pole at ‘Dega and finishing seventh in the Alabama 500.

But more than anything, Earnhardt went to Talladega without any preconceived notions. He just wanted one thing, he said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

“I just wanted to have fun,” Earnhardt said. “We came away with a decent run. We would have loved to have won the race but I think the fans I’ve heard from said it was exciting to watch and we were in the mix all day long. So I’m happy I was somewhat deliver on the promise that we were going to have a good day.”

While Earnhardt approached it as just another race, the fact it was at Talladega took things to a much higher level, as well as being given his father’s former race car from 1979 and 1980 from the International Motorsports Hall of Fame that sits adjacent to the superspeedway.

“It was really emotional,” Earnhardt said. “We had the gift from the track with the car. I’d been going to the museum since I was about 12, seeing that car all those years. … I couldn’t believe they were letting me have this car.

“I was like what museum gives away their prized possessions? It was really a special moment to take the car out and go around the track.”

Listen to more of what made the weekend special for Junior in the video above.