Getty Images

NASCAR Cup rookie Gray Gaulding earns career-best finish at Talladega

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT
There’s something about Talladega Superspeedway that seems to bring out the best in NASCAR Cup rookie Gray Gaulding.

The 19-year-old Virginia native earned his best Cup career finish in May at the 2.66-mile tri-oval track, when he completed all 191 laps and took home a 20th-place showing.

That all changed in Sunday’s Alabama 500 at Talladega, as Gaulding bettered his career best with a ninth-place finish. In addition, it was only the second time in 24 starts this season that Gaulding has gone the entire distance, completing all 188 laps in Sunday’s race.

Driving the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota and starting from the 39th position, Gaulding earned Sunoco Rookie of the Race and the American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award for his ‘Dega showing.

“This is Talladega and this is why the stands are still packed,” Gaulding said in his post-race media release. “It got wild and I was on my toes but I never went into defense, I was pushing forward from the green flag.

“I cannot believe it, we’re leaving here with a top-10 in the Cup Series.”

Gaulding has long been a fan of Talladega, and having his father and grandfather in attendance Sunday made it all the more special, he said.

“I grew up watching these races, dreaming of these races, and our team was able to race with the best and bring home an awesome finish for our partners, team and fans.

“It was awesome to have my dad and my grandfather there this weekend. They’ve been my No. 1 supporters since the first time I strapped into a race car.”

NASCAR America: Talladega brings Dale Jr. retirement into focus (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. fans that have been in denial about his retirement at season’s end may have been slapped with a huge sense of reality in Sunday’s Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

There’s no other track that has been as synonymous with Junior and his father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr., than NASCAR’s largest track, the 2.66-mile facility about 50 miles east of Birmingham, Alabama.

Now that Talladega is in Junior’s rearview mirror, reality is quickly setting in that he has just five races remaining in his NASCAR Cap career: this Sunday at Kansas, followed by Martinsville, Texas, Phoenix and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America, our team of analysts explored the reality that Junior’s storied career is indeed coming to a conclusion.

“This weekend really felt like this was it,” said NBCSports.com’s Nate Ryan. “It had the right amount of sentimentality, there were the feel-good moments, and even though he didn’t win, there’s no other track where you can hear the roar of 100,000 people over the engines going down the frontstretch at Talladega.

“I really feel like you had that this weekend. Giving him that No. 2 car his father owned and him being on the pole, this really felt like this was the moment when there was a great appreciation for everything Dale Jr. has done in his career. It felt like this was the race this season where we’re really finally honoring Dale Jr.’s  last year.”

Added Jarrett, “With everything I saw the entire weekend, you could tell just from his voice the appreciation he felt of everything that was being done for him and I think it’s finally setting in to him that this is coming to an end.

“But I think he also realized that realistically, yesterday was going to be their best opportunity to get back to victory lane that one last time. Sure, he has a chance at the rest of these races, they’ve been running better and we know anything can happen, but I think that would have been more special to him if he had been able to do that.”

NASCAR America 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Dale Jr. to be a father, Talladega rewind

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs at a special time from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno and Kyle Petty host from our Stamford studios, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan join the show from NBC Charlotte.

Among the topics on today’s show:

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy announced this afternoon that they are expecting their first child, a daughter.
  • A chaotic playoff race at Talladega ended with Brad Keselowski pulling off a last-lap pass for the win and advancing into the Round of 8. We’ll break down all the dramatic moves, big wrecks, and bizarre occurrences that can only happen at NASCAR’s most unpredictable track.
  • In his final ride at Talladega, Dale Jr. brought the ‘Dega faithful to a frenzy before finishing seventh in overtime. We’ll look back on Junior’s memorable weekend at a track where he and his Hall of Fame father created so many memories.
  • Ryan Blaney was one of the many playoff drivers involved in late crashes, but before he was taken out, he scored 18 critical stage points. Still, he’s far from safe as another elimination weekend looms at Kansas Speedway. Who are some other playoff drivers that should be worried?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces he and wife Amy are expecting a girl

By Nate RyanOct 16, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from NASCAR into fatherhood.

The 14-time most popular driver announced via an Instagram post that he and his wife, Amy, are expecting a girl.

Earnhardt has five races remaining in his final full-time season in the Cup Series before joining the NBC Sports broadcast team in 2018.

Earnhardt said one of his peers actually had predicted the news six weeks ago, just after the couple had learned of the pregnancy.

Earnhardt’s family (personal and professional) also has embraced the news.

 

Israeli driver Alon Day captures first NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT
Alon Day closed off a strong second half of the season by winning the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship Saturday at Belgium’s Circuit Zolder.

Starting on the front row, Day came into Saturday’s event on a three-race winning streak. He clinched the title when he crossed the start-finish line at the end of the first lap. He finished fourth in the race.

Day became the first Israeli champion in the Euro Series. It also was the first major championship in 41 years of competition in any racing series for Day’s team, CAAL Racing.

“We were trying so hard the past three years to win this title, we won so many races but never the championship,” said Day, who finished second and third in the Euro Series the last two seasons.

Day will be honored in the annual NASCAR awards banquet Dec. 8 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte.

Day made two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and two other starts in the Camping World Truck Series, both in 2016, and his first career NASCAR Cup start this season at Sonoma, where he finished 32nd.