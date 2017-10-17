Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Landon Cassill

Landon Cassill, wife Katie welcome baby girl

By Daniel McFadinOct 17, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT
Landon Cassill and his wife Katie welcomed their second child Monday night.

Cassill, 28, announced the birth of their daughter, Daphne Plum Mayola Cassill, Tuesday morning on Instagram.

Daphne joins their son, Beckham, who was born in 2015.

“She had a very peaceful first night, but does have the voice to keep us honest,” Cassill said in his Instagram post. “This is the good news we’ve been waiting for!”

The birth of Daphne came the week after Front Row Motorsports announced Cassill will not be returning to drive the No. 34 Ford next season.

MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Earnhardt expecting first child

NASCAR America: Changing of the guard in NASCAR already underway (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 17, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and soon to be, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Three of NASCAR’s biggest stars, upon who much of the sport’s surge in popularity from the early 1990s through the mid-2000s came from, are either permanently on the sideline or will be shortly.

And after that, it likely won’t be long before they’re joined by names such as Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch and others.

Fortunately for NASCAR, the changing of the guard from fans who cheered for Gordon, Stewart, Junior, et al, are already starting to gravitate to drivers like Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and so many more.

Will Gordon, Stewart, Earnhardt and others soon be forgotten with the way the newest crop of young guns is starting to make its way up the NASCAR popularity and influence ladder?

The crew on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America talked about the young stars, particularly Blaney, who appears firmly in the hunt to advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup playoffs after this Sunday’s cut-off race at Kansas.

“I think both of them will move forward (to Round of 8),” said NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.

Added Nate Ryan, “Dale Earnhardt Jr. said when he was behind them (Elliott and Blaney) running 1-2, ‘I’m looking at the future of the sport.”

And Kyle Petty had this to say, “We’re seeing the changing of the guard. These guys learned a lot about restrictor plate racing Sunday. … These are the guys we’re going to be watching and will be in the playoffs in the future years.”

Check out what else our analysts had to say in the video above. 

 

NASCAR America: Don’t count out Kyle Busch at Kansas (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
Kyle Busch is ranked ninth, seven points below the cut-off line to advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup playoffs, heading into Sunday’s Round of 12 finale at Kansas Speedway.

While many of his fans may fear that with back-to-back poor finishes at Charlotte and Talladega, Busch will be eliminated at Kansas, the NASCAR America crew on Monday felt exactly the opposite.

They’re bullish on the younger Busch’s chances of advancing to the third round of the playoffs – very bullish.

Here’s why:

Dale Jarrett: “Other years, you have two bad races like he’s had, he wouldn’t have a chance of going to Kansas other than winning. I think he’s very capable of winning at Kansas. He has two opportunities here: he runs well in both stages, let’s say he earns 17 to 20 points and he gets himself in a good position and then he runs in the top-five, which he’s done on a regular basis recently. I think he has great opportunity and gets through (to the Round of 8) with no problem.”

Nate Ryan: “At one point, Kansas Speedway was a house of horrors for Kyle Busch. It took him 10 years to get his first win there. Now, he’s had five straight top-fives there. He had 16 stage points in the race there at May. And because Toyotas are running really well on mile-and-a-half speedways, he’s qualifying well, I think you can count on him amassing a significant number of stage points and probably more than the guy he’s below on the cutline right now, Jimmie Johnson.”

Kyle Petty: “I know we’re looking at the points; don’t look at the points. In the first 26 races, he was in contention almost every week. Honestly, I don’t think the stage points are going to matter … Kyle Busch can go there and win this race and all this speculation, all this doubt, can be thrown out the window. He’s still a favorite, as far as I’m concerned.”

NASCAR America: What Talladega win meant to Yates family (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
It was a heartwarming day Sunday for engine builder Doug Yates.

While he was happy that Brad Keselowski and his Ford – powered by a Roush-Yates engine under the hood – won the Alabama 500, it was also a strong reminder of his father, Robert, who passed away nearly two weeks ago.

“My dad and I loved racing here together so much, from the time we started with Davey Allison back in 1987 when he won here,” Doug Yates said. “It’s an emotional time.

“It’s a great place, I’m glad I’m here, feels like coming home, and I know he would be so proud of us and all the hard work that everybody at Roush-Yates Engines put in, and Ford Performance and the drive that Brad Keselowski and Team Penske put on was really special.

“We’re really proud to be here and I know my dad’s smiling today.”

Also, check out what Dale Jarrett, Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty had to say about the significance of the Yates family legacy to NASCAR over the years.

 

 

NASCAR AMERICA: How working radio, Joey Logano helped Keselowski win at Talladega

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
Sure, Brad Keselowski had to dodge much of the mayhem Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway to win the Alabama 500.

But there was more to it than just Keselowski crossing the finish line.

His win also proved the importance of spotters and radio communications at Talladega. When Keselowski lost an antenna on top of his car, the team was forced to pit and give up track position temporarily to allow his team to fix the radio for the long haul.

That moved proved pivotal as it’s likely Keselowski wouldn’t have won if not for his spotter steering him away from problems and to keep him abreast of all the cars around him on the final laps.

The NASCAR America crew discussed that on Monday’s show. Check out the video above.

And then, check out the video below, where Keselowski’s Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano, helped get Keselowski to victory lane.

Sure, Logano wanted to win himself, but when it appeared that wouldn’t happen, Logano helped keep Keselowski at the front of the field all the way to the checkered flag.

Check out what our NASCAR America analysts had to say about how Logano and Keselowski worked together in the video below.

 