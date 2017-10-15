Ryan Blaney wins Stage 2 of Alabama 500 at Talladega

Ryan Blaney won Stage 2 of the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
The Wood Brothers Racing driver, looking to earn the team its 100th Cup win, led 19 laps in the stage that ended on Lap 110.
Blaney won the stage over Stage 1 winner Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.
The stage was slowed by one caution on Lap 81 for debris on the backstretch.
Johnson finished the stage in the top 10 after his No. 48 Chevrolet suffered major right rear damage from contact with Ty Dillon early in the stage when he slowed down to enter pit road.
Pole-sitter Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished the stage in 15th.
The race is scheduled to end after 188 laps.
Brad Keselowski survived three major wrecks in the final 16 laps to win the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and advance to the third round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Keselowski passed Ryan Newman on the final turn of the last lap to secure the win.
The Team Penske driver beat Ryan Newman, Trevor Bayne, Joey Logano and Aric Almirola.
“I survived” Keselowski told NBC. “What a special day. We haven’t been as good a we want to be on the mile-and-a-halfs, so we knew we needed to come to Talladega and get it done. This is a great track for us and one we really enjoy coming to. It’s great to get a win here. No. 5. I never thought I would win at all at Talladega, but five times. Oh my gosh.”
The win is Keselowski’s third at Talladega since 2014.
Keselowski took his No. 2 Ford to victory lane despite also having radio problems in the middle of the race that hampered communication with his team.
“You’ve got to have a little bit of luck in these races and you’ve got to be able to execute at the end,” Keselowski said.
Pole-sitter Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished seventh in his last Cup start at the speedway.
The paint scheme on Keselowski’s car was a tribute to Earnhardt. It was based on Keselowski’s paint scheme when he won his first two Xfinity race for JR Motorsports, which is owned by Earnhardt.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Brad Keselowski
STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Blaney
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I’m glad I don’t have to do that again.” – Brad Keselowski after surviving three major wrecks and radio issues to win.
A wreck with seven laps remaining knocked out the top three cars in the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott, who were fighting for the lead, tangled while racing for second. Both were eliminated, but they still finished in the top 20 because so many cars already had been collected in multicar pileups.
Also involved was leader Kyle Larson, whose No. 42 Chevrolet shot up the banking into the wall. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver managed to fix the damage and finish on the lead lap.
Kasey Kahne and Chris Buescher also were in the crash, which brought out the race’s third red flag (lasting 17 minutes, 14 seconds).
Another big wreck involving two other NASCAR Cup playoff drivers occurred on Lap 178 of today’s Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney were both knocked out of the race. Also involved in the wreck were Trevor Bayne, Joey Logano and Brendan Gaughan.
The race was red-flagged for a second time, lasting 5 minutes, 45 seconds.
Clint Bowyer‘s frustration boiled over after his day ended short of the finish.
Bowyer’s car expired on Lap 155.
He parked on pit road, took off his helmet, began yelling at his pit crew before exiting the car.
Then he continued yelling after leaving the car, climbed upward toward the pit box to yell at crew chief Mike Bugarewicz, began to walk away and made a few more comments toward the pit box before heading towards the garage area.