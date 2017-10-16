Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson’s spotter takes blame for team working on car during red flag

By Dustin LongOct 16, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Earl Barban, spotter for Jimmie Johnson, took the blame for telling the crew they could work on Johnson’s wrecked car when they couldn’t, leading NASCAR to park the car and prevent Johnson from gaining an extra point in Sunday’s Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Johnson was among the cars involved in a 16-car crash that brought out the caution on Lap 173. He went to pit road for repairs but NASCAR issued the red flag. Teams cannot work on a car during a red flag. Johnson’s crew began working on the car before the red was withdrawn, leading to NASCAR’s action.

Johnson finished 24th. The team had hoped to get Johnson out to run at least one lap under caution to gain one spot and one point. 

Each point could be valuable for Johnson, who sits in the final transfer spot heading into Sunday’s elimination race at Kansas Speedway. Johnson leads Kyle Busch by seven points and Matt Kenseth by eight points for that last transfer spot.

Barban explained Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” what happened:

“I ended it one lap earlier when I was anticipating (NASCAR) taking the red out and putting the yellow in,” Barban said. “Definitely my fault for telling them they could work on the car a little prematurely there. Before I knew I made a mistake, it was too late, they were already working on it. So we were unable to make that one lap. I don’t think we could have gone green or any more than that.

“I’m crossing my fingers at Kansas that that one point doesn’t make a difference for us. If it does, like I said, it’s my mistake there. The radio came up. I was overly excited probably.

“The guys I knew, they had to do a lot of work to the car still, which I had thought, and (tried) to tell them as soon as I could. Over the radio, it was ‘withdraw the …’ and I was just assuming they started to say red and they stopped talking and then they fired the cars and then they said it over again. Obviously I pulled the trigger a little too quick.

“That one lap that we were going to make and makeup that one spot was taken back. For sure I’ll definitely wait until I can see the yellow flag waving before I say anything else.’’

 and on Facebook

Leavine Family Racing makes crew chief change

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 16, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Leavine Family Racing announced Monday that Todd Parrott is no longer crew chief. Jon Leonard will be the interim crew chief for Michael McDowell.

Parrott took on crew chief duties with the team in Oct. 2016.

In its statement, Leavine Family Racing said that Parrott had been “relieved of crew chief duties for the remainder of the 2017 season effective immediately. After careful consideration and numerous discussions regarding the position of crew chief, we have decided to go in a different direction.”

Kasey Kahne will drive for the team next season. No crew chief for Kahne has been named.

Ten of top 12 finishers at Talladega weren’t remaining playoff contenders

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Perhaps the best example of the impact of the carnage that occurred in Sunday’s Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was that only two of the top 12 finishers were remaining NASCAR Cup playoff contenders.

Only race winner Brad Keselowski and sixth-place finisher Denny Hamlin wound up in the top 12. Kyle Larson was the next highest playoff contender with a 13th-place finish.

Hamlin regretted not pushing runner-up Ryan Newman enough in the closing laps. Hamlin felt that if he had, he would have finished higher.

“Maybe I should have pushed the 31 a little bit longer or passed him in a different spot. I was a foot shy of clearing him. And I knew if I could clear him, the runs were going to be real small because there was very few cars out there.

“I did what I wanted to do, push him out there to the lead, stay attached and then make a move, but I guess I didn’t do a very good job the last two laps. … You always want to win, screw the points.”

Newman saw the finish line ahead of him when he and Keselowski came out of the final turn, but the latter was too strong and Newman couldn’t keep up as they roared to the checkered flag.

“I’m really disappointed that we didn’t win,” Newman said. “When there’s only that many cars running, you want to be the guy. We were close but we just got double-teamed there. The 2 (Keselowski) and 22 (Penske teammate Joey Logano) hooked up and it was all I could do to try and stay in front of them.

“We’ll take it for what it’s worth and keep digging. I wish we were still in the playoffs, but we’re not and we’ll keep moving our way up if we can. … It is what it is.”

Even with significant right front damage from a wreck several laps earlier, fourth-place finisher Logano was a factor almost all the way to the end.

“I told the guys while we were sitting under the red flag that we can still win this thing,” Logano said. “They did a great job fixing this car. The car was fast from the get-go. And then I just got caught up in a stretch on the backstretch, and they fixed it up we had a never quit attitude, to just keep fighting and try to pull ourselves up to a spot to win.

“I pushed Brad to the lead and then I thought now it’s my turn to get to the lead, I want to win this thing. … I just really want to win at this point, so anything less than a win hurts.”

Kyle Busch leaves Talladega outside top eight in points after DNF

By Daniel McFadinOct 15, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kyle Busch was one of the 17 drivers involved in a large crash with 16 laps to go in the Alabama 500 at Talladega.

As a result, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 27th, giving him his second dismal race result in as many weeks. He finished 29th last week at Charlotte after multiple one-car incidents.

Busch’s fourth DNF of the season – and his first since the Brickyard 400 –  leaves him seven points behind Jimmie Johnson for the final transfer spot for the next round of the playoffs.

The pileup also included the playoff drivers of Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and Matt Kenseth.

“I had no clue what happened,” Busch said. “Unfortunately we just got messed up in that deal. I hate it for our situation and what we’ve got going on. That’s not what we needed today, but that’s what we got so we’ll just move on to next week.”

The second round of the playoffs conclude next Sunday at Kansas Speedway, where Busch has finished in the top five in his last five starts. That includes a win in the spring 2016 race.

Watch the above video for more from Kyle Busch.

Jimmie Johnson confused over NASCAR parking car after team worked on it during red flag

By Daniel McFadinOct 15, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT
2 Comments

Jimmie Johnson had the breath knocked out of him in a 17-car wreck with 16 laps left in Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, but that wasn’t his main concern after exiting his damaged No. 48 Chevrolet.

Johnson’s day was ended by NASCAR, a penalty for the team for working on his car during the 12 minute and 30 second red flag period that ensued from the wreck.

Johnson said his spotter had been given the signal that the team could begin working on the car.

“The thing I’m most concerned about is that there was a cue given to our spotter for our guys to start working on the car,” Johnson told NBC. “We went out and made a lap and advanced quite a few spots as a result. Now it looks like NASCAR is trying to take that away from us.

“Us and a few other cars heard the cue to allow the guys to start working when the red flag had finished but we didn’t get the cue on pit row. I’m still not clear on what all went on. I think we’re in a bad situation as a result. Hopefully, NASCAR can look at it and we can get this rectified.”

According to NASCAR, Johnson’s spotter heard officials say that drivers could restart their engines. The red flag had not been withdrawn. NASCAR announces on the radio – which all teams monitor – when it removes the red flag and brings out the yellow flag. It is not until then that teams can work on their cars. Johnson’s team started work before the red flag had been withdrawn.

Johnson finished 24th and leaves Talladega eighth in the playoffs standings. He is seven points ahead of Kyle Busch for the final transfer spot.

The seven-time champion ran in the top 10 most of the day, even after his car suffered right-rear damage from contact with Ty Dillon when he slowed to enter the pits early in Stage 2.

Johnson earned 10 stage points after finishing fifth in Stage 1 and seventh in Stage 2.

“Definitely valuable,” Johnson said of the stage points. “That was part of the plan coming in here, and I think the whole field kind of had that same mindset. We had a very fast Lowe’s Chevrolet even with it torn up after a couple of little incidents on the track. We were still in there mixing it up for the win.”

Johnson’s bad day only got worse after leaving Talladega. He was returning his rental car to a nearby airport and stepped right into a pile of red ants.