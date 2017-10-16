Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

T.J. Majors leaving Hendrick Motorsports as No. 88 spotter at season’s end

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

T.J. Majors announced on Twitter Monday that this will be his last season with Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 88 NASCAR Cup team.

Majors serves as the spotter for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is also in his final season driving in Cup.

“I would like to thank Mr. Hendrick and everyone at the organization for an incredible 10+ years that have provided me countless friendships and memories that I will forever be grateful for.”

Majors also serves as spotter for Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as the No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford driven by Chase Briscoe.

Majors did not announce what he’ll be doing after leaving HMS.

Here’s what Majors tweeted:

In a related move, Alex Bowman, who will replace Earnhardt in the No. 88 next season, announced on Twitter his spotter for the 2018 Cup season will be Kevin Hamlin.

 

Playoff grid heading into Sunday’s elimination race at Kansas Speedway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway marks the end of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

When the checkered flag falls Sunday, four playoff contenders will be eliminated, leaving eight drivers to left to contend for the title.

The third round will be made up of races at Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Four drivers will advance to the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Heading into Kansas, Martin Truex Jr. (won at Charlotte) and Brad Keselowski (won at Talladega) have automatic berths into the Round of 8.

Entering Kansas, the four drivers are out of a transfer spot are: Kyle Busch (seven points out of the final transfer spot), Matt Kenseth (eight points), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (22 points) and Jamie McMurray (29 points).

Here’s the playoff grid:

Jimmie Johnson’s spotter takes blame for team working on car during red flag

By Dustin LongOct 16, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT
2 Comments

Earl Barban, spotter for Jimmie Johnson, took the blame for telling the crew they could work on Johnson’s wrecked car when they couldn’t, leading NASCAR to park the car and prevent Johnson from gaining an extra point in Sunday’s Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Johnson was among the cars involved in a 16-car crash that brought out the caution on Lap 173. He went to pit road for repairs but NASCAR issued the red flag. Teams cannot work on a car during a red flag. Johnson’s crew began working on the car before the red was withdrawn, leading to NASCAR’s action.

Johnson finished 24th. The team had hoped to get Johnson out to run at least one lap under caution to gain one spot and one point. 

Each point could be valuable for Johnson, who sits in the final transfer spot heading into Sunday’s elimination race at Kansas Speedway. Johnson leads Kyle Busch by seven points and Matt Kenseth by eight points for that last transfer spot.

Barban explained Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” what happened:

“I ended it one lap earlier when I was anticipating (NASCAR) taking the red out and putting the yellow in,” Barban said. “Definitely my fault for telling them they could work on the car a little prematurely there. Before I knew I made a mistake, it was too late, they were already working on it. So we were unable to make that one lap. I don’t think we could have gone green or any more than that.

“I’m crossing my fingers at Kansas that that one point doesn’t make a difference for us. If it does, like I said, it’s my mistake there. The radio came up. I was overly excited probably.

“The guys I knew, they had to do a lot of work to the car still, which I had thought, and (tried) to tell them as soon as I could. Over the radio, it was ‘withdraw the …’ and I was just assuming they started to say red and they stopped talking and then they fired the cars and then they said it over again. Obviously I pulled the trigger a little too quick.

“That one lap that we were going to make and makeup that one spot was taken back. For sure I’ll definitely wait until I can see the yellow flag waving before I say anything else.’’

 and on Facebook

Leavine Family Racing makes crew chief change

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 16, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Leavine Family Racing announced Monday that Todd Parrott is no longer crew chief. Jon Leonard will be the interim crew chief for Michael McDowell.

Parrott took on crew chief duties with the team in Oct. 2016.

In its statement, Leavine Family Racing said that Parrott had been “relieved of crew chief duties for the remainder of the 2017 season effective immediately. After careful consideration and numerous discussions regarding the position of crew chief, we have decided to go in a different direction.”

Kasey Kahne will drive for the team next season. No crew chief for Kahne has been named.

Ten of top 12 finishers at Talladega weren’t remaining playoff contenders

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Perhaps the best example of the impact of the carnage that occurred in Sunday’s Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was that only two of the top 12 finishers were remaining NASCAR Cup playoff contenders.

Only race winner Brad Keselowski and sixth-place finisher Denny Hamlin wound up in the top 12. Kyle Larson was the next highest playoff contender with a 13th-place finish.

Hamlin regretted not pushing runner-up Ryan Newman enough in the closing laps. Hamlin felt that if he had, he would have finished higher.

“Maybe I should have pushed the 31 a little bit longer or passed him in a different spot. I was a foot shy of clearing him. And I knew if I could clear him, the runs were going to be real small because there was very few cars out there.

“I did what I wanted to do, push him out there to the lead, stay attached and then make a move, but I guess I didn’t do a very good job the last two laps. … You always want to win, screw the points.”

Newman saw the finish line ahead of him when he and Keselowski came out of the final turn, but the latter was too strong and Newman couldn’t keep up as they roared to the checkered flag.

“I’m really disappointed that we didn’t win,” Newman said. “When there’s only that many cars running, you want to be the guy. We were close but we just got double-teamed there. The 2 (Keselowski) and 22 (Penske teammate Joey Logano) hooked up and it was all I could do to try and stay in front of them.

“We’ll take it for what it’s worth and keep digging. I wish we were still in the playoffs, but we’re not and we’ll keep moving our way up if we can. … It is what it is.”

Even with significant right front damage from a wreck several laps earlier, fourth-place finisher Logano was a factor almost all the way to the end.

“I told the guys while we were sitting under the red flag that we can still win this thing,” Logano said. “They did a great job fixing this car. The car was fast from the get-go. And then I just got caught up in a stretch on the backstretch, and they fixed it up we had a never quit attitude, to just keep fighting and try to pull ourselves up to a spot to win.

“I pushed Brad to the lead and then I thought now it’s my turn to get to the lead, I want to win this thing. … I just really want to win at this point, so anything less than a win hurts.”