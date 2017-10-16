Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Leavine Family Racing makes crew chief change

By Dustin LongOct 16, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT
Leavine Family Racing announced Monday that Todd Parrott is no longer crew chief. Jon Leonard will be the interim crew chief for Michael McDowell.

Parrott took on crew chief duties with the team in Oct. 2016.

In its statement, Leavine Family Racing said that Parrott had been “relieved of crew chief duties for the remainder of the 2017 season effective immediately. After careful consideration and numerous discussions regarding the position of crew chief, we have decided to go in a different direction.”

Kasey Kahne will drive for the team next season. No crew chief for Kahne has been named.

Ten of top 12 finishers at Talladega weren’t remaining playoff contenders

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
Perhaps the best example of the impact of the carnage that occurred in Sunday’s Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was that only two of the top 12 finishers were remaining NASCAR Cup playoff contenders.

Only race winner Brad Keselowski and sixth-place finisher Denny Hamlin wound up in the top 12. Kyle Larson was the next highest playoff contender with a 13th-place finish.

Hamlin regretted not pushing runner-up Ryan Newman enough in the closing laps. Hamlin felt that if he had, he would have finished higher.

“Maybe I should have pushed the 31 a little bit longer or passed him in a different spot. I was a foot shy of clearing him. And I knew if I could clear him, the runs were going to be real small because there was very few cars out there.

“I did what I wanted to do, push him out there to the lead, stay attached and then make a move, but I guess I didn’t do a very good job the last two laps. … You always want to win, screw the points.”

Newman saw the finish line ahead of him when he and Keselowski came out of the final turn, but the latter was too strong and Newman couldn’t keep up as they roared to the checkered flag.

“I’m really disappointed that we didn’t win,” Newman said. “When there’s only that many cars running, you want to be the guy. We were close but we just got double-teamed there. The 2 (Keselowski) and 22 (Penske teammate Joey Logano) hooked up and it was all I could do to try and stay in front of them.

“We’ll take it for what it’s worth and keep digging. I wish we were still in the playoffs, but we’re not and we’ll keep moving our way up if we can. … It is what it is.”

Even with significant right front damage from a wreck several laps earlier, fourth-place finisher Logano was a factor almost all the way to the end.

“I told the guys while we were sitting under the red flag that we can still win this thing,” Logano said. “They did a great job fixing this car. The car was fast from the get-go. And then I just got caught up in a stretch on the backstretch, and they fixed it up we had a never quit attitude, to just keep fighting and try to pull ourselves up to a spot to win.

“I pushed Brad to the lead and then I thought now it’s my turn to get to the lead, I want to win this thing. … I just really want to win at this point, so anything less than a win hurts.”

Kyle Busch leaves Talladega outside top eight in points after DNF

By Daniel McFadinOct 15, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT
Kyle Busch was one of the 17 drivers involved in a large crash with 16 laps to go in the Alabama 500 at Talladega.

As a result, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 27th, giving him his second dismal race result in as many weeks. He finished 29th last week at Charlotte after multiple one-car incidents.

Busch’s fourth DNF of the season – and his first since the Brickyard 400 –  leaves him seven points behind Jimmie Johnson for the final transfer spot for the next round of the playoffs.

The pileup also included the playoff drivers of Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and Matt Kenseth.

“I had no clue what happened,” Busch said. “Unfortunately we just got messed up in that deal. I hate it for our situation and what we’ve got going on. That’s not what we needed today, but that’s what we got so we’ll just move on to next week.”

The second round of the playoffs conclude next Sunday at Kansas Speedway, where Busch has finished in the top five in his last five starts. That includes a win in the spring 2016 race.

Watch the above video for more from Kyle Busch.

Jimmie Johnson confused over NASCAR parking car after team worked on it during red flag

By Daniel McFadinOct 15, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson had the breath knocked out of him in a 17-car wreck with 16 laps left in Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, but that wasn’t his main concern after exiting his damaged No. 48 Chevrolet.

Johnson’s day was ended by NASCAR, a penalty for the team for working on his car during the 12 minute and 30 second red flag period that ensued from the wreck.

Johnson said his spotter had been given the signal that the team could begin working on the car.

“The thing I’m most concerned about is that there was a cue given to our spotter for our guys to start working on the car,” Johnson told NBC. “We went out and made a lap and advanced quite a few spots as a result. Now it looks like NASCAR is trying to take that away from us.

“Us and a few other cars heard the cue to allow the guys to start working when the red flag had finished but we didn’t get the cue on pit row. I’m still not clear on what all went on. I think we’re in a bad situation as a result. Hopefully, NASCAR can look at it and we can get this rectified.”

According to NASCAR, Johnson’s spotter heard officials say that drivers could restart their engines. The red flag had not been withdrawn. NASCAR announces on the radio – which all teams monitor – when it removes the red flag and brings out the yellow flag. It is not until then that teams can work on their cars. Johnson’s team started work before the red flag had been withdrawn.

Johnson finished 24th and leaves Talladega eighth in the playoffs standings. He is seven points ahead of Kyle Busch for the final transfer spot.

The seven-time champion ran in the top 10 most of the day, even after his car suffered right-rear damage from contact with Ty Dillon when he slowed to enter the pits early in Stage 2.

Johnson earned 10 stage points after finishing fifth in Stage 1 and seventh in Stage 2.

“Definitely valuable,” Johnson said of the stage points. “That was part of the plan coming in here, and I think the whole field kind of had that same mindset. We had a very fast Lowe’s Chevrolet even with it torn up after a couple of little incidents on the track. We were still in there mixing it up for the win.”

Johnson’s bad day only got worse after leaving Talladega. He was returning his rental car to a nearby airport and stepped right into a pile of red ants.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s dramatic ride doesn’t end in victory, but he walked away

By Dustin LongOct 15, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Alabama — After driving through multiple wrecks, skidding through the grass, and charging through the field, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was left with the satisfaction he walked out of Talladega Superspeedway unharmed in a race that saw three red flags and 24 of the 40 cars eliminated because of accidents.

Earnhardt, who has a history of concussions and missed half of last season because of concussion symptoms, admitted that beneath his excitement of being at this track, he had concerns entering Sunday’s race — his final restrictor-plate Cup race.

“This was one I was worried about, in the back of my mind I was a little concerned,’’ said Earnhardt, who finished seventh after starting on the pole. “You can’t win the race if you race scared. I’ve raced scared here before and you don’t do well when that happens, so you have to block it out and take the risks and hope it’s not your day to get in one of those accidents and it wasn’t.’’

Earnhardt did take many risks during the race.

I think that anyone who questions our desire to be here and compete this year and our desire to run hard and face can look at the risks that we took this afternoon, knowing that any of those crashes would have probably given me a bit of an injury that would have held me out of the rest of the season,’’ he said.

Earnhardt avoided several accidents on the way to scoring his second top-10 finish in the last 15 races. After exiting his car, he had blades of grass and dirt on the back of his uniform from one of his excursions to avoid an accident.

“Just got lucky on those wrecks,’’ Earnhardt said. “Ain’t nothing I’m doing. I’m just not getting hit … and not losing control of my car. Just really luck.’’

The last incident, though, damaged Earnhardt’s right front and knocked the splitter down, all but ending his hopes of winning before the final three laps.

“When we got going on that last restart, it just wouldn’t go in the corners especially,’’ Earnhardt said. “Everybody around us was just wasting their time pushing us and they sort figured it it out after a lap of two and decided to leave us alone.

“I thought the car had enough to win before we bent the splitter down.’’

Winner Brad Keselowski didn’t know about Earnhardt’s damage, so when he had Earnhardt behind him on the final restart, he felt he was in the best position.

“I thought when I had Dale Jr. lined up behind me, with the strength of his car and his ability, that we would just take off on the restart and clear them and it would be us racing for the win,’’ Keselowski told NBC Sports. “We came off of Turn 2 and didn’t really have a lot of momentum and the outside lane passed us and the next thing you knew we were running third with only two laps left to get to the lead.’’

Even though Earnhardt didn’t challenge for the win at the end, he will end his career as one of NASCAR’s most successful restrictor-plate drivers. His six wins at Talladega tie him with Jeff Gordon and ranks second only behind his father. Earnhardt finishes his Cup career with 10 restrictor-plate victories, including two Daytona 500 triumphs.

“Anytime anybody says you’re the best at anything it’s an awesome feeling,’’ Earnhardt said. “I can’t deny that it feels awesome to hear that, that people consider you good at anything. I knew that I wasn’t going to win 200 races and seven championships and do all those great things. I just wanted to come in here and be considered talented.

“To be great at anything was beyond my imagination. I appreciate people’s compliments on my plate driving and the success we’ve had at all the plate races.’’

