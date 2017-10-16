NASCAR America 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Dale Jr. to be a father, Talladega rewind

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs at a special time from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno and Kyle Petty host from our Stamford studios, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan join the show from NBC Charlotte.

Among the topics on today’s show:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy announced this afternoon that they are expecting their first child, a daughter.

A chaotic playoff race at Talladega ended with Brad Keselowski pulling off a last-lap pass for the win and advancing into the Round of 8. We’ll break down all the dramatic moves, big wrecks, and bizarre occurrences that can only happen at NASCAR’s most unpredictable track.

In his final ride at Talladega, Dale Jr. brought the ‘Dega faithful to a frenzy before finishing seventh in overtime. We’ll look back on Junior’s memorable weekend at a track where he and his Hall of Fame father created so many memories.

Ryan Blaney was one of the many playoff drivers involved in late crashes, but before he was taken out, he scored 18 critical stage points. Still, he’s far from safe as another elimination weekend looms at Kansas Speedway. Who are some other playoff drivers that should be worried?

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.