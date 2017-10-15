Ryan Blaney wins Stage 2 of Alabama 500 at Talladega

Brad Keselowski survived three major wrecks in the final 16 laps to win the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and advance to the third round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Keselowski passed Ryan Newman on the final turn of the last lap to secure the win.

The Team Penske driver beat Ryan Newman, Trevor Bayne, Joey Logano and Aric Almirola.

“I survived” Keselowski told NBC. “What a special day. We haven’t been as good a we want to be on the mile-and-a-halfs, so we knew we needed to come to Talladega and get it done. This is a great track for us and one we really enjoy coming to. It’s great to get a win here. No. 5. I never thought I would win at all at Talladega, but five times. Oh my gosh.”

The win is Keselowski’s third at Talladega since 2014.

Keselowski took his No. 2 Ford to victory lane despite also having radio problems in the middle of the race that hampered communication with his team.

“You’ve got to have a little bit of luck in these races and you’ve got to be able to execute at the end,” Keselowski said.

Pole-sitter Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished seventh in his last Cup start at the speedway.

The paint scheme on Keselowski’s car was a tribute to Earnhardt. It was based on Keselowski’s paint scheme when he won his first two Xfinity race for JR Motorsports, which is owned by Earnhardt.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brad Keselowski

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I’m glad I don’t have to do that again.” – Brad Keselowski after surviving three major wrecks and radio issues to win.

