NASCAR America 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Dale Jr. to be a father, Talladega rewind

- Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy announced this afternoon that they are expecting their first child, a daughter.
- A chaotic playoff race at Talladega ended with Brad Keselowski pulling off a last-lap pass for the win and advancing into the Round of 8. We’ll break down all the dramatic moves, big wrecks, and bizarre occurrences that can only happen at NASCAR’s most unpredictable track.
- In his final ride at Talladega, Dale Jr. brought the ‘Dega faithful to a frenzy before finishing seventh in overtime. We’ll look back on Junior’s memorable weekend at a track where he and his Hall of Fame father created so many memories.
- Ryan Blaney was one of the many playoff drivers involved in late crashes, but before he was taken out, he scored 18 critical stage points. Still, he’s far from safe as another elimination weekend looms at Kansas Speedway. Who are some other playoff drivers that should be worried?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from NASCAR into fatherhood.
The 14-time most popular driver announced via an Instagram post that he and his wife, Amy, are expecting a girl.
Earnhardt has five races remaining in his final full-time season in the Cup Series before joining the NBC Sports broadcast team in 2018.
Earnhardt said one of his peers actually had predicted the news six weeks ago, just after the couple had learned of the pregnancy.
The couple was married Dec. 31.
Alon Day closed off a strong second half of the season by winning the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship Saturday at Belgium’s Circuit Zolder.
Starting on the front row, Day came into Saturday’s event on a three-race winning streak. He clinched the title when he crossed the start-finish line at the end of the first lap. He finished fourth in the race.
Day became the first Israeli champion in the Euro Series. It also was the first major championship in 41 years of competition in any racing series for Day’s team, CAAL Racing.
“We were trying so hard the past three years to win this title, we won so many races but never the championship,” said Day, who finished second and third in the Euro Series the last two seasons.
Day will be honored in the annual NASCAR awards banquet Dec. 8 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte.
Day made two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and two other starts in the Camping World Truck Series, both in 2016, and his first career NASCAR Cup start this season at Sonoma, where he finished 32nd.
T.J. Majors announced on Twitter Monday that this will be his last season with Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 88 NASCAR Cup team.
Majors serves as the spotter for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is also in his final season driving in Cup.
“I would like to thank Mr. Hendrick and everyone at the organization for an incredible 10+ years that have provided me countless friendships and memories that I will forever be grateful for.”
Majors also serves as spotter for Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as the No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford driven by Chase Briscoe.
Majors did not announce what he’ll be doing after leaving HMS.
Here’s what Majors tweeted:
In a related move, Alex Bowman, who will replace Earnhardt in the No. 88 next season, announced on Twitter his spotter for the 2018 Cup season will be Kevin Hamlin.
This Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway marks the end of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
When the checkered flag falls Sunday, four playoff contenders will be eliminated, leaving eight drivers to left to contend for the title.
The third round will be made up of races at Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.
Four drivers will advance to the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Heading into Kansas, Martin Truex Jr. (won at Charlotte) and Brad Keselowski (won at Talladega) have automatic berths into the Round of 8.
Entering Kansas, the four drivers are out of a transfer spot are: Kyle Busch (seven points out of the final transfer spot), Matt Kenseth (eight points), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (22 points) and Jamie McMurray (29 points).
Here’s the playoff grid: